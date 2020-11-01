Donegal have to dig deep to overcome Tyrone in dreadful conditions in Ballybofey

In diabolical conditions Donegal prevailed with a real spirited display against Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Donegal 1-13

Tyrone 1-11

It was a day when mistakes would be crucial and the pendulum swung from one side to the other

Tyrone started well but Donegal dominated the second quarter with a goal from Michael Langan putting them back in the game.

Ciaran Thompson was outstanding and Hugh McFadden was colossal in the middle of the field.

Donegal had to line out with Patrick McBrearty and they lost Jeaic McCeallabhui in the first half and Neil McGee to injury at half-time

Tyrone had possession for a full two minutes after the throw-in and eventually got the scoreboard going on three minutes. Darren McCurry availed of a very poor Shaun Patton kick out to tap over. He could have worked a goal but settled for the opening score.

McCurry got another gift of a free on six minutes when a Donegal player touched the ball on the ground.

Jamie Brennan was wide after taking a mark 30 yards out and Tyrone were three clear when they worked a short free to Conor McKenna who found Matthew Donnelly in support to fire over.

Donegal got on the board on 11 minutes with Paul Brennan winning a free and Ciaran Thompson pointing.

Conor McKenna from a free and Niall Morgan from a '45' after a great block by Caolan McGonagle on Brian Kennedy, had Tyrone 0-5 to 0-1 clear by the water break.

Donegal were a different team after the break with Neil McGee leading the way, driving forward to set up Michael Langan to point.

And it got better on 25 minutes with a goal straight from the training ground. Shaun Patton's goal kick went over midfield to the onrunning Peadar Mogan. He found Michael Langan and the St Michael's man drove to the net to level the scores.

Three minutes later Jamie Brennan squeezed over from an angle for the lead and Paul Brernnan doubled the lead after good work by Murphy, McFadden and Ciaran Thompson.

Darren McCurry had Tyrone's only point of the second quarter as the game entered added time but before the half-time whistle Ciaran Thompson availed of a free being moved on to leave Donegal ahead by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

A long range effort from Darragh Canavan cut the lead and then disaster hit Donegal with Eoghan Ban Gallagher slipping, allowing Darragh Canavan to slide home a goal and the lead for the Red Hand men.

Jamie Brennan pegged a point back immediate as Donegal responded well. They would hit three points in quick succession to go two clear again, Ciaran Thompson getting two and Michael Langan the other,

Frank Burns and Mark Bradley responded for Tyrone to have the sides level but just before the water break, Caolan McGonagle won a free for Ciaran Thompson to point.

Andrew McClean and Stephen McMenamin created an opening for Eoghan Ban Gallagher. He was fouled and Ciaran Thompson pushed Donegal two clear.

But again Tyrone responded with Mark Bradley pointing and then Donegal had a lucky escape as a Padraig Hampsey effort was dropped by Shaun Patton but Stephen McMenamin somehow managed to hook the ball off the line. Following up Peter Harte pointed to level matters once more.

In the final minutes Ciaran Thompson again edged Donegal ahead and Oisin Gallen hit a magnificent score to double the lead, but the Donegal goal led a charmed life in the dying seconds as Tyrone came looking for a winning goal.

Scorers - Donegal: Ciaran Thompson 0-7,5f; Michael Langan 1-2; Jamie Brennan 0-2; Paul Brennan and Oisin Gallen 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Darragh Canavan 1-1; Darren McCurry 0-3,1f; Mark Bradley 0-2; Niall Morgan (45). Matthew Donnelly, Conor McKenna (f), Peter Harte, Frank Burns 0-1 each

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Stephen McMenamin, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan; Peadar Mogan, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Andrew McClean for N McGee ht; Oisin Gallen for O'Donnell 43; Paddy McGrath for P Brennan; Jason McGee for McGonagle

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Liam Rafferty, Ronan McNamee, Michael O'Neill; Tiarnan McCann, Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan; Brian Kennedy, Frank Burns; Matthew Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry, Peter Harte, Darragh Canavan.

Subs: Mark Bradley for McCurry 49; Richard Donnelly for O'Neill 51; Padraigh Hampsey for Kennedy 58; Niall Sludden for Canavan 61;

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)