No St Eunan's GAA AGM physicial or virtual because of Covid - 19

Regarding the regulations and restrictions issued by Croke Park because of Covid 19, St. Eunan's GAA club in Letterkenny are not in a position to hold a physical Annual General Meeting this year.

The other alternative is to have the AGM by the on line Microsoft Teams app or Zoom.



Having looked at the possibility of a Virtual AGM, this is really not feasible, because of the large membership that they have, they said in a statement this afternoon.



"To overcome the problem, all of the club current executive, have agreed to remain in place so that the club can function for 2021 and hopefully this crisis will be over shortly.



"We are proposing to circulate a shortened agenda for this years AGM which will be circulated by email to the club members, along with the main reports. Members will then have the opportunity to submit questions on the reports and these questions will be replied to by the executive. All of this should be concluded within the next few weeks. The date set for material to be emailed is the 5th February 2021.



P.S. All the club facilities and grounds are closed until further notice."