A day when two former Swilly Rovers men meet in the FA Cup

The FA Cup serves up a meeting of two Donegal players at Fratton Park
There's a distinctly Donegal feel to today's FA Cup 2nd round meeting of Portsmouth and King's Lynn at Fratton Park.
St Johnston's Ronan Curtis lines out for Portsmouth and he's up against Ramelton's Kyle Callan McFadden who's playing in defence for the visitors.
Callan McFadden is making his second start for King's Lynn after joining the English National League side earlier this month from Sligo Rovers.
Unusually the tie serves up a clash of two players who spent some of their underage career with Swilly Rovers.
Kyle Callan McFadden
So far, it's been a tough day for King's Lynn who trail 6-1 in the closing stages of the second half.
Ronan Curtis
Elsewhere Seamus Coleman's Everton are in action in the evening game at home to Leeds in the Premiership. The Killybegs man remains sidelined through injury so won't feature.
Stephen McLaughlin will also be in FA Cup action this weekend with Mansfield Town at home to Dagenham and Redbridge on Sunday.
