Paul Durcan and Drumcliffe-Rosses Point come up short in Sligo final

There was no luck for Donegal 'keeper Paul Durcan in the Sligo county final in Markievicz Park as his Drumcliffe/Rosses Point side went down by three points to reigning champions Tourlestrane 1-14 to 1-11.

The North Sligo side, appearing in their first final, did well to come back after trailing by 0-6 to 0-1 at one stage in the opening half.

There were three adrift at half-time, 0-7 to 0-4, but were unable to close the gap in the second half as Tourlestrane went on to lift their fifth final in-a-row.

The Drumcliffe/Rosses Point scorers were: Paul Logan 0-7; Sean Waldron 1-0; Sean Power 0-2; Kieran Lynam, Brian Monaghan 0-1 each.