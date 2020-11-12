The favourites’ tag not the slightest concern for Donegal's Paul Brennan

It does not bother Paul Brennan in the slightest that Donegal are being talked about as hot favourites for a third Ulster championship triumph in-a-row.

Nor does it concern him that in the wake of Kerry’s shock defeat by Cork in Munster last weekend that Donegal are now being talked about in the same tone as Dublin for All-Ireland winners.

The former Leitrim player insists that Donegal will concentrate on themselves and set their own standards. The Bundoran clubman also insists the Donegal players are constantly striving to improve themselves on a personal and team level.

“We set our own standards, not only in what we want to achieve but also in training,” said Brennan, who has nailed down the centre half-back berth in recent outings.

“We strive to get the best out of ourselves so we always set the mark high for ourselves, even if it is a training, gym or recovery session.

“We always want to get the best out of ourselves. Bearing that on our shoulders? I suppose it is a way of life now for a Gaelic footballer to be at your best, to achieve the best.”

FOURTH SEASON

Now in his fourth season in the green and gold of Donegal, Brennan is very happy playing for his adopted county and feels they have been on an upward curve in the last few years.

“It is our third year with Declan (Bonner). It just seems to be coming together nicely over the year, training together, getting the guys up to the right physique, fitness levels back right.

“There is a good mix between old and young, training is good and strong, everyone is putting their hand up to carry that flag for Donegal.

“We have the likes of all these guys now, they are as good as any footballer in the country, Niall O’Donnell, Michael Langan and they are sticking their hand up too to carry it.”

STARK REMINDER

Cork’s late win over a highly fancied Kerry is a stark reminder to all teams and especially hotly fancied teams that there are very few certainties in sport. “Yeah, of course. We are well aware up here what it means to us if we were to take a defeat.

“This was highlighted again at the weekend with the defeat of Kerry. I suppose they had bigger expectations themselves this year but it just brings you back down to earth to see that it can be anyone.

“It can be Dublin, Mayo, Galway if you don’t bring that edge to try and get over the line you can wake up on a Sunday or Monday morning in a completely different place.”

A place, no one in the Donegal panel wants to be either says Paul when they pull the duvet over them on Saturday night.