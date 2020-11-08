Donegal GAA's Win Your House in Dublin Draw ticket sales exceed 12,000

Contact
Over 1,000 tickets have been purchased for Donegal GAA’s Win Your House In Dublin Draw over the last week.
The draw is limited to 15,000 tickets and draw co-ordinator, Joanne Dawson, has revealed that there are less than 3,000 tickets available.
“The sales this week have been great,” she commented.
“We’ve had our busiest week so far, with in excess of 1,000 tickets sold over a five-day period. We’re delighted that we have gone over the 12,000 mark. We have just less than four weeks to go to the draw itself and it is on course to sell out over the next few weeks,” she said.
Meanwhile, well-known Donegal priest, Fr. John Joe Duffy, was one of nine winners of nine tickets in the Halloween bonus draw in Donegal GAA’s Win Your House in Dublin Draw. The other eight bonus draw winners, who also receive nine bonus tickets, are Catherine Newell, Cork; Stephen Bowes, Tipperary; Gerard Crawford, Lifford; Joseph Finnerty, Quincy, MA, USA; John Maguire, Ballyfermot; Paula McMenamin, Clonee, D15; Fr John Joe Duffy, Creeslough; Emma Jane Ward, Phibsboro, Dublin and Charlie McGlynn, Dundalk, Co Louth.
Top prize in what is the biggest fundraising drive ever undertaken by Donegal GAA and Club Donegal is a new, four-bedroom house in Dublin worth €400,000. Second prize is a new Mazda 2 supplied by McGinley Motors.
Fr John Joe Duffy, one of nine winners in the Halloween bonus draw in Donegal GAA’s Win Your House in Dublin Draw, pictured with his nine draw tickets outside St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough.
