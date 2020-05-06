Irish Coastal Rowing Championships due to be held in Donegal are cancelled due to Covid-19

The Irish Coastal Rowing Championships due to take place at Assaroe Lake in Ballyshannon this August 14 and 15 have been cancelled.

The committee of Donegal Bay Rowing Club and Gym which was hosting the event issued a statement this afternoon (Wednesday). They said the decision to cancel was due to the continued Covid-19 restrictions and the fact that the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon is currently being used as a Covid-19 test centre.

The statement reads: "The committee with the constant support of the Championships Committee, the Coastal Committee of Rowing Ireland, the Rowing Ireland Covid Group, Erne Enterprise and the ESB felt that in light of what individuals and communities are dealing with that this is the only responsible decision that could be reached.

"The Coastal committee are now actively exploring the possibility of running the championships at the National Rowing Centre in Cork or in a suitable venue in Kerry potentially at a later date.

"The club previously ran two highly commended Championships in 2016 and 2017 which provided for a massive tourism and economic boost to Donegal. This would not have been possible without the help and assistance from the Electricity Supply Board, Donegal County Council and staff, Failte Ireland, Donegal Tourism, Malin Waters, print and radio media, Donegal Civil Defence, Irish Army, Red Cross, Erne Enterprise, local ambulance paramedics, sponsors, the local businesses and community groups, especially Donegal Town Businesses.

"In previous years we have been fortunate and very appreciative of the significant funding from some local Councillors to fund the event through the Development Fund Initiative. Hopefully should the club bid to host future championships in Donegal we can rely on local Councillors to commit to supporting our club in taking on this massive event worth an estimated €1million to the local economy. Unfortunately, this year that had not been possible!

"No event is successful without the visiting public, and dedicated volunteers. Now more than ever, take care of yourselves and your families; sincere thanks to all our frontline workers who are ensuring our community are being looked after during this pandemic especially our most vulnerable i.e. health care workers, Donegal County Council, community and voluntary groups, retail and pharmacy staff, An Gardaí, An Post.

"To the coastal rowing community, we wish to express our sincere apologies and hope to be able to return to competition either at the NRC or in beautiful Kerry. We will also look forward to the Rowing Ireland Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in beautiful Schull Co Cork in 2021 and wish Schull Rowing Club and the Rowing Ireland Championships Committee every success in their preparations."