Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sports journalist puts Felix Healy in his best ever team alongside Dalglish, Zidane and Maradona

"The only things hairier than his upper lip were the legs bulging out of a pair of royal blue Adidas hot pants," says Irish News writer

Sports journalist puts Derry's Felix Healy in his best ever team alongside Dalglish, Zidane and Maradona

Felix Healy was part of the treble-winning Derry city team in 1989.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A sports journalist has included Derry City legend Felix Healy - who also managed Finn Harps - in his 'best-ever' team - alongside players such as Zinedine Zidane and Maradona.

Michael McWilliams writes a weekly column in the Irish News called Dodgy Tackle.

For his latest column, McWilliams puts forward his best ever team.

The criteria for selection is based on the premise that his World XI must be made up of up of players from different countries who have never played for the same club sides.

McWilliams's final selection includes many of the world's best known footballers - and Felix Healy.

His full line-up is: Manuel Neur (Germany), Junior (Brazil), Paul McGrath (Republic of Ireland), Paolo Maldini (Italy), Felix Healy (Northern Ireland), Paul Gascoigne (England), Dragan Stojkovic (Yugoslavia), Zinedine Zidane (France), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Kenny Dalglish (Scotland) and Diego Maradona (Argentina).

Explaining his choice of Healy in the midfield, McWilliams states that it was a straight fight between the Derry man and the Colombian World Cup Carlos Valderrama.

He writes: "Carlos Valderrama nearly went in here, but when it comes to moustachioed midfield fulcrums, the Derry man gets in on a dodgy decision. And it is Dodgy's decision. He's playing at the base of the Diamond. Just across from the Sandwich Co. Pulled the strings for an early eighties Coleraine side that delighted this young fan, all shimmies and subtlety. The only things hairier than his upper lip were the legs bulging out of a pair of royal blue Adidas hotpants, briefly ditched for a pair of white ones as he led the Honduras midfield a merry dance for 12 thrilling minutes at the 1982 World Cup. Swapped blue and white stripes for Candy ones later in the decade and a treble was duly delivered. Can now be seen leading punters a merry dance in music venues across the north-west."

And McWilliams had a message for anyone who believes that Colombian star Carlos should have got in to his side ahead of Healy.

"You can stick your Valderrama up your Bogside," he writes.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie