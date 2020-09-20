Paul Durcan and Drumcliffe-Rosses Point come up short in Sligo final

Contact
Paul Durcan
There was no luck for Donegal 'keeper Paul Durcan in the Sligo county final in Markievicz Park as his Drumcliffe/Rosses Point side went down by three points to reigning champions Tourlestrane 1-14 to 1-11.
The North Sligo side, appearing in their first final, did well to come back after trailing by 0-6 to 0-1 at one stage in the opening half.
There were three adrift at half-time, 0-7 to 0-4, but were unable to close the gap in the second half as Tourlestrane went on to lift their fifth final in-a-row.
The Drumcliffe/Rosses Point scorers were: Paul Logan 0-7; Sean Waldron 1-0; Sean Power 0-2; Kieran Lynam, Brian Monaghan 0-1 each.
