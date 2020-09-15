Two games in the Donegal Youth League this weekend as the first stage of the league reaches a conclusion.

This weekend sees a mixture of Cup and League with Lagan Harps hosting Swilly Rovers on Sunday in League fare while Milford Utd host Letterkenny Rovers on Saturday in the Colin Breslin Cup quarter final.

Milford Utd 1 Letterkenny Rovers 5

A blistering start from Letterkenny Rovers set them on their way to a fifth win in-a-row in the Donegal Youth League defeating Milford Utd 5-1 on a very wet evening at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Monday.

Milford will bemoan yet another slow start to a game yet again this season as they once again found themselves 3-0 down inside ten minutes but a gallant display saw them go on to give Anthony Gormans side a scare before an assured conclusion from the league leaders saw them kill the game off in the closing stages.

Rovers went ahead on two minutes when a cross from Leon Doherty was met by Mark McGlynn and he fired home from close range before Evan McBride's cross from the right hand side found Finnian O'Donnell and he doubled the advantage on 4 minutes.

O'Donnell is in fine goalscoring form at the minute and he made it 3-0 on 10 minutes and it looked like the game was over at that stage before Milford, led by the impressive Liam Donnelly going forward, came into the game and he tested Rovers keeper Matthew Whoriskey with a couple of long range efforts without success.

The visitors though did reduce the arrears on 35 minutes when Aaron Curran's super strike from distance beat Whoriskey who conceded his first goal in the League in 395 minutes of football this season.

Milford then came close to making it 3-2 when Donnellys effort was cleared off the line by Leon Doherty just after the hour mark but from then on an awakened Rovers side went in search of the goal to kill off the game and had a number of good chances and came closest through a free header from Fouad Bashar which ought to have hit the target and a Joel Gorman effort which cannoned off the post but did get the insurance goal on 72 when O'Donnell did well to score with a neat effort.

Whoriskey then was at his best to deny Milford's Shane Black who hit a rasping effort before Rovers finished the game stronger and added a 5th on 86 minutes when a superb run and cross from Sam Harvey was met by Nathan Bonner and his deft flick deceived John Matthews in the Milford goal.

The two sides meet again in the Colin Breslin Cup this weekend.

MILFORD UNITED (squad): John Matthews, Fallon McBride, Jay Curran, Daragh McFadden, Cathal McGarvey, Aaron Curran, Damian Egan, Cathal Deeney, Matthew Leckey, Shane Black, Michael Shields, Liam Donnelly, Eamonn O'Donnell, Eoin O'Donnell, Dylan Condron, Conor Gallagher.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Matthew Whoriskey, Leon Doherty, Caolan McConnell, Kyron Coyle, Fouad Bashar, Matthew McLaughlin, Evan McBride, Joel Gorman, Finnian O'Donnell, Mark McGlynn, Gavin McGee. Subs used: Brandon Ndlovu, Nathan Bonner, Sean McGinley, Sam Harvey, Ciaran Kelly.

Referee: Richard Storey.

Swilly Rovers 2 Drumkeen 2

A dramatic finish in Ramelton on Saturday afternoon as Drumkeen came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Swilly Rovers.

Swilly led 1-0 at the break through Tony Gallagher before Rory Pyper doubled the lead early in the second half.

Rory Craig pulled one back with about fifteen to go before Craig scored a dramatic 92nd minute leveller firing home a rebounded freekick.

Bonagee P-P Lagan Harps

This game was postponed and will be swiftly rescheduled.

Fixtures

Saturday 19th September

Colin Breslin Cup quarter final

Milford Utd v Letterkenny Rovers

Sunday 20th September

Lagan Harps v Swilly Rovers 230pm

Tbc: Bonagee Utd v Lagan Harps