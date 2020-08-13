DONEGAL CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA clubs around Donegal

Cill Chartha

Our seniors drew 1-09 apace away to St Eunans in senior championship opener on Friday evening a match that was live on TG4, they were drawn at home to Glenswilly in round three next Sunday at 4pm. Reserves host St Nauls this Tuesday in the Regional League they were due to play Naomh Columba last Tuesday but it was postponed.

Old Club Gear Sale: We are selling old club jerseys at the Tea Rooms (10-3pm Monday to Thursday and 10-1 Friday)the jerseys have been selling fast and are a bargain at only €10 each!

Ladies: Well done to the under 14s girls who beat Killybegs 2-06 to 1-07 in the league while on Saturday they had a walkover against Convoy in the semi-final, they play in the final this Saturday and we wish them the very best of luck.

Underage: The Under 14 game against Killybegs was postponed due to bad weather on Tuesday while our minors defeated Killybegs on Wednesday as did our Under 12s on Saturday morning. This week under 12s are away to Naomh Ultan with that match on Saturday morning.

Drive in Bingo: Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €115 Mary Diver, Bernard Shovlin €85 Sandra Byrne €80 Denise Boyle €75 Yvonne O’Donnell €70 Máire O’Donnell, Marion Boyle, Rose McFadden, Annie McGinley, Barbara Quigley and Donal Campbell. Our next drive in bingo is Saturday at 5pm with the jackpot at €5,600 on 45 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 4pm and we advise people to arrive early and to follow the directions of the stewards and also to follow HSE guidelines.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 11, 12, 16 agus 28. Congratulations to the winners of the ticket for the Win a House in Dublin draw: Cara Byrne, Crowkeeragh. Béidh €2,300 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

An Tearmainn

Lotto results 7-8-20. Numbers drawn 3 16 24 25. Jackpot €9300. No winner. Match 3 winner €80 Brendan Mc Kelvey. Open draw €10 each James McFadden Drimnaraw c/ó Mandys; Martin Coll c/ó Bingo. Next Weeks Jackpot €9350

Thank you for your continued support. Lotto can be purchased online via the clubforce app

Club 300 returns this Friday evening for year two of our club development draw, thank you to all those who have supported our fundraising efforts so far, to purchase a ticket for this draw please contact any club member or online via clubforce.

Urris

Senior Men: Round two of the Junior A championship took place on Saturday night with Convoy the visitors to Straid. In glorious sunshine this game was nip and tuck until around the 60th minute when Convoy got the only goal of the match. Final score Urris 0-11 Convoy 1-10.

It is now onwards to Muff on Sunday next in round 3 of the championship, throw-in against Naomh Padraig at 3pm.

Ladies Football: Our Ladies had a weekend off but may be playing in the quarter final of the Junior B championship this Sunday, we are awaiting confirmation from the Ladies board.

50/50/Draw: Our next Club Iorras 50/50 draw takes place on Thursday night, so good luck to all names in the drum for August.

Win a house in Dublin:

Tickets now back on sale for the Donegal GAA win a house in Dublin. The club has a number of tickets to sell, if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. The draw is in December and costs €100 a ticket.

Club activity: Games are coming thick and fast now our minor lads played Carndonagh last week lost by 3-08 to 1-09 and our U-14 boys lost to Carndonagh and Malin.

Our U-12 girls are away to Malin on Wednesday evening at 6pm.

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 4th of August are 8-6-3-5-2-4-1-7. Mary Herron won €60.00. Jackpot for the 11th is €10000.

The U14 Boys game against Downings away on Monday the 3rd of August was cancelled.

The minor boys got their season up and running with an away fixture to McCools on Wednesday evening after a very tight game the lads lost by just one point. Their next game is TBC.

The senior ladies made it three wins out of three in the championship with a fine victory over Buncranna on Sunday morning at home. Final score Glenfin 8.28 Buncrana 2.06. Their next game is away to Termon next Sunday the 16th at 10.30am.

The senior men had another good performance in the Championship with a home win against St Nauls. Final score Glenfin 1.14 St Nauls 0.11. They now face McCools away next weekend in Round 3 of the championship. Day and time TBC

Malin

Our senior footballers got their first win under their belts in the Intermediate Championship with a hard fought 1-18 to 0-11 win over N. Colmcille in Connolly Park on Sunday.

Special word of thanks to the co commentary team of Callum and Pat, Liam for the stats and Patrick for the camera work.

Our reserve footballers kept up their impressive start in the league when defeating Buncrana in Connolly Park during the week. The lads made a slow start but ran out winners on a 4-13 to 3-5 scoreline.

Underage Football: The Under 14 girls squad will be the first Malin side to appear in a final this year when they take on N.Brid/Pettigo this coming Saturday, venue and throw in details have yet to be confirmed so keep an eye on our social media. The girls have been working extremely hard over the past few months and we would appreciate as much support as possible.

The Minor Ladies team defeated Letterkenny Gaels last week and in doing so, secured a home semi final v St Michaels.

The Under 12 girls played out a thriller in less than ideal conditions in Moville last week, credit to both sides for serving up some excellent football in a constant downpour. They Under 10 girls were also in action this week, when taking on neighbours Carndonagh.

The Under 10 boys took on Carndonagh on Sunday, 23 youngsters getting an early taste of our national game and thoroughly enjoying the experience.

Both our Under 12 Boys A and B squads got their season underway last week, making the short journey to Carndonagh on Friday evening and performed admirably, the A side lost out to a much stronger home side, while the B side went down by a single point.

The Under 14s had a successful week, recording victories v Moville and Urris.

Our Minors game scheduled with Moville last week was called off, as our opponents were unable to field.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €800. Sequence drawn was 1-2-4-6-5-3-7. The €50 consolation prize went to Jason Mullarkey, Aughaclay.

Next weeks lotto jackpot is €850

Honk Your Horn Bingo continues in Connolly Park on Sunday evening. Proceedings get underway at 6.00 clock sharp, which gates opening at 5.15.

Club Masks: With the wearing of masks in many places now compulsory, why not protect yourself and show your support for the club by purchasing a Malin GAA crested face mask. Masks are priced at just €8 and are available by contacting Susan Byrne.

Charity Spinathon: Earlier this year, we had a fantastic turn out at our Charity Spinathon, the event was superbly supported by people from all corners of the peninsula. On Aug 15th Buncrana GAA are hosting their own Charity Spinathon in aid of CMRF Crumlin in various places throughout the town. Anyone who would like to take part and help support this worthy cause is asked to contact Sharon Mc Laughlin (JM) on 086 3547007.

Naomh Columba

Lotto: 5 August 2020 €5200. Uimhreacha 2-4-21-30. Duaiseanna Aitheantais €50 Marie Doogan Kilcar; €30 Marie Rooney Naomh Brid; €20 Noel Ellis Carrick; €20 Thomas Dugga amd Mary Cassidy Falcarragh; €20 Geraldine and Peggy Byrne Cashel. Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 12 August €5300

10 week draw Is starting on the August the 27th. Sellers will be out in the coming weeks

Outdoor bingo will take place Thursday 13th of August at Pairc na nGael grounds at 7pm, gates open at 6pm.

Cúl Camps: We will be hosting Cúl Camps starting Monday the 17th of August. Registration is online only via Cúl Camps website, no walks in will be accepted.

All children from ages 6-13 can be registered, early registration is advised as there are limited numbers

There will be u8 and u10 training this Thursday 13th at 5pm on the field. Any child wishing to start out must be 6 years of age. All parents/guardians must complete the online questionnaire before their child comes to training

Fixtures - senior men, championship: Naomh Columba (H) v Fanad Gaels. Sunday 16th 3pm

Reserves: Fixtures to be confirmed

Senior Ladies championship, Naomh Columba (H) v Robert Emmetts. Sunday 16th 10:30am

Minor Boys Regional League: Naomh Columba (H) v Kilcar, Wednesday 19th 7pm

U-14 Boys Naomh Columba(H) v Kilcar, Tuesday 18th 6:15pm

U-14 Girls county final: Naomh Columba v Moville In MacCumhaill Park, Saturday 15th , time tbc

Best of luck to all teams and management in the week ahead

Results -

Senior men championship ended in a draw against Cloughaneely

Senior Ladies lost to Glenswilly

Minor Boys had a good win against Naomh Ultan

U14 Girls has a good win over Letterkenny Gaels in the county semi final

St. Michael’s

Championship: The Seniors kept up their good start to the season with a good victory over Milford in Milford on Saturday evening last winning on a scoreline of Milford 0-14 St. Michael’s 1-14. The victory included a vintage performance from Colm McFadden who scored 1-09 of the St. Michael’s total. Well done to Gary and the lads and backroom team on a good victory.

In the Senior Championship draws made on Sunday evening last St. Michael’s have been drawn at home to Ardara in the third round. The match is on Sunday at The Bridge with the Throw in at 3pm.

Regional League: The Reserves had a good victory over neighbours Cloughaneely at The Bridge last week winning on a scoreline of St. Michal’s 3-5 Cloughaneely 0-7. The St, Michael’s Panel and Scorers were: Conan Brennan, Eddie Patterson, Aidan McFadden, Liam Kelly, Daniel Doak, Ciaran McGinley 1-0, John McFadden, Chris McElhinney, Ciaran Kelly 1-0, Eoghan Kelly, Darragh McCarry, Eddie O’Reilly 1-1, Andrew Kelly 0-1, Stephen Coyle 0-1, Lorcan McFadden 0-1. Brian McLaughlin 0-1, Thomas O’Donnell, Dan Ferry, Chris Durning, Mikey Harkin, Patrick Moffitt and Michael McFadden.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 2.5.6.9,18,20. There were 2 Winners, Tracey Kerr Birch Hill Creeslough and Charlotte Gallagher Purt Dunfanaghy who won €50 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €7500.

St. Michael's Car Bingo will continue each Sunday evening at 7pm at The Bridge Dunfanaghy for the foreseeable future.

Car Bingo: The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Margaret Breslin Rooskey Creeslough. The €75 winners were Mary Langan Massinass Creeslough and Bridie Durning Main Street Dunfanaghy.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn, PRO, 0868832129 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club. Thanks everyone.

Minor Board - This week’s fixtures are as follows:

Friday 14th August Minor Boys: St. Michael's v Glenswilly time to be confirmed but probably 6.30 pm at The Bridge, check fixtures for info.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: No winner of the Lotto Jackpot in the draw held on Monday 10/08/20. The winners of the €50 Doms Pier 1 Meal Vouchers are Bernie Gallagher, Clogher Barnesmore & Mary & Jim Canavan, Leghowney - Next weeks Jackpot €600. Play now at https://clubforce.com/…/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

Junior Hurling Championship – Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon v Four Masters 08/08/20 - Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon 2:18 Four Masters 1:04

Four Masters finished second best to a strong Ballyshannon side in the Junior Hurling championship on Friday evening.

The lads played with great heart and determination throughout but they put themselves under pressure with their first touch and some wayward clearances and passing. Considering this was only their third competitive game after a long lay off, the rustiness was understandable. In contrast Ballyshannon looked like a team with plenty of recent competitive experience and the sharpness that comes with it.

Four Masters picked up a few injuries in the second half, and had a number of goal chances that they were unable to covert. Had these chances been taken, it would have put a better complexion on the scoreboard and would have been a fairer reflection of the effort and commitment of the team on the night.

Despite the scoreline, the Four Masters lads never gave up and kept battling right up to the final whistle. With the big panel of players togged out on the night and the obvious courage and determination of the players there is no doubt that better days lie ahead for this group.

Team and scorers: Four Masters – Shane Patton, Stephen Pearson, Shane McNulty, David Rogers, Paul Patton (0:01), Mark Patton, Eoin McCauley, Ciaran McGrory, Cathal Feeney (0:01), Phillip Myers, Jason Duignan (0:02), Cathal McGlynn, Sean Mulhern, Kieran Daly, Dylan Thomas (1:00), Shaun Campbell, Luke Sweeney, Daniel Gallagher, Ruairi O’Connor, Evan Towey, Cahir McBrearty, Shaun Conway, Martin Gillespie

Senior Football Championship – Glenswilly v Four Masters 09/08/20 - Glenswilly 2-16, Four Masters: 1-13. Hard luck to the senior football team who lost out to Glenswilly in a hard fought game on Sunday evening. The lads played with a lot of heart and determination, and with a bit more luck might have edged the contest. Despite the scoreline, the team can take a lot of positives from this performance into their next game - a home tie against Dungloe next weekend.

Next up for Four Masters is a home Championship game v Dungloe next weekend.

Senior LadieS; Four Masters Ladies Senior Football Squad went on the road early Sunday morning to Fanad Gaels. Despite playing attacking football from the throw-in we hit the crossbar and post 3 times, which left the half-time score in Fanad's favour, totally against the run of play. Fanad hit a purple patch in the 3rd quarter, we could have created another 5 goal chances where maybe we took the wrong option with our final pass, which is something to work on in training.

Under 14 Girls: Another fantastic performance from our U14 girls in Termon. They led 3.9 to 3.2 at half-time and ran out winners 6-14 to 4-5. Well done to these young ladies and best of luck in U14 final next Saturday morning.

Win Your House in Dublin: Four Masters would like to encourage our club community to support the county board fund raising event in aid of the Centre of Excellence development in Convoy.

Home fixtures confirmed for this week:

Saturday 15th 11 am: U12 boys A v Ballyshannon

Saturday 15th 2 pm: Senior men v Dungloe

St Naul’s

Tuesday evening saw our reserves host Killybegs. With difficult conditions we played with gusto to be denied a result by the narrowest of margins.

The seniors travelled to Glenfin on Saturday in the second round of the senior championship. Despite a great effort it wasn’t to be our day. Next Saturday, August 15th, we host Gaoth Dobhair at 4 pm in round three of the championship.

Underage: It has been a very competitive week for our underage boys this week with unfortunately no success .

Our u12s are away to Naomh Brid at 12 noon on Saturday.

Our U14 girls booked their place in the county final with a good win over Glenswilly on Saturday morning. In very warm conditions, the game swayed from a good lead for Naomh Naille to a great second half comeback for Glenswilly. However, our girls dug deep in the last ten minutes and came away worthy winners on a scoreline of 4-14 to 3-4. County final is on Saturday 15th August and they are awaiting the result of the other semi final on Wednesday to find out their opponents and venue. Well done girls.

Our Minor Girls secured a win against visitors Killybegs on a very wet and windy Tuesday evening last. After a slow start, the girls worked hard and were rewarded with a good win on a scoreline of 5-9 to 1-9. Next up is the Division 1 County semi- final on 18th August.

Our Senior Ladies travelled to Carndonagh early on Sunday morning for their fourth game of the Intermediate Championship. A good display all round led to another victory - giving them four wins from four games . Next outing is on Sunday 16th August when they are hosting Ardara in Mountcharles.

Slotto Results Sunday 9th August. No Jackpot Winner. Consolation prize goes to Susan McCahill Frosses who wins a FREE Ticket for entry to www.winyourhouseindublin.com organised by Donegal GAA. Next Week’s Jackpot is a whopping €3940.

Killybegs

RIP Paddy McHugh: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Paddy McHugh, Park Head, Killybegs. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Fixtures: Division 1 Championship Rd 3: Senior Men, Home v St Eunans, Sunday 16th August 6:00pm

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship, Home v Dungloe, Sunday 16th August 10:30am

U12 Boys, Home v Four Masters, Saturday 15th 11:00am

We ask all our supporters to adhere to HSE guidelines when attending fixtures, please spread out around the grounds, use hand sanitizer & wear a mask!

Results- Senior Men Championship, Gaoth Dobhair 3-13 Killybegs 0-06

Senior Reserve Div 1 Regional league: St Nauls 2-09 Killybegs 2-11

Ladies; Killybegs 1-08 Downings 3-09

Minor Boys

Killybegs 2-09 Kilcar 4-13

U14 Girls Kilcar 2-06 Killybegs 1-07

Kilotto numbers 3,13,16, 30. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1050. 1 match 3 winning €30.00 Wilfie Milsop.

Aodh Ruadh

Football: As expected, it was a tough championship derby battle on Sunday between Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Bríd, but it was the Ernesiders who came out with the result, 1-18 to 2-7 the final scoreline. This Sunday the opposition are a Cloich Cheann Faola side still undefeated after their opening two games and who we had two tough battles against in last year's IFC semi-final. Unfortunately, we will be unable to live stream this game as Cloich Cheann Faola have declined permission.

The reserves took a notable scalp in the regional league last Tuesday when they defeated Saint Eunan's 0-9 to 0-7 in Father Tierney Park. The full team was as follows: Karl O'Brien; Michael Ward, Damien Cleary, Daniel Warnock; Gary Carty, Daniel McGullion, Paddy Gillespie; Kerry Ryan, Tiernan Flood Dolan; Eoin Doherty, Darren Gethins, Odhran McGarrigle; Niall Murray Jamie McDonald, Ryan McKenna.

The minors got the better of a dogged Saint Naul's challenge in Father Tierney Park last Wednesday.

Under 16 training continues on Wednesdays and Mondays at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 14s made it two wins from two last Tuesday with a hard earned victory over Saint Naul's. Training continues on Wednesdays 4pm to 5.30pm and Saturdays from 5.45pm to 6.45pm.

The under 12s were blessed with lovely sunny conditions for their away meeting with Saint Naul's on Saturday morning. Aodh Ruadh raced into big lead in first 20 minutes, playing some superb football. The Mountcharles lads made it a tighter contest in second and third periods, but Aodh Ruadh were able to keep danger at arm's length thanks to great goals by Jayden McGrath Clyne and Joey Daly, as well as a couple of nice points from defender Fionn Hartin. Many thanks to Sean Campbell who reffed. Training continues on Tuesday evening at 7pm. The team are back on the road this Saturday, Tir Chonaill Park the venue for a clash with Four Masters at 11am.

The under 10 footballers have had a busy start to the month. Saturday 1st August they travelled to Saint Mary's of Sligo for two very competitive games. Last Friday they visited our neighbours Naomh Bríd for another good run out. Naomh Bríd visit us on Thursday evening. All players to be up in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh for 5.45pm, throw-in will be at 6pm.

Under 8 training continues as normal this Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

Also on Friday the under 6s will be training on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Aodh Ruadh Academy: A date for your diaries folks. Aodh Ruadh Academy will be having a meeting in the Rock Hall on Friday, 21st August at 9pm, for all underage managers, coaches and mentors. The monthly Bord na nÓg meeting will follow directly afterwards. Lisa McTernan will send full details in due course.

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh came up against a defensive Ardara outfit at Pearse Memorial Park on Sunday. Ardara claimed victory on a 1-9 to 0-10 scoreline. The ladies will be back in championship action once again on Sunday when they face Gaeil Fhánada in Father Tierney Park at 10.30am.

The minor ladies have a county semi-final to prepare for against Saint Eunan's on Tuesday, 18th August.

The under 14 girls put in a great effort in Gaoth Dobhair last Tuesday, but unfortunately on the night we met a much stronger side who took all their chances and ran out convincing winners in the end. The Ballyshannon girls now need to put all their focus and energy into the Division 1 Plate final which is scheduled for this Saturday, time and venue to be confirmed. A big thank you must go to the parents who undertook the long drive to Gaoth Dobhair on a midweek night. Finally we all want to send best wishes to Orlaith Gallagher who sustained a nasty injury towards the end of the game, we hope she has a speedy recovery.

The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling: The senior hurlers took on local rivals Four Masters in their final game in the group section of the Junior Hurling Championship. The first half was nip and tuck as the Donegal Town lads fought ferociously for every ball, Aodh Ruadh found it hard to get going and led at half time 0-8 to 0-3. The home side put in a much improved second half and ran out comfortable winners 2-17 to 1-4. We have a great gallery of pictures from the game up at aodhruadh.org.

The minor hurlers had their first win of the season on Thursday. The team was short a couple of players, and 14 lads made their way to the Cross to take on Burt. The Inishowen men were physically stronger than the Ballyshannon lads, but the superior skills of the Aodh Ruadh proved the difference as we ran out comfortable winners 5-16 to 2-8. Thanks to all the parents who drove the lads to the game.

The under 16s open their league campaign this Thursday with a trip to the Cross to take on Setanta.

The under 14s game against Setanta last Thursday was postponed.

Golf Classic: The club are hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 28th August. Places can be booked through the golf club on 071-9841302, or on the Aodh Ruadh Klubfunder page. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,400. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 6, 8, 12 and 17. In the lucky dip €25 went to Sean O'Boyle, Abbeylands and Noelle Downey, Higginstown. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,500 on Sunday at 8pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: No overall winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The Jackpot now stands at €5,250. The next draw takes place on 17th August in the Clubhouse. The €25 winners are Sam Burgess, Michaela Timoney, Breid Mc Cole. Online winners Eoin Quinn and Keith Morrow. Lotto can be down online via Clubforce and also tickets can be bought in Cassidys shop ballintra, Ballintra PO and on all match days.

Our seniors were in championship action last Sunday against Aodh Ruadh. The lads got of to a slow start and were nine points down at half time but battled backed and with 10 minutes to go had the margin back 2 points but when a bit of luck was needed its just went against them and Aodh Ruadh ran out 6 point winners.

Seniors are back in Championship action next Sunday Vs Burt In A must win game at Pairc Naomh Bríd at 3pm.

We would like to the new Senior Management the very best of luck with the remainder of the season.

Our U14s played four masters during the week in and entertaining game but came out the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Naomh Bríd/Pettigo Ladies: Our U14s our through to their first county final after defeating Milford in an entertaining game in the county semifinals on Sunday. Details TBC

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Intermediate A Championship: It was a nail-biting finish on Saturday evening as our seniors took on Naomh Columba in the 2nd round of the Intermediate Championship. The game finished all level CCF 2-13, Naomh Columba 3-10. They travel to play Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon on Sunday next at 3 pm.

Leabhar na dTorthaí - The Book of Donegal GAA Facts: Thig leabhar a cheannacht ach glaoch a chur ar 086 156 7503 nó teachtaireacht a chuir chuig an leathanach Facebook.

We have some of Fr Séan’s books – Leabhar na dTorthaí- The Book of Donegal GAA Facts- for sale at the club. To order please call/text 086-1567503 or message us on the club Facebook page!

Club Lotto: As you are aware the lotto draw was suspended this past few months due to Covid. We are hoping to have the lotto back up and running now in August all going well. For anyone that may have bought tickets during the week the lotto was suspended, rest assured you will be included in our next draw. The same applies to those who had purchased online; we will ensure you are included for as many draws as you have purchased. Nobody will be missing out. We will provide more details on the lotto closer to the time! We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation at this time!

Comhghairdeas leis na páistí a rinne a gCéad Chomaoineach ag an deireadh sechtaine i nGort a Choirce. Tá súil againn uilig sa club go raibh lá deas agaibh!

Well done to our minors who had a narrow 1 point win against Milford last week. Final score 2-12, 3-8.

Comhghairdeas leis an fhoireann faoi 14 a raibh bua Maith acu in eadan Naomh Adhamhnáin.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 09/08/2020. Numbers: 4, 6, 10, 17, 20. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Caoimhe Earley, Ardara. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2450.

Upcoming Fixtures - Senior Ladies, Intermediate Championship, Aodh Ruadh v Gaeil Fhánada, Sunday, August 16th 10:30, Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon

Senior men, Intermediate Championship, Naomh Columba v Gaeil Fhánada, Sunday, August 16th 3pm, Páirc na nGael, Gleann Choilm Cille

U-14 boys, Northern League Division 2: Na Dúnaibh v Gaeil Fhánada, Monday, August 17th 6:30, Páirc na Dúnaibh

Minor Girls, Division 4 Minor League Semi Final, Gaeil Fhánada v Robert Emmet’s, Tuesday, August 18th 6:30, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

The seniors had a good 0-17 to 0-6 win over Burt. Team and scorers: Eoin Mc Gonigle, Joe Blaney, Ryan Mc Gonigle (0:01), Odhrán Shiels, Fergus Friel, Oisín Shiels (0:02), Jimmy Coyle, Paddy Carr, Bernard Mc Gettigan (0:01), Conor Mc Gonigle, Mark Mc Ateer (0:06), Oisín Mc Fadden (0:01), Alan Mc Ateer (0:04), Michael Sweeney (0:01), Paddy Heraghty. Shaun Kerr for Mc Fadden, Niall Carr (0:01) for Mc Gonigle, Eoghan Carr for M Mc Ateer, Ronan Mc Ateer for Heraghty, Mark Mc Conigley for Mc Gettigan.

The Ladies defeated Four Masters 4-11 to 0-8. Team: Aisling Howe, Méabh Duffy, Niamh Mc Devitt, Maggie Friel, Siobhán Sweeney, Hannah Shiels (0:02), Aoife Gibbons, Orla Mc Gonigle, Eimear Sweeney (1:00), Iseult Ní Mhathúna (1:01), Lauren Carr (1:05), Miriam Murphy (0:02), Aisling Mc Devitt (1:00), Clare Friel (0:01), Rosheen Mc Ginley. Subs: Michelle Mc Devitt for Aoife Gibbons, Emma Friel for Rosheen Mc Ginley, Tori Gallagher for Hannah Shiels, Eibhlín Shiels for Clare Friel, Muireann Ní Mhathúna for Aisling Mc Devitt, Dearbhla Mc Devitt for Siobhán Sweeney, Maria Doherty.

The Reserves defeated Red Hughs 1-7 to 0-6. Team: Shaun Friel, Seamus Coyle, Ronan Mc Ateer, Aiden Heraghty, Paul Coyle, Fergal Friel (0:01), Pauric Clinton, Brandon McClafferty (1:02), Patsy Friel (0:01), Joshua Mc Ateer, James Kerr, Mylie McBride, Mark Friel (0:03),Cathal Martin, Thomas McConigley. Subs: Séimí Coshia for Mc Conigley, Eamonn Coll for Martin, Thomas Mc Conigley for Heraghty.

The u14 Girls played their final game of the season on Sunday evening against Ardara, at Páirc Uí Shiadhail. Both teams worked very hard from start to finish in the warm conditions, but it was a very strong Ardara team who claimed the victory. We would like to wish them the best of luck as they progress to the Plate final. Panel: Aoife Carr, Méabh Mc Ateer, Clodagh Mc Ateer, Emma Mc Grenaghan, Anna Friel, Niamh Mc Fadden, Olivia Friel, Grace Begley, Erin Carlin, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan, Rachael Friel, Lisa Gallagher, Kaylagh Sweeney, Chloe Martin, Bláthnaid Mc Ateer, Méabh Sweeney, Leah Roche.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers are back in action this Saturday when they travel to Castlefinn to take on Robert Emmetts in their second game of the Junior Championship. Throw in is at 7.30pm. All support welcome.

The adult hurlers finished up their season on Sunday past when they made the trip to Carndonagh for the final game of the Junior hurling championship.

This was a great game of hurling where the hosts took the win.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

It was with great sadness that we heard the news of the passing of our esteemed and long standing club member Michael Conboy. Sympathy is expressed to the extended Conboy family and friends.

Having had to defer the big fundraiser Win Your House In Dublin due to the Covid-19 pandemic the county board have now restarted their campaign. Tickets can be bought from Letterkenny Gaels GAA. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact Jim on (086) 227 1435 or Sean on (085) 246 1101.

Na nDúnaibh

Foireann na mBan: Bhí turas fada ag foireann peile na mban maidin Dé Domhnaigh ina gcluiche craoibhe Sóisir A in éadan na gCealla Beaga. Chuir na Dúnaibh tús maith leis an chluiche agus bhí 2-4 acu ar chlár na scóranna ag an chéad bhriseadh uisce, bhí 1-1 ag na Cealla Beaga. Bhí comhimirt iontach ó mhná na nDúnaibh sa chéad leath agus chríochnaigh an leath seo leis an scór: Na Cealla Beaga 1-3 Na Dúnaibh 3-5. Fuair na Cealla Beaga cúpla pointe ag tús an dara leath ach d’obair mná na nDúnaibh go dian, go háirithe na cosantóirí, faoi stiúr Eimear Ní Threartaigh. Chríochnaigh siad an cluiche go láidir leis an scór ag deireadh Na Dúnaibh 3-9 Na Cealla Beaga 1-8. Maith sibh a ghirseachaí.

A great team performance from Na Dúnaibh, well done ladies. This was an important win for na Dúnaibh ladies and they have a busy week ahead with a mid-week fixture away to Dungloe on Wed. evening at 6.30pm and at home next Sunday morning at 10.30am v Glenswilly.

Craobh Sóisir na bhFear: Tá an fhoireann sinsir ag déanamh dul chun cinn maith sa chraobh sóisir cé gur éirigh le Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn críochnú ar chomhscór leofa thuas i Leitir Ceanainn. Bhí tréimhsí sa chluiche seo ar imir na Dúnaibh go han-mhaith ach bhí sé le feiceáil in amanna eile go gcaithfidh feabhas a theacht orthu agus go gcaithfidh siad oibriú i bhfad níor cruaidhe má tá sé ar intinn acu an chraobh a bhaint. Bhí siad ceithre phointe ‘un tosaigh agus trí bhomaite ar an chlog ach bheir na Gaeil orthu. Caithfear creidiúint a thabhairt do na Gaeil, choinnigh siad ag imirt go deireadh.

Is scéal eile ar fad a bhí againn ar an Domhnach amuigh ar Pháirc na nDúnaibh in éadan Roibéard Eiméid. Bhí buaidh mhór ag na Dúnaibh ach caithfear cuimhne go bhfuil na Dúnaibh i Roinn 2 agus Róibeard Eiméid i Roinn 4. Seo bearna mór. Tá tosaithe na nDúnaibh iontach cruinn ina gcuid imeartha agus d’éirigh leofa 11-14 a chur ar chlár na scóranna.

Guímis achan rath orthu an tseachtain seo ina gcluiche craoibhe as baile in éadan na Rossa agus an deireadh seachtaine ina dhiaidh sin beidh siad sa bhaile in éadan Bhun an Phobail. Maith sibh a ghasúraí.

Imreoidh na mionúir Gaeil na Maoil Ruaidhe (na Dúnaibh/Gaeil Fhánada) in éadan Aodh Rua (Cúil na gCuirridín) sna Dúnaibh oíche Chéadaoin ag a 7 achlog.

There will be a very important minor board meeting in the GAA centre prior to the Na Dúnaibh v Moville match in Downings on Sat. August 22nd. The meeting will be at 5.45pm. It is very important that anyone interested in the promotion of under-age football in the area attends the meeting.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 11, 4, 17. The 3 x €50 winners were Jackie Loughran, Bundoran; John McEniff, Bundoran; Mark Cawley, Tullaghan. Next week's jackpot will be €5350.

Senior and Reserve: Our Senior Squad got their first competitive victory of the new season when they travelled to the Burn Road and defeated Termon in the Championship on Saturday last.First half goals from Jamie and Paul Brennan set us on our way to a 2-16 to 2-12 victory. Next up is the visit of Milford on Sunday next with throw in scheduled for 2pm.

The Reserves had no fixture last week.

Underage - U6 Training continues on Wednesday in Gaelic Park.

U8 Training is on Thursday at 6pm and Saturday at 11am.

U10 Training is on Wednesday at 6pm to 7.15pm

The U12s are Training on Tuesday at 5.30pm this will be followed by a match against Pettigo in Gaelic Park on Saturday at 11am.

The U14s play Naomh Brid/Pettigo in Ballintra in the league on Tuesday at 6.15pm.

Ladies: Good luck to our U14 Squad who make the long journey to Carndonagh on Wednesday to play the home side in the county semi-final.

Training continues for all teams at the usual times.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Naomh Conaill

Results of the 12th Club 200 draw which was held last Tuesday night: €500 Hugh Brendan McDyer, Ard McGill; €100 Anthony Molloy, Ardara; €100 Annie Quinn, Glen Tavern; €100 Anthony Thompson Jnr, Ard McGill; €100 Pauline Gallagher, Meenalargan; €100 Poggy O'Donnell, Mill Road. As we have now completed this year's draws we will immediately commence taking names for next year's draw so please contact your sellers to ensure you are included.

Finally the club would like to thank the Highlands Hotel who generously gave us access to the big ballroom again to do the draw

There was no winner of last weeks lotto.The numbers drawn were 10,13,15,24.Two prizes of €50 went to Pauric Curley, Milford and Seamus McElwee, Fintown. The €25 on line winner was Sinead Gallagher, Mullanyboyle. The jackpot now stands at €5,800.

The Seniors maintained their unbeaten start with a good victory away to Ardara last Sunday in the championship.They now play Termon at home this Friday at 7.30 pm