Aldi Community Games and gold medal singers from 26 counties in special Christmas song

Aldi Community Games isn’t all about sports! We love to sing, paint, swim, act - as well as run a mile, kick a ball and belt a sliotar!

Now you’re in for a real festive treat! We’re delighted to share with you this beautiful rendition of “War is Over” - 100% virtually arranged and produced featuring 26 Aldi Community Games children from 26 counties who each were gold winner singers from their respective counties. Singers adjudicated by Danna Davis, music directed and arranged by Musical Director Shane Farrell (RTE’s Operation Transformation Leader 2020) and video produced by Sean Power of PowerPix Productions.

Proudly sponsored by Aldi Community Games and Bus Éireann.

