All 'White' on the night for Killybegs as they lift Ladies Junior A Championship

It was the 'White' show in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin as Killybegs lifted the Junior A Ladies Championship against Na Dunaibh.

Killybegs 4-10

Na Dunaibh 1-12

The seven point margin did not do justice to the girls from Downings as the cup could just have easily been heading back there in this game.

The Whites - Susanne and Tara - accounted for 3-10 of the Killybegs total with Susanne just outstanding with a tally of 2-9 (and she was involved in the only other score, a fantastically finished goal by captain Aisleen Cunningham in first half added time. White's free was delivered with precision and Cunningham pounced.

But spare a thought for the Downings girls. They could have had four or five goals in the second half, hitting the crossbar, blazing a penalty over the bar, and they also had one other clear-cut goal chances and a couple of half-chances.

But apart from the excellence of Susanne White, the Killybegs' last line of defence also deserves credit with Niamh Gatins, Yvonne Breslin and veteran Mairead Gallagher in goals outstanding. Gatins made one mistake early in the second half which was not availed of, but apart from that she was like a rock at full-back.

If only men's football could be played like this. It was exciting, tough and fair all through. Na Dunaibh started well with points from Julie Trearty and Nadine Gallagher and they held that two point advantage to the first water break (0-4 to 0-2), Susanne White with the Killybegs points and Shannon McGroddy, who threatened at times to win the game on her own, accounting for the two Na Dunaibh scores.

However, the game turned just after the water break when Tara White found the Downings net with a looping shot. McGroddy hit back with two and Lauren McBride had her side 0-7 to 1-2 ahead as the game entered first half added time.

Then came the big change. Susanne White tapped over a free and then found Aisleen Cunningham, who turned and fired home a second goal. McGroddy replied with a free to leave it Killybegs 2-3, Na Dunaibh 0-8 at the break.

By the sixth minute of the second half Killybegs looked in control with White pointing twice before finishing her first goal after great work in the middle of the field by Caoimhe Cunningham.

Na Dunaibh had two goal chances, Julie Trearty blazing wide when clear and McGroddy firing across the goal. McGroddy did point a free and struck the crossbar with an almight effort from distance.

When Susanne White pointed and then added a second goal after a great long delivery from Aisleen Cunningham for a 4-6 to 0-9 lead, you would think the game was over.

But immediately Na Dunaibh hit back with Lauren McBride finding the Killybegs net. But just before the water break Tara White had a settling point for the winners.

Nadine Gallagher pointed and Downings elected to go short with a pointable free and Niamh Gatins cleared. But they kept coming and Mairead Gallagher made a wonder save from Lauren McBride but in the follow up Amy McLaughlin was fouled. But McBride, to underline the Downings luck, fired the penalty over the bar. A goal would have reduced the margin to two.

Killybegs availed of the let-off and Susanne White fired over two wuick points and it was fitting that she also got the final score in added time.

KILLYBEGS: Mairead Gallagher; Ava Maxwell, Niamh Gatins, Yvonne Breslin; Leah O'Neill, Claire Boyle, Chloe Knox; Caoimhe Cunningham, Marie Dawn White; Zara Conneely, Erin Bán Gallagher, Tara White (1-1); Aisleen Cunningham (1-0), Penny Statham, Susanne White (2-9,4f). Subs: Katelyn Gorrell for O'Neill ht; Andrea Furey for Statham; Meabh O'Neill and Mairead McGuinness for Conneely and Maxwell.

NA DUNAIBH: Charlie Shevlin; Chloe Hay, Emer Trearty, Aobha Pasoma; Laura Dugera (0-1), Aobha Gallagher, Jessica Roberts; Shannon McGroddy (0-6,4f), Sinead McBride; Aine Gibbons, Amy McLaughlin, Nadine Gallagher (0-2); Lauren McBride(1-2,0-1 pen:, Julie Trearty (0-1), Aoibheann O'Connell.

REFEREE: Stephen Doherty (Red Hugh's)