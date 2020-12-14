Donegal jockey Conor Orr praised for win in Beginners' Chase at Tramore

County Cork trainer James Dullea was full of praise for Conor Orr as the Rathmullan conditional rider partnered Moscowsowhat to win the beginners’ chase at Tramore on Thursday.

The 7/1 chance led over the second last fence and beat the Robert Tyner-trained 11/8 favourite Exit To The West by a length.

Dullea commented: “The plan was to sit mid-division but Conor gave him a very intelligent ride to have him closer to the pace. I’m over the moon for the racing club. They had to wait a bit longer than I thought because I felt this fellow would do a job for them over hurdles!”

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk - Wednesday, December 16 (First Race 2.05pm)

Down Royal – Thursday, December 17 (First Race 12.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, December 18 (First Race 4.30pm)

Navan – Friday, December 18 (First Race 12 noon)

Thurles – Sunday, December 20 (First Race 12.35pm)