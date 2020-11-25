DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Aodh Ruadh

Club AGM: The Club AGM takes place this Sunday at 5pm via Microsoft Teams. It is essential that anyone who wants to attend the meeting should forward their email address to Lisa McTernan at secretary.aodhruadh.donegal@gaa.ie by this Thursday. Lisa can also be reached at 085-1061456. Participants should be logged in ten minutes prior to the commencement of the meeting to minimise potential disruption due to technical issues and to allow the meeting to proceed with a minimum of disruption.

Test your Premiership smarts: Not long left now to sign up for the Premiership Snowball fund-raiser being run by senior and reserve footballers, with the first round of games in the competition taking place this weekend. Cards can be obtained from any player, from Lisa McTernan or on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page. It's €10 to enter. We are grateful for €500 sponsorship generously donated by Colin at Mr Oilman!

Juvenile Hurling: Aodh Ruadh are seeking a new person to take on the role of Juvenile Hurling Chairperson. John Rooney has left big boots to fill in this section of the club, but it is essential we have a new chair in post as soon as possible to continue to steer the great work being done in underage hurling in Ballyshannon. Those interested in taking up the position are asked to text club secretary Lisa McTernan on 085-1061456 by Monday, 30th November.

Supporting mental health: We invite members to support a fund-raiser organised by our senior player, David McGurrin on behalf of Connect Mental Health. He is running the distance from where he currently lives in Dooradoyle, Limerick back home to Ballyshannon, a distance of approximately 270km. This will be completed within a 5 km radius over the duration of the Level 5 Restrictions ending on December 1st. David will be posting updates online on his progress. Connect Mental Health is a community mental health organisation promoting positive mental health in Donegal through an annual programme of events, online workshops and supports delivered directly to young people and adults in the local community. To donate go tothe GoFundMe.com page for this event.

Win a house in Dublin: Time is running out to get in on Donegal GAA's house draw. You could win a semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. With over 134 square metres of living space, this four-bed residence is located in Brownsbarn, adjacent to Citywest. On Friday 4th December one very lucky person will win this brand-new house in our capital. Second prize in the draw is a brand-new Mazda 2. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy online now at winyourhouseindublin.com.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,000. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 15. In the lucky dip prizes of €25 went to Margaret Barrett and Mary Roper. We also had a draw for a turkey this week, with Patricia Hill being the lucky winner. The next draw is for a jackpot of €5,100 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Hurlers.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1300, Sequence drawn was 8-1-6-5-7-2-4-3 winner of the €50 consolation prize was Eimear Houton, Shantla, Malin Head. €50 sellers prize went to Conor Mc Laughlin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1350.

Club Shop: So now that we’ve got Halloween out of the way, the Christmas countdown is firmly on. If you want to give the gift of Malin Club gear to any of your loved ones this December it's time to get your orders into the club shop.

Images of club gear can be viewed on the club facebook page.

Orders can be made by calling/texting Susan on 0867832242 or by emailing susanbyrne2002@hotmail.com.

Win Your House in Dublin: We are now fast approaching the massive draw, which will take place in early December, tickets are priced at €100 and would make an ideal early Christmas present for a loved one. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, contact John Byrne on 086 2507380, Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180 or Pat Mc Laughlin on 087 2030115.

County News: Sunday was a day of mixed results on the county scene. Congratulations to the hurlers who defeated Mayo in the final of the Nicky Rackard Cup, special shout out to goalkeeper Luke White, a Wexford native now residing in Malin.

Unfortunately the footballers failed in their attempt to secure the Ulster title, going down by 4 points to Cavan.

Club merchandise for Christmas: Looking to purchase our club merchandise for that Christmas gift , all gear is now available to purchase online through Michael Murphy Sports. To ensure delivery for Christmas all orders must be done online by tomorrow (Wednesday) November 24th. The link to order and view the club gear is on our Facebook page

Win a house in Dublin: The club still has a handful of tickets left to sell in the Donegal GAA Win a house in Dublin Draw. This draw takes place on December 4th so if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550 asap. Cost of the ticket is €100.

Well Done: Congratulations to Mickey McCann and the Donegal Hurlers on winning the Nicky Rackard Cup on Sunday in Croke Park. A shout out to Dr Frank Fogarty at the medical centre in Clonmany, team doctor with the victorious team. Hard Luck to the Donegal footballers not to be this year.

Lotto winning numbers for the 17th of November are 4-6-2-3-5-1-8-7. Liam O'Meara matched 4 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 24th is €2050.

Reminder: CLG Ghleann Fhinne will be holding our virtual Annual General Meeting via Zoom on Sunday 6th December at 6.00pm in line with current guidelines. Anyone who wishes to participate can request a link from Jackie O’Meara, Club Secretary at secretary.glenfin.donegal@gaa.ie

Nomination forms are now available from the Club Secretary and must be returned before 5.00pm on Friday 27th November, 2020. If any Member wishes to raise any matter under A.O.B. an email must be forwarded to the Club Secretary before 5.00pm on Friday 4th December.

Anyone wishing to be considered for the following positions in 2021 must submit their expression of Interest by email to the Club Secretary at secretary.glenfin.donegal@gaa.ie before 5.00pm on November 27th, 2020. • Senior Team Manager; • Reserve Team Manager; • Junior Team Manager; • U21 team Manager

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod: We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far. Your €100 investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. By upgrading our facility we also hope to be in a position to host more high profile GAA games in our community in the near future which will in turn benefit our local businesses alike. The names of those who sponsor a Sod (or who the sod is in memory of if you wish) will be displayed on a permanent fixture on a wall at the club grounds.Christmas is fast approaching...why not gift someone a sod sponsored in their name...their name will be erected at the club grounds for generations to come! We’re so appreciative of the support this fundraiser has received to date. Go raibh míle maith agaibh!If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online atwww.buyasod.comor contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 5,9,11,12,18,19,! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceathrar ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Paddy Sweeney, Ballyness a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.

Congratulations: Even though it wasn’t Donegal’s day we were delighted to have a Cloughaneely man as part of the Tipperary backroom team as they secured an historic Munster Final win today- well done Charlie McGeever and best wishes to you all in the semi finals!

Under Age Training: Can parents/guardians ensure that the Health questionnaire check-in is completed online for each child prior to each training session.

Lotto Results 20/11/20: Nos drawn 4,9,10,21. Jackpot €10,000. No Winner. Match 3 5 Winners €20 each Elaine Ferry, Online; Susan Peoples, Online; Daniel Conaghan, Online; Eoin Doherty, Rathdonnell; Ben McFadden, Mandys

Open draw winners €10 each: Eamonn Callaghan, Lisa McCann, Kilmacrennan. Next week’s Jackpot €10,000

The club held a very well attended AGM on Saturday evening last, with the members joining in the annual meeting online.

The club chairman Brian Trearty welcomed everyone for attending and thanked all the club’s coaches, committees, sub committees and everyone who volunteered throughout, what was a challenging year for all. He also thanked all the sponsors for their support of the clubs teams.

He sent condolences to those who lost loved ones and congratulations to anyone who had reason to celebrate over the year. He thanked officers stepping down, and welcomed new officers to committees.

He also said, that he hoped 2021 was a better year and that we as a club would get through what ever came our way.

Club Secretary Kieran Gallagher, reiterated those sentiments, and thanked everyone for all their work throughout the year also. All reports were distributed through the membership the week before online with all the team reports also.

There has been no great change in any committee, a list of officers is listed as follows: Club President: Patrick Hilferty; Vice Presidents: Paddy Murray, Johnny McCafferty, Benny Trearty; Chairman: Brian Trearty; Vice chair: Grace Boyle; Secretary: Kieran Gallagher; Asst Secretary: Ellen Callaghan; Treasurer: Maureen Gallagher; Asst Treasurer: Don Gallagher; PRO: Ellen Callaghan; Registrar: Gerard Grant; Oifigeach na Gaeilge: Emer Gallagher; Oifigeach Scór: Eugene Trearty, Emer Gallagher ; Child protection officer: Meave Sweeney; Health & wellbeing officer: James Cassidy; Development Officer: Fergal McFadden; Coaching officer: Kevin McGettigan, Nathan McElwaine; Players Rep: Francie Friel; Co Board delegates: Brian Trearty, Kieran Gallagher; Ticket Allocation; Secretary; Pitch/ Gym co-ordinator: Kieran Gallagher; Lotto Coordinator: Maureen Gallagher; Gate personnel: Joe O Connell, Dermot Coleman; Pitch Shop: Don & Rosaleen Gallagher; Umpires: Kevin McCafferty snr, Seimi Friel; Club Referee: Aodh Trearty, Joanne Russell (Lgfa)

Ladies Board: Chairman: Adrian McGettigan; Secretary: Marie O Hara; PRO: Roisin Friel, Ellen Callaghan, Chloe Callaghan; Registrar: Rosaleen Gallagher

Minor Board: Chairman: Daireann Gibson; Secretary Linda Grant; PRO: Ellen Callaghan, Katie Mellet, Chloe Callaghan.

Our online bingo continues to be a huge success, with players joining in from near and far for Friday night’s games.

All details are available on the Termon bingo Facebook page, where there is a chance to win a free book also.

The club hope to facilitate the Dermot Earley youth leadership programme beginning in January. Names are now being taken from any boy/ girl aged between 15-18 interested in taking part in this initiative. Please text 0863229519 for more details or your details if you wish to take part.

As winter closes in and restrictions are ongoing, members are reminded to look out for anyone in our communities who may need any assistance with errands or assistance required going forward.

The Co Councils community response is still operational and can be contacted on 1800-928982. Email: covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie

Or alternatively our club secretary Kieran on (087) 755 6583

Lotto Results 22/11/2020: Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 16, 21. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Rosaleen Begley, Shannagh. Next Week’s Jackpot: €3200.

Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday, get your tickets now.

Online Bingo: Our first online bingo session will take place this Thursday the 26th of November via Zoom. Books are available to buy via link available on Facebook along with more info. Books must be purchased before 3pm Thursday 26th.

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 13, 14, 15, 17, 18. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Shane O’Donnell, Bundoran; Jolene Murray, Kinlough. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6100.

Underage: Training continues for some of our underage squads on Saturday morning. All the necessary covid requirements must be followed before and during training.

Bord na nOg AGM: This years Bord na nOg AGM will take place on Monday November 30th at 9pm. As with everything else this year, it will be a little different. We will be running it via Microsoft Teams. All details on how to access the meeting can be attained on the Bord na nOg and Realt na Mara FB pages. We encourage all parents of Underage players to make the effort to attend this virtual meeting.

Webinar: Week 3 of our winter webinar continues this Wednesday the 25th of November 2020 at 7.30pm with Dr Micheál Cahill. The presentation title is:

The Influence of Growth and Maturation on Long-term Athletic Development: Enhancing Performance and Injury Resilience Throughout Adolescence

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff. The Draw is due to take place in the Abbey Hotel Donegal Town on December 4th.

The Late Noel Rodden: There was shock and sadness in the club last week as the tragic news filtered through our parish that the sudden death had taken place of our club stalwart Noel Rodden; we can only say that we are all numbed by the sudden departure of Wee Noel as he was known to us all.

At this time we send our deepest sympathy to Noel's extended family and to his extended GAA family of which he was greatly respected as a person and as a former official.

Members of CLG Naomh Micheál as well as our neighbouring clubs of Downings and Termon provided a Guard of Honour at the Graveyard during Noel’s funeral on Friday last.

The deepest sympathy of CLG Naomh Micheál is extended to his sisters Breda, Buncrana, Emer, New Zealand, Catriona, Creeslough, Sheila Letterkenny, Ursula, Letterkenny and Deirdre in Letterkenny, to his brothers Shaun, Creeslough, Declan, Australia, Niall, Scotland, Brendan, Australia, Ronan, Dublin and Kieran in Creeslough. Sympathy is also extended to the Trearty Family, Termon, his nieces, nephews, and family circle and many friends.

Hard Luck: Hard Luck to Michael Langan and his fellow Donegal team members and Management on their defeat to Cavan in the Ulster fFinal on Sunday last. The team have put in a tremendous effort over the last couple of months but unfortunately the three in a row Ulster title was not to be this time round.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 2,3,7,11,13,15. The Match 5 winner was Bridget The Rock Gallagher, Anna Alcorn The Arch Hornhead and Joanne Dawson Dublin who won €35 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €9000.

AGM: Due to unprecedented times the Annual General Meeting of C.L.G. Naomh Micheál will take place via MS Teams (online) on Friday, 11 December at 7pm. Anyone who wishes to attend/participate can request a link from secretary.stmichaels.donegal@gaa.ie

John Mc Crudden RIP: The club would like to express our sincerest sympathies to the Mc Crudden family on the sudden death of their son and brother John in Belfast. Condolences to his mother Irene, his brother and our Club Executive member Paul and his sisters Hillary and Adrienne. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Commiserations: Hard luck to Hugh, Eoghan Ban, the Donegal Senior Squad and Management on their defeat v Cavan on Sunday in the Ulster Final. However, a big thank you to them for all their commitment, hard work and dedication, we are all very proud of them and we all look forward to next year.

Kilotto: Numbers 4,26,27,29. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €1200.00. 2 match 3 winning €15.00 each Brid McGuinnness and Noreen Conwell.

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.

Slotto: Draw results from 22 /11/2020. The numbers drawn were 7, 4, 2, 1, 3, 6, 5. There was no winner of this week’s jackpot. The consolation prize of €100 winhourhouseindublin goes to Anna and Thomas Burke. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce. Next week’s jackpot is €4,990.