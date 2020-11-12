DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . all the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1200, Sequence drawn was 1-4-2-3-6-5-8-7 winner of the €50 consolation prize was Claire Gallagher, Muff, Aughaclay. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1250. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.

asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

To celebrate going online we are giving away a €20 Voucher to the Malin GAA Shop just in time for Christmas. To be in with a chance of winning the voucher give this post a like and a share. We will pick the winner on Sunday 1st November. Don't forget to share this message and link with any Family Group Chats or Malin fans outside the reach of our army of local lotto sellers. Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Club Shop: So now that we’ve got Halloween out of the way, the Christmas countdown is firmly on. If you want to give the gift of Malin Club gear to any of your loved ones this December it's time to get your orders into the club shop.

Images of club gear can be viewed on the club facebook page. Prices include initials and crests.

Make sure to have your order in within the next few days to ensure Santa's workshop gets the gear delivered to Malin in time for Christmas.

Orders can be made by calling/texting Susan on 0867832242 or by emailing susanbyrne2002@hotmail.com.

Win Your House in Dublin: We are now fast approaching the massive draw, which will take place in early December, tickets are priced at €100 and would make an ideal early Christmas present for a loved one. There are some other fantastic prizes on offer, namely a brand new Mazda 2 car, or a holiday. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, contact John Byrne on 086 2507380, Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180 or Pat Mc Laughlin on 087 2030115.

Condolences: We would like to offer our condolences to the Farren family and all at Urris GAA on the sad passing of Charlie last week. Charlie was the club vice president and held various roles within the club down the years. Deepest sympathies is extended to all his family and friends. Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam.

County News: Best wishes to the Donegal senior footballers who take on Armagh in Breffni Park, Cavan on Saturday afternoon, throw in at 1.15. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Mix (channel 416 on sky) while BBC 2 will be showing deferred coverage of the game at 7.00.

Commiserations to the ladies footballers whose interest in the championship was ended at the weekend when Dublin defeated Waterford to ensure top spot in the group to book their place in the semi finals.

Our county hurlers take on Tyrone in the Nicky Rackard Cup semi final this weekend.

Urris

Deepest Sympathy: Our club was saddened to hear of the death of our Vice- President Charlie Farren last week. Charlie was a great stalwart, friend and servant on many levels for the club down the years. We offer our deepest sympathy to John, Michael, Christine, Mary and the whole family circle at this sad time. Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam.

We also offer deepest sympathy to our U-12 girls coach Frances Devine on the death of her mum Frances Doherty of Beltra, Isle of Doagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Doherty Family circle at this time.

Club Merchandise: Our club merchandise is now available to purchase online through Michael Murphy Sports. With Christmas fast approaching, have a look at the Urris GAA club gear for that gift idea. The link to order and view the same are on our Facebook page;

https://www.michaelmurphysports.ie/

c/urris/787

50/50 draw: Our Club Iorras 50/50 draw for November takes place on Thursday night. Good Luck to all names in the drum.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod: We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far. Your €100 investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. By upgrading our facility we also hope to be in a position to host more high profile GAA games in our community in the near future which will in turn benefit our local businesses alike. We look forward to a time when we can all congregate pitch side at Páirc Naomh Fionán again! If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online atwww.buyasod.comor contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.The names of those who sponsor a Sod (or who the sod is in memory of if you wish) will be displayed on a permanent fixture on a wall at the club grounds which will be seen for generations to come. Míle buíochas!

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 3,7,8,9,16,18,! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 4 ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Patrick O’Donnell a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Tá na ticéid le fáil i ngnólachtaí sa pharóiste. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc:https://clubforce.com/.../gaa-clg-

chloich-cheann-fhaola.../

The numbers drawn were 3,7,8,9,16,18! No jackpot winner..we had 4 match 4’s;

Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar.

Good Luck! Good luck to Jason McGee and the Donegal Team in their Ulster Championship Semi final against Armagh at the weekend. We wish them all the best!

Under Age Training: Under level 5 Covid guidelines under age training is allowed to continue. The relevant manager should be notifying you to confirm that training is going ahead. U-6’s are back at the usual time on Friday evenings. Please note U-8’s will not be starting back at this time.

Killybegs

Halloween Draw 2020 winners - 1st Prize €500 - Myles Cunningham; 2nd Prize €200 – Kerri McMorrow; 3rd Prize €100 – Michael Callaghan; 4th Prize €100 – Anita O’Donnell; 5th Prize €100 – Clare Tully.

Well done to all the winners and a big thank you for all your support.

Good Luck To Hugh, Eoghan Ban, the Donegal senior team and management v Armagh in the Ulster Semi-Final Saturday 14th November at 1:15pm in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Men’s Health Webinar: You are invited to attend an upcoming webinar on International Men’s Day the 19th November focused on Men’s Mental Health in these Challenging Times in partnership with the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland and the Centre for Men’s Health in IT Carlow. The plan is to highlight recent research and promote important messages for men in relation to their mental health. We have an exciting line up of speakers on men’s health including inputs on farmers, men who attend men’s sheds and young men as well as a discussion panel with representatives from the GAA, SpunOut, Mental Health Ireland, Healthy Ireland in the Department of Health and the HSE.

Please following the following link to register for the event: https://ims.zoom.us/webinar/register/

WN_QlnhU5CZSMaI9QhEyrkF1Qsee

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.

Aodh Ruadh

Test your Premiership smarts: With the Premiership up and running now, there's a fair bit of form to go on now. So, no better time to sign up for a Premiership Snowball fund-raiser being run by senior and reserve footballers. Cards can be obtained from any player, from Lisa McTernan or on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page. It's €10 to enter - payments can also be made through our page on www.klubfunder.com in the general payments section, with the teams being texted to Lisa on 086-2338636. The rules are simple. You pick one team per week, and you can't pick the same team twice. We are grateful for €500 sponsorship generously donated by Colin at MR OIL MAN! All monies raised will go straight back into the club.

Bord na nÓg AGM: The 2020 Bord na nÓg AGM was held on Sunday, via Microsoft Teams with almost 30 attending virtually. The secretary report was read out and Lisa McTernan began by paying tribute to Packie McGrath for his work with the Academy throughout the 2020 season. Lisa thanked all the managers and coaches for their hard work and commitment throughout what was a challenging year for underage football. She then thanked the people who came on board as Covid Officers. Lisa finished off her report by thanking the players for their commitment and respect that they showed to all the new Covid regulations. David O'Donnell's Chairman’s report followed and underlined Lisa's words and also thanked the club referees, the Park committee and all who helped support Bord na nÓg during 2020. David finished up his report by congratulating Barry Ward and the senior team on winning the Intermediate Championship. Filling the positions of Chairperson, Secretary and Southern Regional Board delegate were postponed, to be filled by the first Monthly Club Executive Meeting of 2021. Packie McGrath, through the Aodh Ruadh Academy, is currently sorting managers for all age groups. Packie submitted a report on the Academy to the meeting. He began by thanking all the sponsors who made it possible. He outlined the importance of each player having their own jersey and football and how them each having their own football helped improve skills throughout the year. Packie said an objective of the Academy was to get more people involved and this was very successful in 2020. The meeting was informed that in 2021 football will be played at odd age groups, i.e. under 5, under 7, under 9, under 11, under 13, under 15 and under 17. It is still unknown as to whether or not there will be an under 19 competition. The 2020 AGM came to a close with Chairman David O'Donnell thanking everyone for taking time out to join the call.

AGM diary: AGM season is up and running now. Below are the various upcoming committee and club AGMs in chronological order.

The Juvenile Hurling AGM has been scheduled for this Thursday at 8pm. This will be a Zoom meeting. All parents and interested parties more than welcome to attend. To take part, just send a text to Orla Bannon at 086-8035316 to receive the meeting ID and passcode.

The Ladies AGM will take place on Sunday at 6pm via Microsoft Teams. Those who wish to take part in the AGM should email Patricia McShea Hill at rusheen50@gmail.com as soon as possible. All managers are asked to please forward their team report by 1st November as all paperwork has to be gathered and emailed to those taking part in the AGM.

The Club AGM will take place on Sunday 29th November via Microsoft Teams. All sub-committee reports should be with Club Secretary, Lisa McTernan, by Friday 20th November. All adult members should have by now received an email with AGM nomination and motion forms. The deadline for return of these is Friday 13th November.

Supporting mental health: We invite members to support a fund-raiser organised by our senior player, David McGurrin on behalf of Connect Mental Health. He is running the distance from where he currently lives in Dooradoyle, Limerick back home to Ballyshannon, a distance of approximately 270km. This will be completed within a 5 km radius over the duration of the Level 5 Restrictions ending on December 1st. David will be posting updates online on his progress. Connect Mental Health is a community mental health organisation promoting positive mental health in Donegal through an annual programme of events, online workshops and supports delivered directly to young people and adults in the local community. To donate go tothe GoFundMe.com page for this event.

Win a house in Dublin! We renew our invitation to our members to support Donegal GAA's house draw. You could win a semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. With over 134 square metres of living space, this four-bed residence is located in Brownsbarn, adjacent to Citywest. On 4th December one very lucky person will win this brand-new house in our capital. Second prize in the draw is a brand-new Mazda 2. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy online now at winyourhouseindublin.com.

Gone, but not forgottenAodh Ruadh have made a donation towards the memory tree for all deceased members of our club. We also invite our members to head along to the GoFundMe.com page and contribute to this lovely fund-raiser as we look to light the town up in these dark times this Christmas.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,800. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 13. In the lucky dip prizes of €25 went to Áine Gilmore and Nellie Blake. The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,900 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile Hurlers.

St Naul's

SLOTTO: St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 09/11/2020. The numbers drawn were 2 3 5 4 1 7 6 There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The consolation prize of €100 winhourhouseindublin goes to Donna Boyle, Inver.

Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce. Next weeks jackpot is €4,850.

St Michael’s

Good Luck: Good luck to St. Michael’s Clubman Michael Langan and the rest of the Donegal Team and Management in their Ulster Championship Semi Final against Armagh on this Saturday the 14th November.

Good luck to Evelyn McGinley the rest of the team in their Round three All Ireland Football Championship match against Waterford on this Saturday also.

Sympathy: CLG Naomh Micheál extends deepest sympathy to the Doherty family and family circle on the death of Joe Doherty 3 Birch Hill Creeslough who was buried on Monday last.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 3,5,9,10,17,20. The Match 5 winners was Amanda Witherow Sandhill Dunfanaghy, Enda Boyce Kildarragh who both bought their tickets online and Charlie McFadden Rinclevin Dunfanaghy who won €35 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €8800.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club. Thanks everyone. For more information on the house draw please log on to www.winyourhouseindublin.com.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6,7,9,11,13. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Adam Murphy, Lifford; Mark Cawley, Tullaghan. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6000 The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week

Underage: Training continues for some of our underage squads on Saturday morning. All the necessary covid requirements must be followed before and during training.

Good luck: Best of luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal Squad in their Ulster Semi Final clash against Armagh in Breffini Park Cavan on Saturday next. The game is live on Sky .

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 01/11/2020. Numbers: 3, 14, 15, 24, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 (or House Draw Ticket) Winner: Brian Mc Veigh (Le Chéile). Next Week’s Jackpot: €3050. Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday, get your tickets now: Online*: https://bit.ly/2vPgMv1

Win Your House in Dublin - Donegal GAA: There’s just a month remaining until one very lucky person will win a house worth €400,000 in Dublin. Don’t miss your chance to be involved, contact any committee member or get in touch on our social media platforms to buy your ticket now!

The ‘Win Your House in Dublin’ Draw takes place on the 4th December 2020.

Tickets are €100 and can be purchased directly from Brendan McAteer @ The Fanad Lodge, or from any committee member!

If you buy your ticket directly from us, €20 will go to the club.