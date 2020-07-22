DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . all the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Urris

Senior Men: It was good to see our senior men and ladies back playing competitive football albeit much later than planned this year.

First up was our senior men who were away to Moville on Saturday night in the Division 2 Regional League. A good second half performance from the team secured a draw in the end. Final score 1-14 each.

This weekend both the senior and reserve men are home to Carndonagh. Throw in for the reserve's is 6.30pm with the senior team at 8pm on Friday night. (but these fixtures times might be in reverse order, we will keep all posted if changed)

Ladies Football: The ladies had a good opening win over Sean Mac Cumhaill in the Junior B championship on Sunday winning by 3-07 to 1-11. The ladies are away to Naomh Padraig (Muff) on Sunday at 10.30am in the next round.

Cycle for Livie: The cycle for Livie started off from Straid on Sunday morning. Thanks to all who came along to the clubhouse to cheer the lads off on their cycle to Ballybofey. Well done to Paul McGonagle, Caolan McGonagle, Stephen McMenamin and Shane McLean from the Donegal GAA panel/management on this worthy fundraiser.

Red Hughs

Thunder Ball (50/50)The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live @8:00pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3. The draw can be entered online via PayPal or Revolut by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Bradley shop before 4pm.

This week’s pot was shared with this week’s winner Roisin Doherty Monellan, winning €330

The winners of free entry to next week’s draw were Jean Doherty Mullaghaneary, Kevin Melaugh Cronlaughey and Joseph Kelly Ballinacor

100 Club: The winner of €100 for the 19th of July was Kathleen Doherty, Edenoughill

The 100 club is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities. Entry for the 100 club draw costs €20 euro a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly

Senior Men: The Senior Men’s began their season on Saturday evening with a win over Lifford at the Donegal Centre of Excellence. The Senior men’s next game is at home this Sunday to Letterkenny Gaels throws in @ 3 o’clock. The Reserves season throws in this week home to Letterkenny Gael, Tuesday @7:30

Senior Ladies: The Senior ladies also got their season off to a winning start with an away victory to Malin on a score line of 2:17 to 3:10

Pitch Schedule: With most teams returning to training and playing match in the coming weeks. All coaches must book their intended slot in advance, as only one team is allowed use the grounds at any given time under the return to play guidelines. Slots for the pitch can be booked by contacting Bernard Devine 0857491383.

Malin

Adult Football: Our senior footballers opened their 2020 league campaign with a 0-12 to 1-5 win over Muff on Friday evening. Next up on Friday evening is a trip to Hibernian Park to take on Burt in the second round of matches in the regional league.

The reserves play their first game on the new regional league when they travel to Muff on Tuesday evening.

Ladies Football: The ladies team had their first competitive outing in 5 years when they went down 3-9 to 3-14 in a cracking game of football in Connolly Park on Sunday morning. The girls are back on the road next Sunday morning when they travel to Burt.

Underage Football: The Under 14 girls made the long journey to Milford on Saturday morning for their league clash and came away with a fine victory.

Condolences: We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Patsy Noone on his recent passing. Patsy's family are a big part of our Club, while Patsy was a frequent supporter in the Connolly Park Stand. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with them all at this time.

Lotto: Our weekly lotto draw will return this Sunday night, with the draw taking place in the clubhouse.

Kelloggs Cul Camp Competition: There may be no Cúl Camp in Connolly Park this year but Kelloggs are giving you the chance to WIN cash for your GAA club. There are three cash prizes up for grabs, €25000, €10000 and €5000.

All you have to do to nominate your club is buy a promotional pack of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Then, select your club using your unique on pack code.

You can pick your club again once you have a new unique code. So, rally behind your GAA club and get nominating today. Enter by 28 Aug 2020.

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 14th of July are 5-6-8-4-3-2-7-1. Mary McGlynn matched 4 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 21st is €10000.00.

CLG Gleann Fhinne is delighted that competitive football is up and running again. We have all missed the games and while we all want to get back to enjoying the matches it is important to remember that Covid-19 is still very much a threat. With this in mind we would ask all supporters to take personal responsibility for their safety, keeping in mind the NHSC Guidelines on return of spectators to GAA Matches. The full guide can be found on donegalgaa.ie/news.

Hard luck to the U14 girls who battled very hard against a strong St Michael's team at home on Saturday, but lost out in the end. Their next game is away to Convoy next Saturday the 25th at 11am.

The senior men got their season off with an away fixture on Friday night in McCool Park. McCools came out on top by 4 points. Their next fixture is St Eunans at home next Sunday the 26th at 3.30pm.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Saturday the 25th of July: U14 girls away to Convoy at 11am. Sunday the 26th of July: Ladies Senior Football Championship: Moville V Glenfin in Moville at 10.00am. Division 1 regional league. Glenfin V St Eunans in Glenfin at 3.30pm.

The club would like to thank everyone who came out to support the Donegal seniors in their charity cycle in aid of team Livie on Sunday afternoon.

Cill Chartha

Over the weekend to coincide with the county players charity cycle, the club donated the gate receipts from Friday’s reserve match, held a bucket collection at Saturday evening’s league match and also had a bucket collection at the drive in bingo on Sunday evening. The total amount raised was €1,700 we will be forwarding a cheque to the fund this week. Thanks to all who donated to this great cause and we would like to wish Livie and her family all the best and that all goes to plan. #abetterlifeforlivie #teamlivie

Seniors and Reserves: Our seniors and reserves got their regional league campaigns of to winning starts following wins over Killybegs, on Saturday the seniors won 3-09 to 0-09 with goals from Patrick and Stephen McBrearty and Mark McHugh while on Friday evening the reserves won 4-16 to 1-09 goal scorers were Paddy McShane, Eoin Cormac, Ryan O’Donnell and Kenny Doogan. No senior or reserve matches this weekend. In the senior championship we host Termon on Saturday August 1st at 3:30 and the following Friday they are away to St Eunans with a 7:30pm throw in, the fixtures for the reserve championship are not out yet.

Ladies: Our ladies won their opening match of the Junior B Championship when they defeated Naomh Padraig Muff in Towney on Sunday morning the final score was 1-11 to 2-05 they travel to MacCumhaills and in their next group match next Sunday morning.

Underage: The new underage regional leagues start on 28/29 July with our Under 14s hosting Naomh Columba and our Minors also hosting Naomh Columba. Fixtures are available on our website.

Drive in Bingo: Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were Winners at Saturdays Bingo were: €150 Una Mockler €100 Alasha Keeney, Sandra Cannon-Byrne €80 Charlie McBrearty, Marion Shovlin €70 Yvonne McShane, Ann Lowther, Eileen Cunningham, Aisling McShane, Kathleen Kenna, Una McCloskey and Deirdre McShane.

Our next drive in bingo is this Sunday 26th July at 6pm with the jackpot still at €10,000 on 49 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 5pm and we advise people to arrive early and to follow the directions of the stewards and also to follow HSE guidelines.

Club Lotto will be commencing again next week with the Jackpot standing at €2,000. Download the Clubforce App to play our online Lotto

Naomh Conaill

The Naomh Conaill club lost one of it's leading lights, with the passing of Pat Eamonn Boyle, Glen Road last Thursday. Pat was a leader in the club, over his lifetime, as an excellent footballer, and later as a mentor, where he served as Chairman, and President, in his later years.

He was a driving force in the funding, and building of our spacious clubhouse, at the Davy Brennan Memorial Park. In his playing days, he was a member of a feared half-forward line, with Gerry Mc Dermott and Frankie Rogers, who all possessed, speed, and skill in abundance. We won our first county Vocational medal in 1968, with Pat starring in most of our games. He represented Donegal at minor level under Brian Mc Eniff in 1968/69, and played a few challenge games for the Donegal senior team in the late 60s.

He married Barbara A Dala, (O’Donnell) and they had five lovely daughters, Ciara, Barbara, Finola, Irene, and Niamh, and two sons, John and Eamonn. He was a great family man, and will be sorely missed by all of his family.

The proudest day Pat had recently, was when the Naomh Conaill players arrived in his home with the Dr. Maguire cup, which brought tears of joy to his eyes. “We have her”, he shouted. He was blue and white to his core, and loved watching this present squad, who have brought such pride to our club. Pat was the winner of the Donegal Democrat Team of the Millennium competition, picking 14 of the team, showing his great knowledge of all things GAA.

God rest you, Pat, and sincere condolences to Barbara, and all the family. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

All club fixtures were called off last weekend as a mark of respect. The rearranged senior regional league game against St Nauls will now take place this evening (Thursday) at 7.30pm in Mountcharles and on Sunday they have a home game against Dungloe at 3pm. The reserves are home to Dungloe next Tuesday at 7.30pm

There was no winner of last week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 3,22,23,30. Two prizes of €50 went to Mary Mc Mahon, Fintown and Mary (Ownie) O Donnell, Mallantyboyle. Next week’s jackpot is €5,400. Numbers drawn 3, 22, 23, 30. Once again, thanks to the Highlands Hotel for the use of their ballroom for the draw

Naomh Conaill Lotto online: To encourage users to play our lotto online, we are giving a special prize of €25 to one online player each week for the next 4 weeks. To be in the draw, simply play our lotto online and your name will be automatically entered. To play follow the link below: https://play.clubforce.com/index.asp

Naomh Columba

Lotto 14 July €4,900. Uimhreacha 24-1-15-8. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 Paige Maguire; €30 Grainne O Gara; €20 Rita Doherty; €20 Geraldine and Peggy Byrne; €20 Mary Ellis. Lotto na seachtain seo chugainn 21 July €5000

The senior men drew against Ardara last Saturday, this Friday the 24th they face Killybegs in Fintra at 8pm

The Reserves lost out narrowly to Ardara , they play Killybegs in Fintra next Tuesday 28th at 7:30pm

Our ladies were defeated by Downings last Sunday morning, this Sunday the 26th they face Dungloe away, time tbc

The minors start off there year away to kilcar In Towney next Wednesday the 29th, Time tbc

The minor girls will play Robert Emmets at home Tuesday the 28th, Time tbc

The u14 boys will play Kilcar in Towney Tuesday 28th, time tbc

The u14 girls lost to St Nauls at the weekend, The girls face Bundoran at home Saturday 25th of July, time tbc

Well done to the cyclists who left from Pairc na nGael last Sunday morning raising money for baby Livie, well done lads!

Killybegs

Fixtures: Division 1 Senior/Reserve Regional league

Senior Men - Home v Naomh Columba, Friday 24th July 8:00pm

Reserve Men - Home v Naomh Columba, Tuesday 28th July 7:30pm

Both matches will be in line with the GAA Covid19 regulations.

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship - Home v Glenswilly, Sunday 26th July 10:30am

Results: Senior Men, Kilcar 3-09 Killybegs 0-09

Reserves, Kilcar 4-16 Killybegs 1-09

Ladies, Robert Emmetts 0.05 Killybegs 4-11

U14 girls won their game v Naomh Ultan

Donegal GAA Senior Team Cycle for Livie: A massive thanks to everyone who supported this cause & to everyone who was in Fintra on Sunday to welcome the lads it was great to see so many up!!

Killoto: As of Monday the 27th our Kilotto draw will be going live. It will be streamed lived through our facebook page "Killybegs GAA" at around 9:00pm.

Kilotto numbers 1,14,15,23. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €1020.00. 2 match 3 winning €15.00 each Pat McGee and Gemma Byrne

Aodh Ruadh

Football: Aodh Ruadh got the 2020 season off to a welcome, if belated start with a hard fought 3-13 to 2-11 win over Bundoran. The seniors next outing is at the immaculate St Mary's Park against Convoy on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

The reserves coasted through their opening regional league match against Realt na Mara on Saturday evening, with Peter Gallagher having a large and strong squad available for his first match at the helm. Final score 4-17 to 1-3. Team: Karl O’Brien; Michael Ward, Gary Carty, Eugene Doherty; Ciaran Slevin, Daniel McGullion (0-1) Daniel Warnock (0-1); Tiernan Dolan, Kerry Ryan; Odhran O’Neill, Darren Drummond (0-4), Odhran McGarrigle (0-6, 4f); Ryan McKenna, Jamie McDonald (1-4, 1f), Darren Gethins (1-1). Subs: Sticky Ward for McGullion; Christopher Goan for M Ward; Dermot Slevin for O O’Neill; Shane Brady for McGarrigle; Aaron Brennan for Gethins.

Minors have first game on Wednesday next.

Under 16 training continues on Wednesdays and Mondays at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Training continues for under 14s on Wednesdays from 5.45pm to 6.45pm and on Saturdays from 4pm to 5.30pm

The under 12s entertained Grange for a challenge match on Saturday. Training continues on Tuesday evening at 7pm in the School field.

The under 10s training continues on the top field on Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.45pm.

The under 8s are back to their normal time slot of Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm this week. The under 7 and under 8 skills tests will take place at this Friday's training, so full attendance encouraged.

Also on Friday the under 6s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Ladies: St Naul's came into Sunday's ladies intermediate championship opener as warm favourites, and justified that favouritism to run out 1-11 to 2-4 victors in Father Tierney Park.

Next up for the Shamettes is the trip to Tir Chonaill Park to take on Four Masters. That second round championship game is next Sunday with a 10.30am throw-in.

There will be training for senior, minor and under 16 ladies on Wednesday at 8.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 14 girls got their season up and running in impressive fashion on Saturday morning against a hotly fancied Ardara side to earn a 3-9 to 2-4 victory. Next up is a long trip to Dungloe who won against Gaoth Dobhair in their first game of the league last week. The under 14s train on Mondays from 5.45pm to 7pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh and on Thursdays from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 12 ladies train on Tuesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling: Carndonagh gained revenge for defeat in last year's junior final by Aodh Ruadh with a comprehensive victory in Father Tierney Park on a summery Sunday afternoon. Aodh Ruadh 0-9 Carndonagh 4-14 the final score. Senan Rooney was the one shining light for Aodh Ruadh, with Pauric Keenaghan also offering some resistance to the Carndonagh onslaught. Next up for the senior hurlers is the trip north to take on Letterkenny Gaels on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Thursday evening sees the first underage fixtures this season. The minors are on the road to take on Dungloe at 7pm, while the under 14s host Four Masters for another 7pm throw in.

Golf Classic: The club are delighted to be hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 28th August. Places can be booked through the golf club. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,100. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 15. In the lucky dip a ticket for the Donegal GAA House Draw valued at €100 went to Ann Ward. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,200 on Sunday at 8pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Hurlers.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results - There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,5,16,17,19. The 3 x €50 winners were Callum Daly, Bundoran; Peadar O'Keeffe, Bundoran and Zara Brennan, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5200. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.

Senior and Reserves: Both teams made the short journey to Ballyshannon last weekend but returned home empty handed. On Friday the seniors went down 3-13 to 2-11. On Saturday our Reserve team were heavily defeated by the home team going down 4-17 to 1-03. Next week sees both teams host McCumhaills also in the Divisional league. The Senior match is on Sunday at 3pm and the Reserves fixture is on Tuesday night.

Underage: Training continues for all the various underage teams. All details of training and matches can be accessed through our Bord na nOg FB page. Also can we remind all parents and Guardians that they must submit their child's health status before each training session or match.

Our U14s had their first match at home to Ballyshannon last week and produced a very encouraging performance before eventually losing out.

Ladies: The Minor Girls play their first match at home to Convoy on Tues week and are away to N Colomba the following Tues. The U14s make their league debut away to N Columba on Sat Sat July 25th and are at home to St Nauls on the 1st August Training continues for all teams on Thursday at 7.30pm. All health guidelines must be adhered to prior to all games and training sessions.

Charity Cycle: Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan would like to express their gratitude to everyone who contributed in any way to the Charity Cycle to raise much needed funds for baby Livie Mulhern last weekend.

Cul Camp Cancellation:It was with great regret that we have had to cancel our Annual Kelloggs Cul Camp this year. Our Camp has historically been one of the largest camps in Donegal and this decision will no doubt disappoint many but we will endeavour to make a successful return in 2021.

St Michaels

Regional League: Our seniors got their season underway with a good win over Termon 3-10 to 1-6.

The Reserves got their season underway on Sunday last with a good victory over Termon 1-11 Termon 0-08. The St. Michael’s Team and Scorers were: Dean McColgan, Mikey Harkin, Paul Baird, Thomas O’Donnell, Ciaran McGinley 0-2, Shane Langan, Chris Durning, Eoghan Kelly 0-3, Stephen Coyle 0-4, John McFadden, Jubal Williamson, Brian McLaughlin 0-1, Kit Regan. Subs: Stephen Horan 1-0, Dan Ferry, Conan Brennan 0-1, Patrick Moffitt and Lorcan McFadden.

This weekend the seniors are at home to Cloughaneely in another North West Derby on Saturday evening at 7.30pm. The Reserves are at home to Cloughaneely on Tuesday 4th August, 7.30.

Cycle for Livia: The club were delighted to welcome the Donegal players who were taking part in the Donegal Teams Cycle for Olivia on Sunday last. A large crowd turned out to meet the players which included Donegal Captain Michael Murphy as well as St. Michael’s Michael Langan and Cloughaneely’s Jason McGee.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 3,6,10,11,15,19. The Match 5 Winners were Enya O’Donnell Ards, Sharon McElhinney Kill Dunfanaghy and Sadie McCarry Ray Falcarragh who won €35 each. Enya and Sharon bought their tickets online. This week’s Jackpot will be €7200.

Car Bingo: St. Michael's Car Bingo will continue each Sunday evening at 7pm at The Bridge Dunfanaghy for the foreseeable future. To book in please contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 by text with Car Reg, name and number in Car.

The €100 at the Car Drive in Bingo on Sunday last was shared by Marjorie Barron Greenhill, Siobhan McFadden and Orla Alcorn Earrooey. The €75 winners were Bernice Alcorn Hornhead and Eileen Ward Murroe.

St Nauls

Senior Ladies: A good first outing for our Senior Ladies on Sunday morning away to Aodh Ruadh in the Intermediate Championship. Leading by just a point at half time, they dug deep to hold off a late surge by Aodh Ruadh and came away with a four point win.

Next game is at home to Fanad on Sunday morning.

U-14 girls: Congratulations to our U14 Girls and Management team on their win on Saturday morning in Mountcharles against Naomh Columba. The girls showed great determination after a close fought first half to stretch out a good lead at the end to take a well deserved win. Next up is an away game to Bundoran on Saturday 1st August.

Minors: Following recent success in a challenge game against neighbours Four Masters, our Minor girls return to Division 1 competitive action on Tuesday 28th July in an away game to Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.

Seniors: Due to the sad passing of at Pat Eamonn Boyle of Naomh Conaill our first league games were postponed as a mark of respect. The re-arranged senior game is on tonight Thursday at 7.30. Due to HSE guidelines there is reduced capacity.

We then take on Ardara on Sunday for seniors and Tuesday for our reserves.

Slotto Results for 19th July. No Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 4, 6, 3, 7, 1, 2, 5. Consolation prize goes to Martin Griffin, Navan. Our jackpot is now at € 3730.

Na nDúnaibh

Tá sé deas a bheith ar ais agus cúpla scéal a thabhairt díbh maidir le cumann peile na nDúnaibh. Tá mé cinnte, le tamall anuas, go bhfaca duine ar bith a chuaigh thart leis an pháirc peile go bhfuil scaifte peileadóirí, idir fhir is mhná, faoi-aois is sinsear amuigh ar na páirceanna achan tráthnóna. Is cinnte go raibh lúchair mhór ar na peileadóirí uilig fáil amach ar na páirceanna arís le peil a imirt.

Beidh cluiche mór sna Dúnaibh tráthnóna Dé Sathairn nuair a imreos an fhoireann áitiúil in éadan Ghleann tSúilí. Seo cluiche sraithe, cha bhíonn an chraobh ag toiseacht go ceann tamall eile.

A large crowd is expected in Downings on Sunday to watch the Downings v Glenswilly match which is the first match in the league. We have a new format in which division 1 and division 2 teams from the North-West are in the same group. Of course a big crowd is expected because the GAA’s top player Micheal Murphy will be here with Glenswilly to display his great array of skills. Gach rath ar na Dúnaibh.

Comhghairdeas mór le girseachaí na nDúnaibh a rinne an turas fada go Gleann Cholm Cille maidin Dé Domhnaigh ina gcéad chluiche craoibhe i ngrád Sóisir A, áit a bhfuair siad an bhuaidh ar an fhoireann baile, Naomh Columba leis an scór 6—10 go 4—10. Moladh speisialta do Shannon Nic Rodaigh a fuair 4—6 de scór na nDúnaibh. Sin éacht.

We wish the management and the team further success as the championship progresses. They are a very dedicated group of players and are training very hard. Maith sibh a ghirseachaí.

Chuir CLG na nDúnaibh iarratas chuig Bord na Contae, go dtabharfaí cead dóibh nascadh le Gaeil Fhánada i ngrád na mionúr.Tá seo a dhéanamh acu mar nach bhfuil an painéal atá acu mór go leor le páirt a ghlacadh sna comórtais. Tá an dá chumann sásta go dtarlódh seo, tá sé ag brath anois ar chinneadh Bhord na Contae.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 19/07/2020, Numbers: 7, 9, 11, 18, 20. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Mark McVeigh (Le Chéile). Next Week’s Jackpot: €2300.

Upcoming Fixtures - U14 Girls Gaeil Fhánada v Bun Cranncha Friday, July 24th 7:30 Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Senior men - Divisional League Division 2 Section C, Naomh Muire v Gaeil Fhánada, Saturday, July 25th 7pm, The Banks

Ladies Intermediate Championship - Naomh Naille v Gaeil Fhánada, Sunday, July 26th 10:30, Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles

Reserves: Divisional League Division 2 Section C, Naomh Muire v Gaeil Fhánada, Tuesday, July 28th 7:30, The Banks

Ladies begin Championship campaign with a victory: Gaeil Fhánada 4:10, Carndonagh 1:08. Rosheen Mc Ginley, Tori Gallagher, Hannah Shiels (0:01), Méabh Duffy, Maggie Friel (0:01), Niamh Mc Devitt (1:00), Siobhán Sweeney, Orla Mc Gonigle, Eimear Sweeney, Miriam Murphy, Lauren Carr (0:03), Maireád Coll, Emma Friel, Clare Friel (1:02), Aisling Mc Devitt (2:03). Caoimhe Walsh for Mairead Coll, Eibhlín Shiels for Emma Friel, Aoife Gibbons for Méabh Duffy, Eiméar Gibbons for Miriam Murphy, Caitlin Heraghty.

Cycle for Livie: A huge well done to the county football team on their successful fundraiser last weekend. It was great to welcome them to the pitch in Portsalon during the Ladies match on Sunday.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Divisional League Div1 Section A: Beidh an foireann sinsear in éádan Naomh Míchael Dè Sathairn (25/07/2020) ar 7:30 i.n as baile. Beidh an foireann sóisear in éadan Baile na nGalloglach sa bhaile Dé Máirt (28/07/2020) ar 7:30 i.n.

Lotto: As you are aware the lotto draw was suspended this past few months due to Covid. We are hoping to have the lotto back up and running now in August all going well. For anyone that may have bought tickets during the week the lotto was suspended, rest assured you will be included in our next draw. The same applies to those who had purchased online; we will ensure you are included for as many draws as you have purchased. Nobody will be missing out..We will provide more details on the lotto closer to the time! We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation at this time!

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers got their season off to a good start with a league victory over Naomh Muire last Saturday at Páirc na nGael. This Sunday the lads travel to the Cross to take on Red Hughs. Throw in is 3pm.

Our adult hurlers made history last Sunday when they traveled to Donegal Town to take on Four Masters in the first hurling championship the club have played in. The lads put in an impressive performance but it was the hosts who took the victory.

This Friday they welcome Aodh Ruadh to Páirc na nGael with a 7.30 pm throw-in.

Well done to the Donegal senior team who took part in the fundraising cycle at the weekend. Some of the lads stopped off at Páirc na nGael en route to Ballybofey and met up with our minor girls footballers.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Donegal County Board have put back the Win Your House in Dublin draw until later in the year. Tickets can be obtained from Sean McBrearty at (085) 246 1101, Jim McGlynn at (086) 227 1435.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: The Club Lotto has recommenced with the weekly draw on Monday nights. There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €3,100 in Week 01 of the 2020/2021 season, draw held on Monday 13th July 2020. The winning numbers drawn were 15, 18, 22, 24. The winners of €50 Dom’s Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were: Clement & Tania McGroarty, Ardeskin and Shane Carr, Milltown. Next week’s jackpot is €3,200

Junior Hurling Championship - Four Masters v Letterkenny Gaels - 19/07/20: Four Masters 5:08, Letterkenny Gaels 1:06. On a day of pleasant summer weather and on an immaculate pitch, it was great to see a Four Masters hurling team taking the field in Tir Conaill Park in championship action for the first time in many years. After some early wides from both sides, Four Masters struck for a goal and a point before Letterkenny Gaels registered their first point after 15 minutes. The home side pushed on from there and put in a powerful 2nd quarter to lead 3:06 to 0:04 at half time. In the 3rd quarter Four Masters notched another another 2 goals and 1 point before the Gaels hit their first point of the second half. Both sides traded scores for the remainder of the game, but in truth the home team never allowed the visitors to get a foothold in the game thereafter.

Next up for Four Masters is an away game to Carndonagh and they will be hoping to drive on from this great start and deliver another strong performance.

Team and scorers: Four Masters - Shane Patton, Frank Duffy, Shane McNulty, David Rogers, Daniel Gallagher, Paul Patton, Eoin McCauley, Ciaran McGrory, Cathal Feeney (0:02), Evan Towey (0:01), Jason Duignan (1:01), Kieran McNulty (1:00), Cahir McBrearty (1:00), Kieran Daly (1:02), Dylan Thomas (1:02), Shaun Campbell, Luke Sweeney, Daniel Hayden, Stephen Pearson, Thomas Caulfield, Peter McFarlane, Ruairi O’Connor

In the regional league Four Masters lost out to Naomh Brid 0-5 to 0-11.

Senior Ladies: Ardara proved too strong for our seniors ladies on Suinday. Well done to the 22 players who represented Four Masters LGFA today. Next up is Aodh Ruadh next Sunday

Minor Boys: Huge thanks to Michael McIntyre Circle K & Mace Donegal Town for their generous sponsorship for our Minors who received their new tops and t-shirts.

Forthcoming Club Fixtures - Divisional League Division 2 Section A, Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round: Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:00

Divisional League Division 2 Section A Reserve, Tue, 28 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round: Round 2), Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:30

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championship Group B, Sun, 26 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round: Round 2), Carndonagh V Four Masters 15:00