DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL - All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

Cill Chartha

Our seniors host St Michaels in the senior championship quarter final at 6:30pm this Saturday the match will be streamed live. We wish John and the lads the best of luck. They had no match at the weekend at the game away to Naomh Columba was cancelled.

Reminder that supporters are not allowed attend matches at this time due to Covid19 restrictions.

Our reserves were defeated by Naomh Conaill in the regional league on Tuesday evening in Towney.

Old Club Gear Sale: We are selling old club jerseys at the Tea Rooms (10-3pm Monday to Thursday and 10-1 Friday) the jerseys have been selling fast and we only have a dozen left, they are only €10 each all fund are going towards new all-weather seats and a disabled seating.

Ladies: Well done to our Under 12 girls who beat Killybegs on Saturday morning.

Underage: Our minors maintained their unbeaten record following victory over Naomh Ultan they host Killybegs in their rearranged match on Tuesday, our under 14s were defeated by Killybegs on Saturday morning, while our under 12s beat Killybegs on Saturday, they host Naomh Ultan in their next match.

Michael Murphy Sports Cash for Clubs: Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure are running a cash for clubs loyalty scheme, every time you make a purchase with them nominate “Kilcar GAA” to generate points to benefit our club.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 13, 22, 29 agus 30. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Kate Meehan, Donegal Town €30 Nuala O’Donnell, Derrylaghan €20 Peter Sweeney, Bruckless agus Martine Doherty, Rolagh. Béidh €2,600 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Drive in Bingo: Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €150 Margaret Reilly €130 Brid Campbell €100 Gerard Kane €80 Maire Boyle €70 Bernadette Nic Giolla Easpaig, Joan Ellis, John Meehan, Sean Byrne, Suzie Gallagher and Eithne Boyle. Our next drive in bingo on this Sunday at 6pm with the jackpot at €5,900 on 45 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 5pm.

We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and many friends of James "Dearg" Byrne who sadly passed away last week. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 25th of August are 6-8-1-4-2-5-3-7. Maria Harkin and Danny Mc Glynn matched 3 numbers to share €60.00. Jackpot for the 1st of September is €10000.

Well done to the U14 boys who had a great victory away to Fanad Gaels on Monday night last. Final score Fanad Gaels 6.04 Glenfin 4.11.

Hard luck to the Minor boys who lost to Cloughaneely at home last Wednesday evening.

Minor girls game against Milford in the county final was off due to weather conditions last Tuesday. It is re-fixed for September the 12th at 11am. Venue TBC

The Reserves had a good victory away to Aodh Ruadh on Tuesday night last. Final score Aodh Ruadh 1.09 Glenfin 3.04.

The senior ladies had a great victory against Moville in the senior championship semi-final. It was a great hour’s football from both teams. Final score Glenfin 1.19 Moville 2.15. This put them through to play Termon in the county final. Time and date TBC.

The senior men played Bundoran away on Friday night last in the regional league. Final score Bundoran 1.18 Glenfin 2.13. Next weekend is the quarter-final of the senior Championship. Glenfin are out on Saturday at 3.30pm in Glenties against Naomh Conaill.

An Tearmainn

Lotto results 28-8-20. Numbers drawn 10,15,21,26. Jackpot €9,450. No winner. Match 3 (5x€20 each) Angela McGinley c/o Bingo; Jim Gallagher c/o Bingo; Margaret Doherty c/o Bingo; Bubbles c/o Bingo; John Doherty, Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Open draw winners (€10 each) Barry Neilis, Eamonn Callaghan c/o Mandys. Next week’s Jackpot €9,500.

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhinn.

Position has become available on the RSS Scheme at CLG An Tearmainn. For further details, please submit a CV to Christopher Mac Suibhne (RSS Supervior) before 4.00pm Friday 28 August to the following email address: c.macsuibhne@udaras.ie Or Contact Christopher on 0872920751.

The senior ladies will play Glenfin in the senior ladies championship, after Glenfin won their semi final by a point against Moville on Sunday last. The ladies await the date and venue, TBC

The minor boys played Gweedore on Wednesday evening last in Magheragallon, with weather conditions not the best, the boys battled well to produce a draw, Next up is St Mary’s, Convoy. Date and time TBC.

Malin

There was disappointment for our reformed senior ladies who put in a fantastic effort before losing out 3-12 to 2-6 in Sundays Junior Final to Urris. Thank you to coach Martin and his backroom team of Liam, Neil and Fran for all their work over the past few months, in what was a very difficult season due to Covid playing havoc with the schedule.

Thanks to C Sports and their production team for streaming the game and to Super Valu, Carndonagh and Mc Feeleys Bar and Off Licence, Clonmany for their kind sponsorship of the stream.

Special word of thanks to anchor man Callum, his Co commentary team of Pat Mc Laughlin and John Farren, and Liam Mooney on stats.

Finally, Congratulations to Urris on their win, in what was a very sporting and enjoyable game of football. With Urris also having a young squad, like ourselves, no doubt we will cross swords on many occasions in years to come. Enjoy your celebrations girls.

Our Senior Men are back in action on Sunday evening when they make the long journey to Glencolmcille to take on N. Columba in the quarter final of the Intermediate Championship. The game will throw in at 5-00 and once again due to Covid restrictions it will be played behind closed doors but it is hoped the game will be streamed live. Keep an eye on our social media for details during the week.

Underage Football: Well done to our Under 8 boys who had an entertaining outing v Urris on Saturday morning.

The Under 12 boys are in action on Saturday, when they host Carndonagh in the semi final of the Gerry O Neill competition.

The Under 16 boys get their campaign underway when they host Carn at 11.00 on Sunday morning

Lotto: There were no winner of this week lotto jackpot of €550. Sequence drawn was 2-1-3-5-7-4-6. Winner of the €50 consolation prize was Pat Doherty (B) Middletown Malin Head. Sellers prize went to Patrick Farren. Next weeks lotto jackpot is €600.

Honk Your Horn Bingo continues in Connolly Park on Sunday evening.

Club Masks: With the wearing of masks in many places now compulsory, why not protect yourself and show your support for the club by purchasing a Malin GAA crested face mask. Masks are priced at just €8 and are available by contacting Susan Byrne.

Urris

Ladies - Junior B winners: Pride of place this week goes to our senior Ladies who won the Junior B Championship final on Sunday in Carndonagh. A superb display from the girls saw them beat Malin by 3-12 Malin 2-6. Urris scores: Cathy Doherty (1-3}, Alana Doherty (0-2), Amy McCarron (1-2), Caoimhe Doherty (1-0), Zoe McCarron (0-1), Ciara Duffy (0-1), Nicole Gordon (1-2), Lauren Cregan (0-1)

Congratulations to all our girls on a super win and an impressive unbeaten season, Thanks to the management team of Danny, Susan, Nichola and Ann Marie and all who have helped out with the team this year. Thanks to the Malin girls on a tough and sporting game.

A word of Thanks must go to both clubs for organising to get the match streamed for all at home and abroad on Sunday, Colin Doherty for over seeing this on behalf of the club, John, Pat and Callum on commentary and C-Live Sport, Buncrana for the streaming service, McFeeley'Bar, Clonmany and Super Valu, Carndonagh for the sponsorship today and finally Clg Carndonagh for hosting the final.

Senior Men: Our Senior men have another free weekend coming up and after this weekend we will have a better picture of our quarter final opposition in the Junior A championship.

Underage football: Friday - U-12 boys home to Burt in the semi-final of the Gerry O'Neill competition at 6.30pm. One parent/guardian may attend an under-age match or training session if they wish to do so.

Sincere sympathy:The club offer deepest sympathy to Denise McLaughlin coach with our U-12 girls team on the death of her dad Denis (Curate), Castles, Isle of Doagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mclaughlin family at this time. Ar dheis De do raibh a anam.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €700 in Week 07 of the 2020/2021 season. The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Seamus Meehan, Philadelphia and Laurence Mc Carroll, The Glebe. The numbers drawn were 8, 16, 17 & 23.

Junior Hurling Championship – Setanta v Four Masters - 30/08/20: Hard luck to our hurlers who finished their 2020 championship campaign with a loss to a strong Setanta team. Big achievement for Four Masters hurling this year to field a team in the junior championship for the first time in a number of years, and qualify from their group for a quarter final game. With some very promising young players, some experienced warriors in the spine of the team, and a few new recruits, Fergal McAllister and his management team will look to drive on again next year.

Minor Football: Our minor boys finished off the regional league with an emphatic win over near neighbours St. Nauls on a scoreline of 6.13 to 0.7. They now proceed to the playoff stage in Division 1 with Kilcar and Glenties to see who will represent the Southern Board in the County Final. The winner of that three way playoff will join the winners of the Northern Board and Inishowen to fight it out for the Division 1 county title.

Under 16 Girls Football: Our U16 Girls team continued their preparation for their upcoming league with a comprehensive win against Naomh Conaill last week.

An Clochan Liath

200 + Club: The August draw of the 200+ club took place on Sunday night 30th and the following were the winners: €1000 Noreen Whyte (181); €500 Adam Boyle (229); €100 Vincent Weherly (149); €100 Charlie Sharkey (191); €100 Breda O Donnell (18); €100 Joe Neely (132); €100 Shaun Campbell (92); €100 Bridgeen Doherty (79); €100 Lorna O Donnell (64); €100 Denis Brennan (153); €100 Robin JoJo Boyle (108). Congratulations to our winners and thank you to our patrons for their continued support. The next draw will take place on Sunday 27th September

50 / 50 draw week no 3: Our 3rd jackpot draw took place on Sunday night 30th and this weeks winner was James Bonner, Quay Road, Dungloe who won €510. Tickets for the next draw will be on sale on Dungloe Main St on Friday and Saturday ahead of the draw on Sunday 6th Sepetember. Tickets also available online via the following link https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/An Clochan Liath/ClubEventItems. Thanks to everyone who purchased tickets for the draw.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: No overall winner of this weeks lotto jackpot it now stands at €5,400. The next draw takes place on 31st August in the Clubhouse. The €25 winners are Claire Anderson, Nuala Dolan, Zack Gallagher, Regina Diver Online winners John Brennan and Christy Price. Lotto can be done online via Clubforce and also tickets can be bought in Cassidys shop Ballintra, Ballintra PO and on all match days.

Championship Relegation play off semi final: Our seniors play neighbours Naomh Ultan in the relegation semi-final on Sunday at 1pm in Donegal town. Follow the games live scores Via What’s the scor app.

Killybegs

Margaret Mc Keon RIP: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to send our deepest sympathies to the Mc Keon family Leitrim especially to her daughter Mary and all her family following the death of their mother and grandmother Margaret. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Congratulations: Well done to our Ladies and Management on their win v Naomh Columba last Saturday in the Junior A County semi-final; it was a very exciting game with and a overall great team performance from the ladies. FT score Killybegs 1-17 Naomh Columba 3-09. Good Luck to all in the final on Sunday 6th September v Na Dúnaibh time & venueTBC.

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Junior A Championship Final, Killybegs v Na Dúnaibh. Venue & time TBC

Results: Senior Men Div 1 league, St Nauls 2-07 Killybegs 2-12

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship semi-final: Killybegs 1-17 Naomh Columba 3-09

U14 Boys: Kilcar 0-02 Killybegs 6-19

Kilotto numbers 11,26,27,30. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1080.00. No match 3.

St Naul’s

﻿Ladies: Congratulations to our senior ladies who had a fantastic win against St Eunan’s in the intermediate ladies final In MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

Well done to our fantastic team and management who have excelled during the season and have their deserved rewards on Sunday.

Congratulations to our U12 Girls on a great win on Saturday against Four Masters. The girls put on a great display of football and were worthy winners on the day. Well done girls and management

Underage boys: Our u12s had a busy couple of days. They were away to Four Masters on Saturday morning and they were at home to Pettigo on Monday evening. Two excellent performances

U14s had a very impressive win away to Bundoran last Tuesday.

Our minors took a heavy defeat away to Four Masters last Friday evening. Their league is now completed but we wish all the boys well for next season.

Seniors: Saturday saw our seniors play Killybegs at home. An enjoyable game but Killybegs proved too strong on the day. Our next game will be in three weeks time.

Slotto: Draw result 30th August. No jackpot winner. Nos 7,2,5,4,1,6,3. €100 ticket for winyourhouseindublin.com House Draw goes to Joseph Kelly, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles. Next draw Sept 6. Jackpot €4,150.

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last week’s lotto.The numbers drawn were 8,14,15,19. Two prizes of €50 went to Seamus Molloy, Drimnacrois, Glenties and Imelda Gallagher, Glen Road, Glenties. The jackpot now stands at €6,100.

Naomh Conaill Club 200: We have just completed last year’s 12 draws and a big thank you to everybody who participated. Also congratulations if you were one of our 72 winners during the year.

We are now collecting names for the coming year. If you were in the draw last year simply contact your seller. The cost of entry will be the same this year as it was last year. €10 per month or €100 if you pay in one instalment. (Option to pay €50 × 2 if you wish). If you were not involved in the draw but would like to enter, just contact any club member.

We are going to have our first monthly draw on 22nd September so get your entries in as soon as possible.

The October draw will then be done on October 6th and every first Tuesday of the month following that.

Good luck to our senior team who play Glenfin at home this Saturday in the quarter-final of the championship at 3.30 pm. With government guidelines no spectators will be allowed at the game. The game will be streamed and will cost €3 to watch. The link will be up on the Donegal website.

The minors had two victories last week at home to Naomh Muire on Wednesday and away to Dungloe on Friday.

The U14s also came away from Dungloe last Friday with a good victory

A massive well done to everyone involved in organising Dander for Danny last Sunday. It was fantastic to see so many people young and old from all over come out and show their support for Johnny, Geraldine and the family it was such a great lift for everyone. We all wish Danny a very speedy recovery.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Intermediate A Championship: It’s a big weekend for our seniors as they enter into the knock out stages of the Intermediate Championship. They play Red Hughs at home on Saturday evening at 6 pm. With government guidelines excluding spectators at games CLG Dhún na nGall plan to stream our match on a Pay Per View basis (€3 per game). Please keep an eye on our club facebook page where we will post the relevant link within the coming days.

Reserve Div 1 League: Our reserves put on a great display against a strong Glenswilly side on Sunday afternoon winning 2-17|0-7. Please keep an eye on our facebook and twitter page for future fixtures.

Club Lotto: Our jackpot is now €5,700!! Next draw will be Wednesday Sept 2nd.

This weeks fixtures: Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for any additions/ updates. Friday 4th: U-12’s V Glenswilly, Home, 7:15 pm

Sat 5th Sept: U-10’s V Gweedore, Away, 11:00 am

Seniors: Intermediate A quarter-final, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Red Hughs, Home, 6:30 pm

Donegal GAA House Draw: Donegal GAA are currently running a draw, with the first prize being a house in Dublin. Tickets are priced at €100 and available to purchase through the club from Ciaran (087-2279155) or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/

Aodh Ruadh

Football: The senior regional league game between Aodh Ruadh and Saint Eunan's last Saturday was postponed, so attention now turns to Saturday's Intermediate Championship quarter-final in Father Tierney Park. Naomh Muire are the visitors to Ballyshannon with throw-in at 12 noon as the sides face off for a place in the IFC last four. Donegal County Board are in charge of this event and, unfortunately, as with all adult fixtures, spectators will not be admitted to this game. The County Board will be live-streaming the game and access will be available to purchase at www.donegalgaa.ie later this week.

It was much improved display last Tuesday from our reserves, but unfortunately the end result was another defeat at home to Glenfin. Aodh Ruadh 1-9 Glenfin 3-4 the final score.

Our minors came out on the wrong side of a 4-14 to 2-10 scoreline in Donegal town last Wednesday. The squad are now awaiting word on their next opponent with games to still remaining to be played in the Northern section.

Under 16 training continues on Wednesdays and Mondays at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

SRB U-14: Four Masters 7-18, Aodh Ruadh 0-3.

The under 12s had two great games against Pettigo and Grange on Saturday morning. We have the short trip to Bundoran this Saturday morning. Training continues on Tuesdays at 7pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh..

Under 10 training continues on Tuesday and Thursday at 5.45pm.

The under 8s will be training as normal this Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. On Saturday afternoon we will be hosting Saint Nauls under 8s in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. Times and details to be confirmed, and will be sent to parents and guardians through the WhatsApp group.

Under 6 training continues this Friday on the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6pm.

Aodh Ruadh Academy: There will be a rescheduled academy meeting on Monday 7th September, at 7pm, outdoors in the stand of Father Tierney Park. This will be followed by the monthly Bord na nÓg meeting at 7.30pm.

Ladies: Senior ladies training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm to 9pm.

The minor county final between Aodh Ruadh and Saint Naul's has been confirmed for Saturday 12th September. Training for minors and under 16s continues on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm.

The under 14s had their final training session of the year on Monday, but they will be bringing the curtain down on the season with a flourish this weekend. They are staging the Joe Roper Memorial Cup this Saturday in a blitz style format in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh with the action getting under way at 4pm.

The under 12s made it two wins from two after an evenly contested clash with Naomh Bríd / Pettigo last Saturday. The under 12s are back in action this week when a strong Saint Naul's side are the guests in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh this Saturday at 11am. Training continues this week Tuesday at 7pm.

The under 10 ladies train on Wednesdays at 7pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. The under 8 ladies train on Wednesdays at 6pm at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling: It was pretty much one way traffic as Aodh Ruadh booked their place in the Junior Hurling Championship semi-finals with a convincing 16 point win over a brave Saint Eunan's II outfit. We have a full match report, pictures and a link to the live stream for this game up on aodhruadh.org. Our thanks to Maurice McLaughlin and Thomas Gallagher who did a great job of calling the action on Sunday.

The under 16s enjoyed a good win over Saint Eunan's last Thursday, an Aaron Horan goal helping the lads to a 1-17 to 1-12 victory. We have a great gallery of images from this game live on aodhruadh.org.

The under 12s beat Manorhamilton in a challenge on Sunday afternoon.

In fixtures news this week our under 14s play Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair in the county semi-final on Thursday, while the minors are up against Buncrana in Killygordon on the same evening. Best of luck to both sides.

Golf Classic: The Aodh Ruadh gold classic took place last Friday and was a very enjoyable and successful event with over 50 teams participating on the day. Due to coronavirus restrictions we did not have an official presentation. All winners have been contacted already, but a special congratulations to the overall winners on the day, Jimmy Gethins, Christy Barry, Dave Ruane and Gary Morris. Thank you to all involved and who helped out with organising the Classic. To our main sponsor Daikin and Northern Refrigeration Services, especially Gerald McGloin, and all our tee and team sponsors. Thank you for your continued support to our club in these uncertain times. To the small band involved in the background over the last few weeks, thank you so much. Philip McLoone Diarmaid McInerney, Donagh McInerney Diarmaid Keon, and John Meade. To Bundoran Golf Club for being so easy to work with throughout the organisation of this event. To Bundoran Golf Club Captain Donagh Keon, David Robinson, Matthew and Mason. Also to our past chairman Terence McShea and team for the great shape the course was in.

The full results of the Classic were as follows:

1st Dave Ruane, Gary Morris, Christy Barry and Jimmy Gethins - 89pts.

2nd Pauric O'Flaherty, Fiachra O'Flaherty, Ferdia O'Flaherty and Cian Doherty - 93pts.

3rd Pauric Murphy, Michael Condron, Jim McCafferty and Seamie Granaghan - 93pts.

4th Maurice McLaughlin, Jamie Brennan, Stephen McLaughlin and Thomas Gallagher - 90pts.

5th Darragh Crawford, Mark Crawford, Peter Muldoon and Daniel Breslin - 90pts.

6th Niall Carr, Cian McEniff, Peter McIntyre and Timmy Govorov - 90pts.

7th D McDermott, Gerry O'Brien, Martin McLaughlin and Declan Green - 89pts.

8th Patrick Owens, Peter McGowan, Darragh Owens and Eamon Owens - 89pts.

9th Barry McLaughlin, Aiden Murray, David Dolan and Niall Murray - 86pts.

10 Liam McLaughlin, Brian McLaughlin, Maurice McLaughlin and Douglas Faughnan - 86pts.

Nearest the pin. Ladies, Paula McCann. Men, Daniel Breslin.

Longest drive. Ladies, Rebecca Moore. Men, Ferdia O'Flaherty.

Donations for Danny: Further to Sunday's successful Dander for Danny McLoone in Glenties last Sunday, Aodh Ruadh are collecting a €1 per player at training this week, with the club matching all contributions. Danny is a member of the Naomh Conaill under 8s and a son of Johnny and Geraldine McLoone. Danny has been diagnosed with Leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment. Your support would be much appreciated.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 7, 9 and 14. In the lucky dip a Donegal GAA House Draw ticket valued at €100 went to Bríd Campbell. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,800 on Sunday at 8pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Hurlers.

St. Michael’s

Championship: Our Seniors will travel to Kilcar on this Saturday evening the 5th September to take on Kilcar in the Quarter Finals of the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship. The throw in is at 6.30pm. Good luck to Gary and the boys and backroom team on Saturday evening.

Regional League: The Seniors travelled to Magheragallon on Sunday last to play Gaoth Dobhair in the Regional League and they came away with a very good victory winning on n a scoreline of Gaoth Dobhair 0-9 St. Michael’s 0-10 to keep up their unbeaten start to the League. The St. Michael’s Team and scorers were: Oisin Cannon, Chris McElhinney, Liam Paul Ferry, Antoin McFadden, Ruairi Friel, Michael McGinley, Liam Kelly, Kyle McGarvey, Martin McElhinney, Edward O’Reilly, Hugh O’Donnell, Odhrán McFadden, Shane Langan, Kieran Gallagher, Jamie Hunter. Sub Edward O’Reilly. Scorers Michael McGinley 0-3, Edward O’Reilly 0-2, Hugh O’Donnell 0-1, Ruairi Friel 0-1, Odhrán McFadden 0-1 and Martin McElhinney 0-1.

Car Bingo: Car Bingo continues at The Bridge on this Sunday evening at 7pm at The Bridge Dunfanaghy. The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Rachel McCarthy Purt Dunfanaghy. The first €75 was won by Ann Mulhern, the Second €75 was won by Mary Rose Coyle.

This week’s Bingo Session at the Bridge is in aid of the Dander for Danny Fund and all support would be greatly accepted for this very worthy cause.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 2,3,4,9,11,20. There were no Match 5 Winners. 17 people including six who bought their tickets online matched 4 and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was Hannah Gallagher Carrowcannnon Falcarragh who bought a ticket for the Donegal GAA Win Your House in Dublin Draw with her winnings. Good Luck to

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn, PRO, 0868832129 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club

Minor Board - Saturday 5th Under 8's: St. Michael's v Letterkenny Gaels at 11am at The Bridge.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 5, 7, 9, 17, 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Breege Ward, Bundoran; Mattie Hoey, Grange; Brian Gillespie, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5500.

Senior and Reserve: Our Reserves travelled to Convoy last week in the Regional league and defeated the homeside 1-11 0-04. The Seniors hosted Glenfin also in the Regional league on Friday night. A goal from the penalty spot by Alan Russell in the second half edged Bundoran into a lead which they never. Finalscore Realt na Mara 1-18 Glenfin 2-13. Next Sunday Bundoran head to O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny to play St Eunans in the quarter-final of the Championship. Throw in is at 6.30pm. Unfortunately there are no spectators allowed to attend the match but the game is being streamed by the Donegal County Board at a charge of €3.Full details of how to get the stream will be available on our social media pages.

Underage - U6 Training continues on Wednesdays at 6pm.

U8 Training takes place this week on Thursday at 6pm and on Saturday at 11am at the pitch.

U10 Training takes place on Wednesday from 6pm to 7.15pm.

U12 Training takes place this week on Wednesday evening between 5-6pm. The lads have a game on Saturday away to Four Masters.

The U14s concluded their season last week and we would like to thank David Smyth, Rory O'Connor and all the other mentors and parents who helped out with the lads throughout the season.

Ladies: Training for our U12 and U16s takes place on Tues at 6.30pm and Thurs at 7.15 pm. Please reconfirm health questionnaire before arriving at the pitch

The U12s have a game on Saturday away to Four Masters, more details about times etc will be given at training

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Naomh Columba

Fixtures - Senior Men, Intermediate Championship Quarter Final, Naomh Columba (H) v Malin, Sunday 6th September Pairc na nGael 5pm

Results: The Reserves lost out to Dungloe in the regional league

Senior ladies lost out narrowly to Killybegs in the junior a championship semi final last Saturday

Minor boys had a good win over Naomh Ultan and now progress onto the league semi final , date tbc

Our 10 week draw tickets are now available to buy on clubforce , link available on Facebook and Twitter. There will be a double draw this Thursday 3rd of September in the 10 week fundraising draw, anyone wishing to buy a ticket contact Erin on 087 1446868.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers played their final group game of the Junior Championship last Sunday when they traveled to Moville. The home side took a deserved victory. We play Carndonagh next in the quarter finals with date to be fixed.

The reserves played neighbours St. Eunans in a challenge match last Saturday in preparation for the Junior B Championship.

The annual Fiona Doherty Memorial tournament will take place during the coming weeks with the following clubs taking place; St. Eunans, Termon, Milford, St. Michaels, Glenswilly, MacCumhaills, Buncrana and Letterkenny Gaels.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Having had to defer the big fundraiser Win Your House In Dublin due to the Covid-19 pandemic the county board have now restarted their campaign. Tickets can be bought from Letterkenny Gaels GAA. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact Jim on (086) 227 1435 or Sean on (085) 246 1101

We would like to thank everybody again who has supported the fundraiser to date and look forward to announcing the winner on 4th December.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 30/08/2020. Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 24, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Hugh McGrory. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2600. Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday.

Championship quarter final date in Buncrana: It’s a big weekend for Aidan Mc Ateer and the senior team as they face into their Intermediate Championship Quarter Final against Buncrana on Sunday afternoon.

The lads had a decent win over Lifford in the regional league last weekend to get back to winning ways, we hope they can come good again next Sunday in what is their biggest game of the season to date. Best of luck lads.

Upcoming Fixtures - Senior men, Intermediate Championship Q/F Buncrana v Gaeil Fhánada, Sunday, September 6th 3:30. Venue: The Scarvey, Buncrana

Minor Girls League Final, Gaeil Fhánada v Naomh Columba, Saturday, September 12th, Venue TBC

Seniors record comfortable victory over Lifford- Gaeil Fhánada 1:16 Naomh Pádraig 0:06. Team and scorers: Eoin Mc Gonigle, Ronan Mc Ateer, Kevin Mc Gonigle, Séamus Coyle (0:01), Darren Mc Elwaine (0:02), Odhrán Shiels, Brandon Mc Clafferty (0:02), Oisín Shiels, Michael Sweeney (0:01), Conor Mc Gonigle (0:02), Bernard Mc Gettigan (0:01), Mark Mc Conigley, Eoghan Carr (0:05), Fergal Friel (0:01), Jimmy Coyle. Subs used: Mark Mc Ateer, Paddy Heraghty, Oisín Mc Fadden (1:00), Joe Blaney, Joshua Mc Ateer (0:01).

Our u14 boys team had another busy week. They were defeated in Letterkenny on Friday evening by a very strong Letterkenny Gaels team. Monday night saw the lads back on home turf, where they accounted for Milford comfortably.

Parish League: The Parish League is gathering momentum now with no less than 52 boys and girls turning up for the third week of the event. The u10s and 12s had 4 teams and played 3 very competitive games each. The u8s and u6s played a full hour of football and showed their managers that the future is in safe hands. No better way to develop skills than in these types of games and the boys and girls served up a great evening of football. Surprisingly, all games ended in a draw which must be some kind of a record.

The U6/U8 Parish league final is being played this coming Friday and that game promises to be a cracker.

The u10/U12s are continuing for an extra week so we are hoping for a big turnout again over the next two Fridays. Well done all the players involved.

Gaeil Fhánada GAA Jersey 2020: Our Gaeil Fhánada GAA 2020 jersey is now available on our O’Neills Club Shop!