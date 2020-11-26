Donegal man for all seasons involved in the rise of Tipperary football

On an historic week on the GAA calendar Tipperary footballers ended an 85 year famine to win the Munster Senior Championship.

The new champions produced a top quality performance to put one of the province's big two, Cork, to the sword in their home sod Paric Uí Caoimh. Three points separated the sides at the finish on a 0-17 to 0-14 scoreline.

It was a historic and nostalgic weekend for all Gaels and followers of Gaelic Games as the GAA remembered the bloodiest day in the association's long history, Bloody Sunday 1920 in Croke Park on Saturday night.

On that day, Tipperary player Michael Hogan was one of 14 at a charity challenge match between Tipperary and Dublin, in Croke Park, who were shot by the British Forces.

David Power, the Tipperary manager on Sundaty, was also the man in charge when Tipperary pulled off another big shock when they defeated Dublin in the 2011 All-Ireland minor final.

Former Dublin full-back Paddy Christie is the Tipperary coach and Donegal man Charlie McGeever, from Gortahork, is a team mentor.

A match analyst with TG4 in both Gaelic and soccer Charlie McGeever was an all rounder in his younger days. He played minor and U-21 football for Donegal and League of Ireland football with Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers and was for a short time on the books of English Premier Division club Tottenham Hotspur. He also managed Finn Harps for a number of years.

When asked by Damien Lawlor on RTE’s Sunday Game, McGeever, who is working and living in Tipperary for well over two decades, said:

“I speak for all people involved with football in Tipperary, football is the secondary sport in Tipperary. And being a blow-in here for the last 20 years it has been a lonely furrow some of us have been on.

“But looking at all the texts today, all the people that have had an input over the years are showing an immense sense of pride. So for everybody that has put their time into Tipperary football it has been a great day.”

Charlie is now retired from his principal’s position at the Central Technical Institute and Gaeil Colaiste, Clonmel.

“Charlie has been immersed in Tipperary football for the best part of the last two decades,” said Eamonn Wynne of the Tipperary Nationalist based in Clonmel.

“Just this season he has guided Clonmel Commercials to back-to-back senior club championship titles. He was also the manager when the club won their first Munster club championship in 2015. They beat Nemo Rangers in the final.

“There are eight Commericals players in the panel - Michael Quinlivan, Kevin Fahy, there are three Kennedy brothers, Conal, Coleman and Jack. Jack missed the game on Sunday. He was injured.

“Michael O’Reilly is the sub keeper and Padraic Looram and Sean O’Connor are also in the squad.” O’Reilly also has Donegal connections, his grandmother was Cleary from Ballyshannon.

“The Kennedys are all sons of John Kennedy, who won an All-Ireland hurling final with Tipperary in 1989.

“Charlie would obviously know all the Clonmel boys well. He also managed the county minors for a number of years and was in charge when they went all the way to the final before losing to Kerry.

“There are a number of the players from that minor team in the squad too. He has a good knowledge of the players and he is well respected by football people in the county.

“He has put in a big effort and given a big commitment to football in the county down the years. Sunday’s win was a big achievement and it meant a lot to football people in the county.

“The win has generated a big interest throughout the county and everybody is looking forward to the weekend after next and playing Mayo in the semi-final.”

When asked by Damien Lawlor on Sunday night where Sunday’s game was won: “I think the game was won in the preparation between the Limerick game and today’s game,” was Charlie McGeever’s response as he went on to say: “ I think we underperformed in the Limerick game. I think we were feeling a little sore with ourselves that first day and I think that group of players have shown their maturity today.

“Seventeen scores on a winter's day is a great return and not to give away a goal against Cork was also a big plus.

“All the work put in the last two week’s since the Limerick game was shown today and all the boys really stood up and were counted.”

David Power, Charlie McGeever and Paddy Christie have less than two weeks to prepare for Mayo and crack at claiming the county’s first All-Ireland final in 100 years.

For the record Tipperary played Dublin in the 1920 final (played in 1922). Dublin face Cavan in the second of this season’s semi-finals.

Tipperary won the 1920 final - Tipperary 1-6, Dublin (O’Tooles) 1-2, on Sunday, June 11, 1922 before an attendance of 17,000.

Should Tipperary folk dare to dream.