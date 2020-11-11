Contact

Who is Seamus Coleman's all-time favourite Donegal GAA county player?

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND FEATURES ON SKY GAA PODCAST

Who is Seamus Coleman's all-time favourite Donegal GAA county player?

Barry McGowan . . . Coleman's favourite Donegal Player

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Seamus Coleman, who has a busy schedule this week with the Republic of Ireland team, featured on the Sky GAA Podcast 'Inside the Game' this week where he was put on the spot about Donegal GAA.
Presenter Peter Canavan asked him to name his favourite Donegal player of all time and to pick the position he would play in if Declan Bonner selected him for this Saturday's game against Armagh.
"No 6, centre half-back, was my bread and butter position. I really, really enjoyed it. Getting forward and I always loved to get forward and get a few points at least. But I'm sure there are a few boys in the Donegal team who can't remember me playing Gaelic.
"And then my favourite Donegal player. I suppose you always have to stay local and thankfully in my days growing up we had the Killybegs boys who won the All-Ireland. Manus Boyle, Barry McGowan, John Razda. All the Killybegs boys were fantastic . But I suppose Barry McGowan was a classy player and being a defender, he would have been one I looked up to growing up," said Coleman.
The Killybegs man said he marked Michael Murphy at a county trial but he said it wouldn't be as easy now. "Listen, Michael is an unbelievable ambassador for Donegal. Any interview you read, his commitment to the game is incredible and he has been unbelievable for Donegal and a really nice fella as well. And we are really lucky to have him in Donegal. What a top, top footballer he has been for Donegal over the years," said Coleman.
Coleman is part of the Republic of Ireland panel which takes on England at Wembley tonight followed by two Europa League games against Wales at the Aviva on Sunday and Bulgaria on Wednesday next.

