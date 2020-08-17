Kilmacrennan and Cappry slip up to keep Donegal Premier title alive for another week

The destiny of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division title is still in the melting point after defeats for the top two on Sunday. Kilmacrennan Celtic missed the chance to take the title going down to Cranford while Cappry Rovers also slipped up at Kildrum.

The spotlight will change now to next Sunday when Cappry Rovers travel to Keadue Rovers, Kilmacrennan go to Drumkeen and Kildrum Tigers travel to Donegal Town. Kilmac have it in their own hands - a win will secure the title.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Keadue Rovers 3

Cranford United 1

Keadue Rovers came out on top in this tight battle at Central Park on Sunday. Played in glorious, sunny conditions, it was Cranford who were the quicker to start but the first chance of the game fell to Keadue’s Jack Boyle on eight minutes but fired at the keeper following a goalmouth scramble.

Cranford went close on seventeen minutes when Kevin Doherty rose high to head left and wide. The home side improved after the water break midway through the 1st half and they had a shot wide from a corner just after the half hour.

David Ward delivered a good cross on thirty-five minutes which Luke Neely flicked over the bar. Neely again, through some good individual work, went close before the break. Into the second half and Adam Mc Caffrey’s good run on 48 minutes ended in a near post shot saved by Jason Hegarty. Just ten minutes into the second half, despite Keadue being on top, Cranford took the lead when some slack defending saw Philip Buchanan make no mistake to tap in from close range.

After the hour mark Paddy Bonner’s free kick was well saved but after a fresh injection of substitutes Keadue were level when some good work by Adam Mc Caffrey led to a cross from Calum Boyle and Luke Neely converted for 1-1. After the second half water break Danny Mc Bride had a good run upfield but his shot was well saved by Declan Ward. Cranford were almost in on goal again on seventy-three minutes but a fine tackle by Chris Greene saved the day for Keadue. The visitors were rocked by a sending off and with the extra man Keadue began to benefit.

With just under ten minutes remaining Hugh Moy slotted home from close range following good work by Adam Mc Caffrey. On ninety-two minutes following a break out from the Keadue defence Owen Boyle made a good run on the wing before his shot was well saved but Luke Neely fired home the rebound. This won the game for Keadue 3-1 but Cranford can feel a bit unlucky not to have taken something from the game.

Best for the visitors were Kyle Mc Fadden, Philip Buchanan and Naoise Cullen, while best for Keadue were Adam Mc Caffrey, Luke Neely, Hugh Moy and Maurice Mc Gee. Referee: Andrew Mullin.



Kildrum Tigers 2

Cappry Rovers 1

After a frantic start at Station Road it was Cappry who hit the front. A corner was punched cleared by Lynch and it fell to the feet of Jamie Murray who smashed home from 20 yards.

Kildrum had large spells of possession in the first half but Cappry held strong with Aaron Kelly and Conor Doherty very impressive at the back for the visitors. The second half started much the same with Cappry sitting deep and looking to hold onto their lead.

Kildrum began pushing and finally got the equalizer when, after neat play, Dean Murray was brought down. Kevin Mc Hugh took the resulting free and made it 1-1.

Kildrum got the winner with ten minutes left on the clock. Brian Breslin’s effort was saved well by Joe Boyle in the Cappry net but Kevin Mc Hugh was there to smash home the rebound and give the St. Johnston men the three points.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 0

Castlefin Celtic 3

Castlefin were by far the hungrier side in this game. The home side thought they were one up after five minutes when Seami Friel had the ball in the back of the net but was judged offside. Emmet White had Castlefinn one up on 30 minutes after a Ronan Tourish cross.

Kilmacrennan tried to get into the game after the interval but it was Castlefin who extended their lead when a brilliant Gary Mc Nulty volley found the top corner. Ian Ward then finished the scoring in injury time with a nice lob.



Milford United 1

Bonagee United 2

Bonagee went away with the three points from Moyle View Park on Sunday afternoon. Milford went one down on 35 minutes when they lost possession easily and a defensive mistake led to Aidan Mc Laughlin scoring past Caolan Mc Gettigan. In the second half Milford started lively and should have equalised when PJ Hagan’s effort came off the post and ran across the goal line to fall into the keeper’s arms.

Bonagee won a penalty on 55 minutes from which Glenn Gallagher scored. Milford pushed to get back into the game and got one back on 75 minutes through Kyle Black but despite having a few chances they failed to score an equaliser.

Jason Ashmore and Aidan Mc Laughlin were excellent for Bonagee with Milford working hard with full backs Shane Black and Damien Egan excellent throughout.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Keadue Rovers Reserves 3

Arranmore United 1

Keadue Reserves brought the curtain down on their league season with this good victory over local rivals Arranmore in an entertaining encounter.

It was a fairly-even start with both sides showing good pace but it was Arranmore who had the first good chance when Aidan Proctor’s shot was saved by Caelan Bonner. Keadue did come into things more after ten minutes but overall the visitors were enjoying the more possession and chances.

Keadue did have a good effort on twenty-two minutes when Adam Mc Caffrey made a good run from the halfway line and shot just wide on the run. Five minutes later Keadues’ Damien Hanlon’s control just eluded him when about to shoot. On the half hour a cross from the right was headed goal-ward by Arranmore’s Brian Proctor and brilliantly saved by Caelan Bonner.

It was really opening up at this stage and Brendan Greene in the visitor’s goal had to be alert to save Owen Boyle’s effort. Arranmore had some good chances close to half time, firstly with a long ball over the top, flicked just wide by Gavin Mc Glanaghey, while Aidan Proctor went on a great run, cut in on the right side but his shot was again well saved by Caelan Bonner. Into the second half and the first chance fell to Keadue with Owen Boyle chasing a narrow angle cross and hitting the post with his effort.

On 57 minutes good work by Brian Proctor brought yet another save from Caelan Bonner. On sixty-two minutes Keadue took the lead when Adam Mc Caffrey’s run into the box led to a shot which squirmed under the Arranmore keeper to give the home team the lead. Just two minutes later it was 2-0 when a fine run by Daniel Mc Hugh on the right led to him jinking inside and delivering a fine left foot finish to the corner of the net.

Arranmore weren’t lying down though and came flying back two minutes later when Brian Proctor’s fine work ended with a fantastic shot to the top corner for 2-1. On seventy-one minutes Owen Boyle again hit the woodwork when one on one with the keeper and a few minutes after that Arranmore had a shot cleared off the line as they threw everything forward.

Keadue were dangerous on the break and got their reward in injury time when Jack Doherty won a free kick from close range and took the free kick himself which he expertly dispatched to the top corner. Overall a good spectacle in front of a good crowd. Best for Arranmore were Brian Proctor, Chim Reynolds and Aidan Proctor, while best for Keadue were Caelan Bonner, Adam Mc Caffrey and Owen Boyle.

Referee: Marty McCauley.



Donegal Town Res 4

Strand Rovers 0

The boys wrapped up the league with a 4-0 win at home to Strand Rovers. On a glorious day for football Donegal opened the scoring when Joe Stitt was quickest to react to a loose ball in the Strand box to gently lift it over the outrushing keeper.

Strand grew into the game after this and came close when a long-range effort was well saved by Enda O' Hagan guarding the Town nets. Donegal were two up shortly after the water break when great link-up play by Reilly and Stitt sent Adrian Ward through on goal and after the wee Wardy trademark step over he smashed the ball home from a tight angle to give the Strand keeper no chance.

Strand were much better after the break and unlucky on a few occasions not to nip a goal to get themselves back into the game with O'Hagan more than once called into action. Fresh legs were again a factor on a very hot day and it was sub James Kerrigan who made it three and shortly after that Kerrigan was again involved after good work down the right between Ward and Gazzi to put Kerrigan away and he pulled back the perfect ball for Gazzi to hammer home. 4-0 may have been a wee bit flattering for the hosts but it was a good run out ahead of a cup semi-final next weekend.



Glencar Celtic 3

Glenea United Res 1

These sides had very little to play for in terms of the league but with Glencar having an upcoming semi-final in the Voodoo Venue cup and Glenea in the play-offs, both were keen to put in a performance that they could build on.

It was a glorious day in Rathmullan and Glencar started brightest and were ahead inside ten minutes after good work down the left -hand side, Pajo finished into the bottom corner. Glencar has good spells of possession but couldn’t double their advantage and we’re also wary of the Glenea counter attack which was ever present.

Both sides had a few half chances but nothing to trouble either keeper, that was until Shane Gallagher latched onto a lovely through ball and was upended in the Glenea box and referee Diego Rainey has no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Gallagher dusted himself off and coolly slotted home, sending the keeper the wrong way. It was much the same in the 2nd half with plenty of goal chances but nobody able to apply the finishing touches.

Glenea got back into the game as Glencar were caught flat and a ball over the top to their young striker saw him turn at the edge of the box and he struck it low and hard down to the keeper’s right with ten minutes to play. That rallied Glenea but also fired up the home side and after near misses from Ryan Callan and Shane Gallagher Jordy Mc Ginley made no mistake when he converted from close range after a good Glencar move. Referee: Diego Rainey

Kildrum Tigers Res 3

Oldtown Celtic 2

Kildrum opened the scoring when James Mc Nulty got on the end of a flick from Michael Lynch. Ten minutes into second half Kildrum went 2-0, again through Mc Nulty. Oldtown got two chances in the last twenty minutes and took them bringing it back level at 2-2.

It was now an open game with both sides having chances in the last fifteen minutes. Kildrum’s Darren Mc Carron got the winner from the penalty spot, snatching all three points for the boat hole men.



Milford United Res 6

Fintown Harps 1

With both teams unfortunately relegated there was not much to play for and it was Fintown who took the lead on ten minutes. Milford equalized two minutes later with a powerful Kevin Mc Ghee header from a corner.

Milford took the lead from a long-range effort from Johnny Sweeney. A Ryan Flood free kick found Jamie Whelan who got the faintest of touches to make it 3-1 at halftime.

Milford played well in the second half and added further goals with Johnny Sweeney getting his 2nd, Jason Mc Conigley and Adam Bolton finding the back of the net to make it 6-1. Team effort from both teams. Referee Gerald Devine



Strand Rovers 1

Keadue Rovers Res 1

Keadue came out fired up in the first half playing a high pressing game and putting an out of sorts Strand Rovers under immense pressure. Maurice Mc Gee gave Keadue a deserved lead close to into half time with a good header from an in-swinging corner on 39 minutes.

The second half saw a marked improvement in Strand Rovers who were finally starting to get to the pitch of the game. They got on top in the physical stakes as Keadue started to tire following their immense first half effort. Daniel Ward had a sweet moment when he volleyed into the top corner past brother Declan Ward on 75 minutes.

This set up a grandstand finish with the excellent James Mc Cole unfortunate to see red for two yellows with ten minutes remaining. Substitute Shaun Mc Gee was unlucky with an effort trickling just wide in the closing stages. Overall a draw was probably a fair result before a big crowd in Maghery.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Castlefin Celtic Res 7

Drumbar F.C. 0

Castlefin secured a 7-0 victory over Drumbar on Wednesday evening. In the first half two strikes from Thomas Devlin and one apiece from Rory Dalton and Travis Lafferty had the hosts four ahead at the interval. In the second-half a Paddy Dooher brace and a Ronan Kennedy tap-in secured the win. Referee: Barry Hunter.