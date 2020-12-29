DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: The latest news from Donegal GAA Clubs

Aodh Ruadh

Coast to Coast Challenge

Aodh Ruadh is backing the inaugural 200km virtual Coast to Coast Challenge where you will virtually run, jog or walk across Ireland starting with the Atlantic in your ears at Creevy Pier and heading for Ardglass on the Irish Sea coast in Down. The aim is to cover the 200km in 40 days, or less, collecting your badges as you go. The first adventurers will get going on 3rd January with the event open to entries right up to 13th January. We are currently running a Facebook competition for a chance to win free entry to the Challenge. Simply like and share our event page to be included in the draw. Winner announced on 31st December. Don’t forget to tag your running / walking buddy.

Check out the event pages on social media and myrunresults.com for more information.

Event registration page: https://www.myrunresults.com/events/coast_to_coast_200k_2021/4039/details

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/coasttocoast200

Facebook Event: https://rb.gy/nhru10

Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/coasttocoast200/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CTC2021

Club Calendar 2021

#virtualrunchallenge #2021.

We only have a few or our club calendar's left, if you want to get one picked up before we leave this wretched year behind on Thursday. Priced at €10, the calendar should now be once again available in Kernan's SPAR, Pearse O'Neill's and A Novel Idea. Lisa McTernan is also taking orders if you want to drop her a line on 085-1061456. Thanks to everyone for really supporting this project.

National draw

The proceeds of the GAA National Draw we are promoting will be held locally and go towards the construction of a new sand-based playing surface at Father Tierney Park. Tickets are €10 each and are in books of five. They can also be purchased online at our Klubfunder page. There is a magnificent array of prizes in the National Draw including a car and All-Ireland Ticket packages. A local draw confined to those who purchase tickets from the club is also taking place, again with an array of very attractive prizes. Books of tickets are already in circulation in the club area and further distribution to club members is continuing. All club members are asked to get behind this important fund-raising effort and play their part in ensuring this important development of club playing facilities is brought forward successfully. For further details contact Tom Daly, David McLoone or Michael Daly or any Aodh Ruadh member.

Premiership snowball

So, after six weeks our Premier League fund-raiser has come to an end. We had no outright winner but we had three entrants left standing coming into the final weekend, so the prize money will be divided equally among Michael Ward, Jimmi Lorsen and Roise McGrath. We would like to thank all who supported this fund-raiser and a special thanks to Mr Oilman who sponsored the prize money!

So long, 2020

We would like to wish all our members and our supporters in Ballyshannon and around the world a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Aodh Ruadh lotto

The next Aodh Ruadh lotto draw is for a jackpot of €5,500 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. You have to be in it to win it!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: JUVENILE HURLERS.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,7, 8, 11, 19.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Dermot Fearon,Bundoran;Paul Armstrong,Bundoran. ext week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6350 The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Bord na nOg Hamper Draw

Congratulations to Enda Hoey,Ross Avenue,Bundoran who won the Monster Hamper in the Bord na nOg Christmas Draw. Huge thankyou to everyone who supported the draw with all proceeds going towards the development of Underage football in the town.

Senior team manager

Expressions of interest are being sought for the position of Realt na Mara Senior Team Manager.

Interested applicants should include a detailed description of their management experience , knowledge and expertise.

The Appointment Sub Committee are expecting to process applications that fulfill the required criteria at the earliest opportunity and no later than Wed Jan 6th 2021. ll applications should be made in confidence to the executive committee chairperson at secretary.bundoran.donegal@gaa.ie or alternatively by calling Brian McEniff our Club Chairman at 0872244432.

National Draw 2021

Tickets for the 2021 GAA National Draw priced at €10 are now available to purchase with 15 fantastic prizes on offer with a top prize of a fabulous Renault Clio Car .Also this year we have a local draw for all tickets purchased from the club.1st prize is a €150 euro shopping voucher for Supervalu .2nd prize €100 voucher for Supervalu. 3rd prize €50 voucher for Supervalu. 100% of all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly back into the club so please support your local club. It is also possible this year to purchase a ticket on the Clubforce app.

Farewell 2020

Finally we would like to wish all our club members locally and around the globe a very peaceful and healthy new year .

St Naul's

Slotto: Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 27 /12/2020. The numbers drawn were 7, 6, 5, 1, 2, 4, 3. There was no winner of this week's jackpot. The consolation prize of €80 goes to Cieran Kelly . Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce. Next week's jackpot is €5,340.

St Stephens Day Walk: Our thanks to everyone who participated in our annual at St Stephen’s Day Walk which was virtual this year

Thank you to the brave soles who braced the elements to support the club and Kevin Bell Fund.

The Club would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe new year.

St Michael's

Sympathy: CLG Naomh Micheál extends deepest sympathy to the O’Donnell and McGarvey families Ards, Creeslough on the recent death of Martin O’Donnell. Sympathy is extended to Martin’s parents Hugh and Geraldine, sisters Enya and Mary B, brother Hugh, Grandmother Mary Grace, Aunt, Uncles and to the entire family circle and friends.

Martin played football with St. Michael’s and was a past winner of the Player of The Year Award with the Club. Members of the Club provided a Guard of Honour at the graveyard during Martin’s funeral on Wednesday last.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,5,11,12,15,17. There were no Match 5 winners. There were 25 Match 4 winners who were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Michelle McGinley Kill Dunfanaghy. This week’s Jackpot will be €9500.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased on line

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times and please stay safe.

St. Michael’s Car Bingo: Unfortunately, due to advice received from Croke Park re the Level 5 Restrictions that are now in place our Drive In Bingo will not take place at the Bridge until these restrictions are lifted.

Our mini lotto will continue and tickets are on sale locally or online.

Thank you all for your continuing support and we wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year in 2021 and please stay safe.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results: 27/12/2020. Numbers: 5, 7, 11, 13, 24. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Joe Heraghty.

13/12/2020. Numbers: 9, 19, 21, 22, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Shaun Callaghan (Le Chéile).

06/12/2020: Numbers: 1, 12, 13, 23, 24. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Anne Sweeney, Tullynadall.

Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday, get your tickets now:

Congratulations Siobhan: Well done to our club referee Siobhán Coyle after two great performances in high profile games over the past fortnight. Siobhan was in the middle for the Ulster Senior Ladies final between Monaghan and Armagh last Saturday, while she also refereed the All Ireland Ladies Junior Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow the previous weekend. Siobhan is a fantastic ambassador for our club, and it’s a real source of pride for us all to see her flourishing on the biggest stage.

‘Grab a Grand’ Winner, Paul Callaghan: A big well done to Paul Callaghan from Kerrykeel (living in Co. Westmeath) who was the winner of our inaugural ‘Grab a Grand’ competition last week.

Thanks to everyone who supported the competition and congratulations to Paul!

Hard luck to County minors

Hard luck to the minor team who suffered a one point defeat to Tyrone.

This team and management worked towards the championship for 14 months, and their efforts and dedication must be commended. In particular we’d like to acknowledge the efforts of our own Liam Mc Grenaghan who was part of the group this season! Maith thú Liam as do chuid iarrachtaí i rith na bliana!