DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Aodh Ruadh

With three minutes of normal time left to play in Saturday's Intermediate Championship quarter-final there were just two points in it and the verdict was still very much in the balance. However a quickfire salvo of points from Philip Patton, Shane McGrath and Michael McKenna in the space of 90 seconds ensured it was Aodh Ruadh who booked their place in Sunday evening's semi-final draw. They now play Naomh Columba in Fintra at 1 pm on Sunday.

Best of luck to our under 16s who commence their competitive season this Saturday with a trip over Finner hill to take on the neighbours in Gaelic Park in a 1pm throw-in. Training continues on Wednesdays and Mondays at 4.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

It was a disappointing end to the competitive season for the under 14s as Saint Naul's took the plate honours in Father Tierney Park last Tuesday. The Mountcharles lads ran out 4-13 to 2-9 winners in what was a hard-fought and high-scoring decider.

The under 12s were in Bundoran last Saturday for a well-contested tussle Next up is the visit of Saint Naul's to Ballyshannon this Saturday at 11am. Training continues on Tuesdays at 7pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 10s enjoyed a good competitive match last Thursday when Four Masters were the visitors to Ballyshannon. This week the squad are training on Tuesday at 5.45pm and then on Thursday the team have a game in Pairc Aoidh Ruaidh against Melvin Gaels at 6.30pm.

Our under 8s train as normal this Friday from 6.15pm to 7.15pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. We play Four Masters at home on Saturday, and all boys are to be at the pitch for at 12 noon.

Our under 6s enjoyed their last session of the year last Friday and the future certainly looks bright

Ladies: Senior ladies training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays in anticipation of league action in the coming weeks.

The minor county final between Aodh Ruadh and Saint Naul's takes place this Saturday.

Under 13 training will commence this week. Management will be in touch with parents and guardians directly with session details.

The under 12s winning run came to an end against Saint Naul's in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday afternoon. They play their last game of the group stages this Saturday when they travel to take on Four Masters in Tir Chonaill Park, throw-in at 2pm. Training continues this week Tuesday at 7pm.

Our under 8 and under 10 girls take to the field for their last game of the season this Wednesday at 7pm when they'll be facing off against their counterparts from Four Masters in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling: The semi-final of the Junior Hurling Championship is a repeat of last year's final where Aodh Ruadh will be up against Carndonagh. The semi-final will take place on the weekend of 19th / 20th September.

Last Thursday night was a good night for underage hurling in the club. A very young under 14 team made the long trip to Dungloe to take on a strong Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair amalgamation in the A semi-final. The lads played out of their skins and had a thrilling win 4-7 to 3-4 to set up a meeting with MacCumhaill's in the final. This much anticipated final will take place in Tir Conaill Park Donegal Town on Thursday 17th September.

Meanwhile the minors travelled to the Centre of Excellence in Convoy for a meeting with Buncrana. Injuries meant we only had 14 players with the majority of the team under 16 Ballyshannon dominated the second half and ran out comfortable winners 5-15 to 3-10.

Club kit for Christmas: The club is hosting sizing sessions for club kit over the coming weeks and we have a super-stylish range of gear on offer. The first sessions take place this Saturday from 10am to 2pm and on Wednesday 16th September from 6pm to 9pm. Check out the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page for further information and some images of the gear we have available.

Tournaments: Since last week the Joe Roper Memorial Tournament has been played we have been able to allocate times and dates for both the Colman Kerr Memorial Tournament and the Willie Rogers Tournament. We would like to agree times and dates for other local tournaments before it gets too late in the season, so please contact Tom Daly to make any arrangements.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,800. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 16. In the lucky dip prizes of €25 went to Gareth Dolan and Patricia McShea-Hill. The next draw is for a jackpot of €3,800 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.

St Naul's

U8s had a great morning on Saturday with their first competitive game of football against Naomh Ultan.

Our u12s had a great game at home to Pettigo on Monday last.They are now playing Aodh Ruadh in Ballyshannon on Saturday 12th at 11am.

Congratulations to our u14s who won the u14 South Shield Final last Tuesday away to Aodh Rua Ballyshannon. Well done to Gary, Enda, Darren and all the team.

Our u16s kick off their league next Monday 14th September at home to Naomh Brid at 6pm.

Seniors: Seniors play Dungloe in the league in Dungloe on Sunday at 4pm

Reserves have their first championship round v Dungloe at home on Saturday 12 th At 4 pm

Ladies: We wish our minor ladies well in their forthcoming county final V Aodh Rua at 11am on Saturday. No final venue has been decided but updates will be made available as soon as the club has been notified.

Slotto: No Jackpot Winner this week. Consolation Prize of Ticket for Official Donegal GAA winyourhouseindublin.com goes to Roisin Campbell, Stonepark. Next weeks Jackpot is €4220.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 5, 13, 18. The 3 x €50 winners were Seamus O Neill, Ballyshannon; Brenda Sweeney, Ballyshannon; Francis Morris, London. Next week's jackpot will be €5550.

Our Seniors excited the Championship on Sunday last when we were comprehensively beaten by St Eunans in Letterkenny. The lads have 2 remaining league fixtures the first of these a home match with St Mary's, Convoy on Sunday . The Reserves are scheduled to play St Eunans on Saturday.

Underage: U6 Training continues on Wednesdays at 6pm.

U8 Training takes place this week on Thursday at 6pm and on Saturday at 11am at the pitch.

U10 Training takes place on Wednesday from 6pm to 7.15pm.

U12 Training takes place this week on Tues evening between 5.30 - 6.30pm.

Ladies: Our U12s were defeated by Four Masters in an entertaining game played in very poor weather conditions Next Saturday the girls play Naomh Brid at home in Bundoran. Training continues for the U16s at the usual times and a challenge match has been scheduled for Saturday next with full details of arrangements at Training.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Malin

Our senior footballers exited the Intermediate Championship on Sunday evening going down to N. Columba on a scoreline of 0-13 to 1-7 in Glencolmcille. It was a battling display from our gutsy young side who fought gallantly until the final whistle. Underage Football: Commiserations to our Under 14 boys who were beaten by N Padraig, Muff in the Inishowen Div 2 final in Moville on Sunday.

The Under 10 boys had an enjoyable outing v Urris at the weekend.

Our Under 12 boys were beaten by Carndonagh in the semi final of the Gerry O Neill Competition on Saturday, while our Under 16s went down to the same opposition in the opening game of the Inishowen League on Sunday, they are at home to Moville this coming Sunday.

Our Under 10 girls took on Carn in a worthwhile outing last week, thanks very much to Carn for the game.

The Under 12 Girls take on Letterkenny Gaels in their Divisional final in the coming days in Muff, the date and time of the game has yet to be finalised.

The Minor girls will lock horns with Dungloe in their divisional final on Saturday, no venue has been confirmed yet, but keep an eye on our social media outlets for confirmation in the coming days on both games.

Lotto: There were no winner of this week lotto jackpot of €600. Sequence drawn was 2-6-5-7-1-3-4. Winner of the €50 consolation prize was Brid Gallagher, Lowerbraghey. Sellers prize went to Oisin Hasson. Next weeks lotto jackpot is €650.

Honk Your Horn Bingo: Honk Your Horn Bingo continues in Connolly Park on Sunday evening. Proceedings get underway at 6.00 clock sharp, with gates opening at 5.15.

Urris

Quarter final time in the Junior A Championship this weekend with our senior men away to Moville in the all Inishowen clash. Threw in at 5pm in Moville on Saturday.. Good luck to David and all the team.

Well done to our U-14 girls who won the Division 5 Plate final on Saturday in Glenswilly, the girls had a comprehensive victory over Naomh Mhuire.

Our U-12 girls play in the Division 1 Inishowen final this Saturday in Straid at 11.30am against Buncrana. Both teams have been unbeaten in their respective groups so should make for an excellent final this weekend.

Another busy week at underage last week with two wins for our U-12 girls and our U-13 boys got off to a winning start in the Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup away to Moville. Whilst there was disappointment for our U-12 boys in the Gerry O'Neill competition losing out to Burt in the semi-final last Friday night.

Training times: With all children back at school again please find attached our weekly club training times: U-8 Boys and girls - Thursday from 6-7pm. (must be 6 years to start); U-10 Boys - Thursday from 6-7pm; U-10 Girls - Monday 6-7pm; U-12 Boys - Tuesday 5.30-6.30pm ; U-12 Girls Saturday 10.30-11.30am.

An Tearmainn

Lotto results 4/9/20. Numbers drawn 1, 3, 5, 14. Jackpot €9,500. No winner. Match 3 (3x €30 each) Tilda McLaughlin, Bingo; John McCallig, Termon; Pauline Gallagher, Kilmacrennan. Open draw winners (€10 each) Bobby Murray, Letterkenny University Hospital; Jamie Gallagher, Termon. Next week’s Jackpot €9,550.

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhin.

The senior men play Milford this Saturday in relegation play-off in O'Donnell Park at 12 pm

The senior ladies took on a well organised Glenfin on Sunday last, in the senior Ladies championship county final. Unfortunately it was not a great day for our ladies, who were overcome by a dominant Yvonne Bonner, and the Glenfin set up.

These ladies will regroup and start planning for the 2021 season, while some of the ladies will go on to carry out their county duty in the near future.

The Minor board again had a very busy week, with all teams now in action either in league or challenge matches.

Its a big week for our U14s with a shield final to look forward to. Details TBC

Our u16 boys start their campaign on Saturday next with details TBC

All updates are on our social media outlets throughout the week.

Training continues on a Saturday morning for the following;

U6 10am at the community astro, kilmacrennan contact Anthony (086) 367 2353 or Johnny (086) 604 4486, meanwhile over at the Burn Road we have,

U8 boys contact Fergal (086) 825 1400

U10 Boys contact Dairean (086)220 2073

U8 girls contact Joe (086) 406 0633

U10 girls contact Lisa (086) 352 7015

U12 girls train on a Thursday evening contact Stephen (087) 241 9910

U 12 boys contact Jim (087) 853 7291.

The U16 girls take part in the Fiona Doherty memorial tournament on Sunday next, against Milford in Moyle park.

Congratulations to Roisin Sweeney, who officiated her first game as ayoung whistlers at the weekend,

And congratulations and well done to the 14 young people who completed the Ulster Gaa/ IFA young leaders coaching course at the weekend also.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: No winner of this weeks €800 Lotto Jackpot in week 8 of the 2020/21 season. Numbers drawn number were 7, 15, 16 & 23. The winners of the €50 Dom’s Pier 1 Meal Vouchers are Maureen Sweeney C/o K Mullins Shop & Alec Reid, Under 12 Girls Football: Our U12 girls played Bundoran at lunchtime on Saturday in their second league game. After being well beaten by St Nauls last weekend, the girls put on a great performance in Tir Chonaill park. In very wet conditions, the girls took control of the match early on. In a game that showed great battling qualities and teamwork the girls got a good victory. It was great to see 6 different scorers from different parts of the pitch. We have a home game vs Aodh Ruadh next Saturday at 2 pm.

Under 16 Girls: Our second game of the week saw the u16 girls make the trip to Ardara. In the second half the stronger Ardara girls pulled away from us and took the victory.

Under 12 Boys: Our u12 Boys along with coaches Ronan Boyle, Jim McMullin and John Joe O'Shea played Naomh Brid.

Killybegs

Congratulations: Massive congratulations to our Senior Ladies and Management on their excellent win v Na Dúnaibh yesterday in the Junior A County Final, it was a great game with the ladies excelling all over the pitch. This win has promoted the ladies to the Intermediate Championship for 2021. The ladies will now also be playing the Down champions in the Ulster Junior Club Championship with more details to follow. FT score Killybegs 4-10 Na Dúnaibh 1-12.

Fixtures - Senior Men Div 1 Regional League: Home V Ardara, Saturday 12th 6:00pm

U14 Boys Div 1 Regional League Semi Final: Away v Naomh Conaill, TBC

U16 Boys Regional League: Away v Naomh Ultan, TBC

Results - Senior Ladies Junior A Championship Final: Killybegs 4-10 Na Dúnaibh 1-12.

Minor Boys: Kilcar 0-16 Killybegs 0-07

U14 Boys: Naomh Columba 1-06 Killybegs 3-15

Kilotto numbers 6,10,13,18. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1090.00. 1 match 3 winning €30.00 Orla McGing.

Naomh Columba

Lotto: 3rd September 2020 €5500. Uimhreacha 1-4-16-21. Duaiseanna aitheantais €50 Gerry Gillespie, Cashel; €30 Marykate Carr, Malinmore; €20 Marie McGinley, Meenacharvey; €20 Cillian & Fiadh, Duffy Byrne, Kinnakellew; €20 Kathleen Horgan c/o Cassie Heekin. Lotto na seachtaine seo chugainn 10 September 2020 €5600.

10 week draw, August 27th winners: €1000 Aodh Maguire, Cashel; €400 Seamus Ferry, Loughanure; €200 Danny Haughey, Ballard; €200 Kathleen Cannon, Straboy; €200 James McGinley, Malinbeg

September 3rd winners: €1000 Joseph M Haughey, Teelin; €400 Caroline Sweeney, Straleel; €200 John McHugh, Teelin; €200 Dawn McBrearty, c/o Abbott’s; €200 Leanne Gillespie, Meenaveen. Anyone wishing to buy a ticket contact Erin on 0871446868

Fixtures - U16 Boys: Naomh Columba v Chill Chartha (H), Saturday 12th September 11am

Naomh Columba (H) v Naomh Ultan, Wednesday 16th September 6:15pm

Minor Girls - Division 4 Cup Final: Naomh Columba V Fanad Gaels, Saturday September 12th, Time and Venue tbc

Senior Men, Intermediate Championship Semi Final: Naomh Columba v Aodh Ruadh, Sunday 13th September Fintra 1pm

Results - Senior men, Intermediate Championship QF: Naomh Columba 0-13 Malin 1-

Minor Boys: Naomh Columba 2-9 Dungloe 5-8.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: No overall winner of this weeks lotto jackpot it now stands at €5,459. The next draw takes place on 31st August in the Clubhouse. The €25 winners are Muriel Love, June Mundy, McGrane Family, Regina Diver Online winners Ross Gallagher and Michael Byrne (Glen).

Championship Relegation play off semi-final: Our seniors played neighbours Naomh Ultan in the relegation semi final on Sunday in Donegal town in a tight affair the boys game out on top on a score line of 1-11 to 2-5 to secure their intermediate Status for 2021.

St Michael’s

St. Michael's left Towney last Saturday night aggrieved with some of the officiating but with their heads held high as we came from 12 points down to come back to within 2 points of winning a match against one of the favourites for the Championship. St. Michael’s will no doubt take heart from this performance and we can only look forward with optimism for 2021. We would like to wish Kilcar all the best in the semi-finals and a special thanks to Paul McCloskey for his kind gesture.

Sympathy: CLG Naomh Micháel extends deepest sympathy to the McColgan and McCarthy family on the recent death of Mary Cullen. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

Car Bingo: St. Michael's Car Bingo continues at The Bridge on this Sunday evening at 7pm at The Bridge Dunfanaghy. The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Mary Ferry Magheramena Dunfanaghy. The first €75 was won by Margaret Ferry Clonbara Falcarragh, the second €75 was shared by Margaret Breslin and Bridget Martin.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 4,10,11,14,18. There was one Match 5 Winner was Louise McGlynn Derryart who won €100 and exercised her option of taking a ticket for the Donegal GAA Win Your House in Dublin Draw with her winnings.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107

Minor Board: Thursday 10th September Under 8's: Termon v St. Michael's at 6.30pm away in Termon.

Under 12's St. Michael's v Cloughaneely at 6.30pm at The Bridge.

Friday 11th September St. Michael's v Letterkenny Gaels at 6.30pm at The Bridge.

Under 14 Boys Shield Final St. Michael's v St. Eunans at 6.30pm at The Bridge.

Saturday 12th September Under 16 Boys: St. Michael's v Downings at 10.30am at The Bridge.

Na nDúnaibh

A disappointing day for the Na Dúnaibh Ladies on Sunday when they lost the Junior 'A' Championship to Killybegs in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin. The Na Dúnaibh girls kept the pressure on until the end, but weren't able to match Killybegs on the scoreboard, ending Killybegs 4-10 Na Dúnaibh 1-12. However, it was a very creditable performance from a very young Na Dúnaibh team, who just won the Junior 'B' Championship last year.

Well done to Killybegs and we wish them well in the next round in Ulster.

Many thanks to the management team of Seamus Mc Laughlin, John Coyle, Paul Mc Bride and John Mc Bride (Mhicí Rua) who have given so much time and effort to Ladies Football in the club. Go raibh míle maith agaibh! Many thanks also to Mairead and all in the Singing Pub who sponsored food for the team afterwards. Míle buíochas!

Na Dúnaibh 2-11, Bun a’ Phobail 1-9. Bhí an t-ádh leis na sinsir na cosa a thabhairt slán leo ina gcluiche craoibhe in éadan Bhun a’ Phobail. Cha raibh muid slán go dtí an 35ú bomaite nuair a d’éirigh le L. Ó Conchúr an liathróid a chur i gcoirnéal na heangaidh i ndiaidh pas iontach ó J. Mac Rodaigh. Fágann an bhuaidh seo iad fríd go dtí an cluiche leathcheannais.

Chuir na Dúnaibh tús maith leis an chluiche, rud a d’fhág iad 4phointe ‘un tosaigh i ndiaidh ceathrú uaire ach d’oibrigh an cúl a fuair Bun a’ Phobail sa 22ú bomaite iad a spreagadh agus bhí lámh an uactair acú ó sin go deireadh an chéad leath, an scór ag leath am ná: Na Dúnaibh 0—7 Bun a’ Phobail 1—5.

D’imir na Dúnaibh go maith sa dara leath ach cha raibh siad ábalta an mháistreacht seo a chur ar chlár na scóranna mar gur chosain Bun a’ Phobail go tréan agus d’fhág seo na Dúnaibh faoi bhrú go deireadh an chluiche. Cha raibh ach an dá phointe idir na foirne ag dul isteach sa chúpla bomaite deireanach ach d’éirigh leis an chúl sin a luaigh mé ag tús an toradh a shocrú.

Tá na Dúnaibh anois sa chluiche leathcheannais ach caithfidh siad feabhsú ma tá siad chun dul chun cinn a dhéanamh sna cluichí atá fágtha. Comhghairdeas leis an fhoireann agus leis an fhoireann bainistíochta.

The U-14 Boys’ training will commence on Friday evening Sept.11th at 6 o clock. All those on the under-14 panel are asked to attend.

The U-12 training will continue on Friday evening, also at 6pm

Smart Lotto. Imir Smart Lotto na nDúnaibh ar líne chun tacú le do chlub agus beidh seans agat ar an phota óir. 1 Ticéad €2; 2 Ticéad €5 WWW. nadunaibh.ie

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 5,10,19,23. Two prizes of €50 went to Michael Quinn, Straboy and Declan Brennan, Shallogans. The jackpot now stands at €6,200. Once again, thanks to the Highlands Hotel for the use of their ballroom for the draw.

We have just completed last years 12 draws and a big thank you to everybody who participated. Also congratulations if you were one of our 72 winners during the year. We are now collecting names for the coming year. If you were in the draw last year simply contact your seller. The cost of entry will be the same this year as it was last year. €10 per month or €100 if you pay in one installment. (Option to pay €50 × 2 if you wish). If you were not involved in the draw but would like to enter, just contact any club member.

We are going to have our first monthly draw on 22nd September so get your entries in as soon as possible. The October draw will then be done on October 6th and every first Tuesday of the month. If anybody wants to buy a ticket for the Donegal GAA draw contact David Kelch on 0879220494

Club masks are back in stock and available in Gala and the Cope for €5

The seniors booked their place in the county semi -inal after a comprehensive victory at home to Glenfin last Saturday. They now play St Eunans in the semi-final this Sunday at 4pm.

The reserves play their first championship game this Sunday at 1pm when they play Milford at home.

Good luck to our minors who play Four Masters this Friday evening at 6pm in the regional final. At the time of writing no venue was confirmed.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers travel to Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon in the Junior Football Championship quarter final. Throw in is 2pm.

On Sunday afternoon, attention turns to the Junior B Football Championship when our reserve team welcome Downing’s to Páirc na nGael. This game throws in at 3pm.

Our U-16 girls football team welcome St. Michaels to Páirc na nGael on Saturday afternoon for the quarter finals of the Fiona Doherty Memorial Tournament. Throw in 1.30pm.

The club will be running a ten week Irish course through Zoom starting on 23rd September. Course cost is €50 which includes textbook. The course is open to all.

Thanks to Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha, Glór na nGael and Líonra Leitir Ceanainn for their support. To book please contact 089 421 8215

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening. You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Having had to defer the big fundraiser Win Your House In Dublin due to the Covid-19 pandemic the county board have now restarted their campaign. Tickets can be bought from Letterkenny Gaels GAA. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact Jim on (086) 227 1435 or Sean on (085) 246 1101.

Cill Chartha

Our seniors beat St Michaels in the senior championship quarter final last Saturday evening in a very close contest in Towney with the final score of 3-14 to 3-12 they play Gaoth Dobhair in a repeat of last year’s semi-final this Saturday at 5:30pm in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny and with no spectators allowed in the match will be streamed live on the Donegal GAA website, we wish John and the lads the very best of luck!

The reserve championship starts this weekend with a home tie against Termon this Sunday at 3:30pm good luck to Gary and the team in this years championship.

Old Club Gear Sale: We are selling old club jerseys at the Tea Rooms (10-3pm Monday to Thursday and 10-1 Friday) the jerseys have been selling fast and we only have a dozen left, they are only €10 each all fund are going towards new all-weather seats and a disabled seating.

Ladies: Under 12 girls were defeated by Naomh Ultan and Ardara in their latest Go Games fixtures.

Underage: Our minors defeated Killybegs 0-16 to 0-07 in the regional league that result secured top spot and a semi-final meeting with Four Masters this Monday, our under 14s travel to Naomh Columba in the shield this Tuesday, while our under 12s travel to Four Masters in their next match.

Michael Murphy Sports Cash for Clubs: Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure are running a cash for clubs loyalty scheme, every time you make a purchase with them nominate “Kilcar GAA” to generate points to benefit our club. Thank you to all who have already nominated our club.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 2, 17 agus 18. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 John Murrin, Killybegs €30 Maureen Cannon, Cruckarra €20 Martin Gallagher, Drimreagh agus Anne Gallagher, Bavin. Béidh €2,700 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Drive in Bingo: Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €150 Mary Boyle €90 Maire Boyle €80 Marie McLaughlin €70 Paddy McShane, John Cunningham, Mary O’Byrne and Nora Kennedy. Our next drive in bingo on this Sunday at 6pm with the jackpot at €6,000 on 45 numbers, €10 per book

Club Gear: Visit our online Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear while we also have Club Gear for sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with club umbrellas, adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs and new crested flags etc .

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 06/09/2020: Numbers: 1, 8, 11, 18, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Eileen McAteer, Shannagh. Next Week’s Jackpot: €2650. Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday.

Upcoming Fixtures - Friday, August 11th - Parish League Finals Night 6pm, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Minor Girls, League Final, Gaeil Fhánada v Naomh Columba. Saturday, September 12th 11am. Venue: TBC

Reserves - Intermediate Reserve Championship: Gaeil Fhánada v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Saturday, September 12th 4pm, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Senior Men, Regional League Division 2 Section C: Gaeil Fhánada v Red Hughs, Sunday, September 13th 3pm, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

U-14 Boys Plate Final: Gaeil Fhánada v St. Mary’s, Convoy, Monday, September 14th. Venue: Burn Road, Termon

Parish League: Week 4 of the Parish League drew a large number of boys and girls from u6, u8, u10 and u12 last Friday night in Portsalon. Things are becoming very competitive now as the league comes to a close, with everyone trying their best to get a place in the final. As it stands, everyone in the u10/u12 league has a chance with semi final winners going through to see who will be crowned champions in 2020.

The boys and girls in the u6/u8 league play their final as well which promises to be a hum dinger.

Parish League Finals, this coming Friday the 11th, Pairc Uí Shiadhail.

Club Referees: Well done to our club referees, Siobhán Coyle and Mark Dorrian who performed very well in their respective high profile games over the weekend. Siobhán was in charge of the Senior Ladies final, while Mark took charge of the St. Eunan’s-Bundoran match on Sunday.

Mulroy Gaels snatch victory in Portsalon: Gaeil Mhaoil Ruadh 0:15 St. Mary’s Convoy 1:11. Well done to the amalgamated team who recorded victory by the minimum in Páirc Uí Shiadhail on Friday evening. The lads came from a point down in last five minutes, and eventually the winner came from the boot of Liam Mc Grenaghan with a late late free. Team: Dan Kerr, Fallon McBride, Darragh Shields, Pauric Clinton, Liam Sweeney, Shane Coll (0-1), Liam McGrenaghan (0-3), Tiarnan McBride (0-2), Liam McBride, Joshua McAteer (0-3), Ronan Sweeney, Darragh Sweeney, Paddy McElwee (0-6), Cathair Sweeney.

The u12 boys had their second outing of the year away to Downings on Tuesday evening. Fanad had a slight upper hand in the first quarter but once Downings settled the game turned into a great contest. Fanad were able to bring Cormac Dunleavy and Gavin Mc Ateer into the team and their experience told throughout the game. There was a good display of scoring throughout from both teams but the most impressive displays were in defence from Cillian Gilmore, who was playing through an injury, Conor Callaghan who prevented a few definite scores and Dan Martin who showed great composure coming out of defence. A good all round team performance, well done to the boys. Next up is Parish league on Friday night at 6. Team: Ronan Gibbons, Ronan Wilson, Oisin Lynch, Cillian Gilmore, Jack Dunleavy, Colin Mc Bride, Harry Blaney, Iosaf Mc Ateer, Dan Martin, Christian Gibbons, Conor Callaghan, Gavin Mc Ateer, Cormac Dunleavy.

The seniors bowed out of championship on Sunday, Bun Cranncha 4:15 Gaeil Fhánada 4:05.