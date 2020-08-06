THE SPORTING DIARY: Fr Seán continues to give to the GAA

Fr Seán Ó Gallchoir's latest update of his GAA Book of Facts was launched last week and again more has been added with up-to-date records of Ladies GAA now included.

His energy and enthusiasm just knows no bounds as he goes about this mountain of work alongside his ‘normal’ day job. The Gallagher family were in the Clanree Hotel to support their older brother; all of them are busy in their chosen careers as they try to keep pace with the ‘head’ of the family.

In a wide-ranging address at the launch of the latest (the 8th) edition of the Book of Facts, Fr Seán covered many aspects of the GAA and in thanking the Co Board for their support, he mentioned the Troika who were in charge when the first edition of the book was launched in 1985. The Troika he was talking about - Micheal Gillespie, Bart Whelan and Francie Cunningham.

The thought came to mind that Fr Seán is the Don of the Gallagher clan. He is never still, always planning and looking after others. While he doesn't go to matches now, he misses nothing and we in Donegal should treasure him for the work he has done with his Book of Facts. No other county has a record as complete as we have.

And remember all of it has been handwritten, as Fr Seán is old school.

Updating the Book of Facts during the lockdown would be enough work for any one person, but for Fr Seán it is just one more task that he fits into his busy schedule.

There must be some way that Donegal and the GAA can honour his work.

Training Centre

The new Training Centre building in Convoy was opened to clubs and the press last week and congratulations are in order to all involved.

We have watched the work going on for the last year or so and wondered what was inside. What we were treated to was impressive - the dressing rooms are spacious downstairs, while upstairs it is hard to describe how vast and comprensive and workmanlike the space involved.

The finish may not be hotel-like, but it is a builiding which is fit for purpose, and the viewing stand at the main pitch (which is part of the structure) will allow many games be played with great comfort for spectators.

It is well worth a visit when conditions allow. In the meantime, congratulations are in order to all involved from the start up to now with David McLoone as the current Development Officer in charge.

Championship under way

The championships got up and running at the weekend and there were no really big surprises. The big talking point was the big scores amassed by the big four - Kilcar, Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan's - although surprise wasn't expressed.

The better games came in the lower echelons where St Nauls and MacCumhaills had a point to spare in their wins over Dungloe and Ardara respectively, while Glenfin impressed in their win in Fintra against Killybegs.

The focus will be on O’Donnell Park on Friday night with the game of the weekend between St Eunan’s and Kilcar. That game is on TG4 and will be worth watching.

Ardara host Naomh Conaill and will do so with some trepidation. Another week of predictions, hopefully better than last week.

In the senior championship I'm tipping Kilcar, St Michael's, Naomh Conaill, Dungloe, Gaoth Dobhair, Glenfin, Bundoran and Glenswilly.

In the intermediate championship, the big game is at PCC grounds on Saturday where Naomh Columba visit Cloughaneely. I'm predicting wins for Cloughaneely, Aodh Ruadh, Naomh Ultan, Buncrana, Malin and Burt.

FOOTNOTE: Heard this one from Sligo. It seems one supporter was unhappy with Paul ‘Papa’ Durcan’s kick-outs going over the sideline in a recent game for Drumcliffe-Rosses Point to which the ‘Donegal’ supporter replied: “He was used to bigger pitches in Donegal”.