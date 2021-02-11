Donegal GAA clubcall news

The news on Wednesday night that we are facing a delay in a possible return to training and games will have been met with disappointment among the GAA community in Donegal.

But while lockdown continues, and we await a possible easing of restrictions, there is still plenty going on across our clubs.

Here's a round-up of the latest news

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6 7 11 12 18.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Mark Cawley, Tullaghan,and Carl Duggan, Ballyshannon.

Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6,650.

Vetting: It is now a legal requirement that all club coaches and volunteers need to be Garda vetted and hold a safeguarding course certificate. Therefore our club Childrens Officers will be ensuring that everyone is compliant in the coming weeks so that when Gaelic Games return everything is in order.

Ladies: Doing a clear out and wanting to recycle some of your old books? Please drop them into Moya Barrett in Goodbuys for re-sale. All proceeds are going to Bundoran LGFA



St Michaels

Sympathy: CLG Naomh Micheál extends deepest sympathy to Neil and Mairead McGinley and family Casey, Dunfanaghy on the death of Mairead’s grandmother Margaret Nelis, Lossett, Churchill last weekend. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

The Club also extends deepest sympathy to the Alcorn and McGrenra families, Termon and Termon GAA Club on the death of Margaret Noel Alcorn last week.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,4,12,17,19,20. There were no Match 5 winners. 35 people matched 4 and their names were drawn, the €100 winner was Danny Langan, Derryart. This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

IRELAND LIGHTS UP: Unfortunately, the Ireland Lights Up Campaign has been postponed until further notice due to the current pandemic.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto results: Numbers: 1, 4, 8, 11, 22. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Mary McGrenaghan, Gortnatraw. Next Week’s Jackpot: €3750. Get your tickets now.

Welcome Ríadh: Our congratulations to committee member and réiteoir, Mark Dorrian and his partner Shannon on the fantastic news of the birth of baby Ríadh last week.

Comhghairdeas libh uainn uilig sa chlub!

February ‘Grab a Grand’: The club will launch our February ‘Grab a Grand’ competition on our online platforms this coming weekend.

There will be a limited amount of tickets on sale with a great cash prize for the winner. When the tickets are gone, they’re gone so please keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter pages or you can contact any committee members for further details.

Every Step Counts: We’ve made a great start to our Every Step Counts challenge, with over 60 people registered so far and doing trojan work. It’s due to the amount of people who’ve registered and their enthusiasm that we’ve risen up the leaderboard so consistently over the past couple of days.

The challenge continues until March 3, so why not register if you haven’t already done so, and set yourself a goal to get out, get a little bit more active and have a bit of craic along the way, all within your 5km radius of course!

Míle buíochas libh uilig as bhur n-iarrachtaí, tá sibh go hiontach ar fad!



St Nauls

Slotto: The numbers drawn were 3, 1, 7, 2, 5, 4, 6 . There was no winner of this ‘weeks’ jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Chloe Kelly, Inver. The current jackpot is € 5760.

Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

Super Bowl Fundraiser: Thank you to all those who purchased tickets for this novel fundraiser. The winners are John Relihan, Glencoagh, Daniel Meehan, Inver, Tom Moohan, Frosses and London.

Aodh Ruadh

Bingo is back: After a bit of a lockdown break, bingo returns in an online format this Friday at 8pm. The session will be staged via Zoom so make sure you have the Zoom app downloaded to your smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer ahead of time.

So how does it work then? Well, you'll receive an email with your book(s) prior to the bingo. There will also be a Zoom link in that email to join the bingo on Friday. When the bingo starts, our host for the evening, David McLoone, will call out the numbers and you mark them off. Please remember to mute your microphones on Zoom as the numbers are being called. Once you have circled all the numbers in a line, unmute yourself and call, 'Check!', to stop the game. It's the same process for subsequent lines and houses.

It is best if you can print out your bingo card ahead of time and circle the numbers as they are called out. However, if you are using a smartphone or tablet, you can also take a screenshot of your bingo ticket and save it to your photos. You can then mark the numbers on your device. Our recommendation is to print the bingo card as it better replicates the real bingo experience.

One innovation with the online version of the game is that the caller will know via their interface when any card in the game has checked. This means if you have bought a book you can win even if you are not online to claim. Prizes can be claimed up to 12 noon on the Wednesday following each bingo session. Unclaimed prizes will go into the following week's prize pot.

Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now.

Books bought before Thursday 3pm will be emailed Thursday evening. Books bought between 3pm Thursday to 3pm Friday will be emailed Friday evening.

If you have not received your book in good time prior to the bingo please check your spam folder. If you are using a work mail address, it is possible bingo mail will be caught by the company firewall. For this reason, we recommend using a personal address for your bingo.

Go to the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page and hit Like, Share and tag three friends in order to be in with a chance of winning a free bingo book for this Friday’s bingo. We'll be posting updates on the prize fund across the course of the week. See you all on Friday!

National Club Draw: All who have tickets sold for the National Club Draw are asked to return their ticket stubs and fees this weekend. Returns should be made directly to Tom Daly, David McLoone or Michael Daly.

On Saturday the draw organisers will be at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, beside the Fitness Trail, from 12 noon to 1pm to receive draw returns to facilitate individuals who wish to bring returns in a socially distanced manner.

Many thanks to those who have already made their returns.

Get club gear online: Aodh Ruadh club gear can now, for a limited time only, be bought directly through O'Reilly's website. You'll have to move quickly though as orders must be placed by Sunday, February 21.

Superbowl box draw: Bord na nÓg ran a Super Bowl Box Draw fund-raiser for Sunday's clash between Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The winners in the draw were as follows: First-quarter - Ann Ferguson; Half-time - Philip McLoone; Third-quarter - Michael 'Sticky' Ward; and Full Time - Micheal 'Sticky' Ward. Congratulations to all our winners.

Thanks to David O'Donnell, Packie McGrath, Daithi Breen and a big thank you to Sean O'Mahoney who put in the hard work to make this fund-raiser a success.

Officers ratified: We would like to welcome the new club officers who were ratified at last week's club executive committee meeting. Ladies Chairperson, Sarah Daly; Ladies Secretary, Louise Larkin; Juvenile Hurling Chairperson, John Larkin; Senior Hurling Secretary, Rossa McCosker Jr; Assistant Treasurer, Liam Hassett; Assistant Secretary, Paul Gillespie; and Oifigeach na Gaeilge / Scór, Paddy Kelly. Once again, we thank out-going officers for their sterling service to the club.

Auto renew your Lotto: The online lotto has been a real lifeline for the club over the past year, and we are very grateful to all our online players.

We are pleased to announce that our online lotto providers, Klubfunder.com, have now enhanced their service to allow auto renewal of lotto subscription. This means, when you pay using Stripe you will get the option to play the same line every week until you decide to stop.

This will save time and effort for many of our online lotto players who play faithfully every week. Why not head along to our page on Klubfunder.com if you'd like to sign up for the auto-renew option?

Keep up the good work: The Coronavirus Pandemic and the current extended lockdown continue to curtail our normal lives. However, it is wonderful to see many of our senior footballers, hurlers and ladies out running and keeping active. It isn't easy to keep motivated while the future remains so uncertain. Hopefully, if and when normal life returns we will be well prepared to hit the ground running.

Coast to Coast: We're nearing the end of our Coast to Coast challenge, but there are still plenty of runners and walkers out there clocking up their last few miles. Just a wee reminder to keep within HSE guidelines and please wear a hi-vis garment. Hi-vis jackets can be ordered for free from the RSA website. High quality hi-vis apparel is also available in McCosker's and Paddy McGurl’s. There's no excuse not to be seen!

Club facilities: The Park / Development Committee have a rota of volunteers who are undertaking daily checks on our facilities. If any issues in relation to our grounds or buildings come to your attention during the current lockdown, please make direct contact with an officer of the Park / Development Committee.

lotto: There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €6,000. Thanks to David and Lily O'Donnell for doing the draw.

The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 14. In the lucky dip Phena Drummond and Liam Hassett picked up €25 each.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €6,100 on Sunday at 9pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile Hurlers

Killybegs

National Club Draw: The club will begin our NCD ticket selling this week. Each player, member and family will be contacted with more information.

We would really appreciate as much support as possible in what is a very difficult time to fundraise for the club. It is vital we get our club accounts off to the best possible start for the development of our club and all our teams in 2021.

Senior Board AGM: The club's Senior Board AGM will take place online via Microsoft Teams on Sunday, February 21 at a time to be confirmed.

The club are now taking nominations for all senior board officer and manager positions for 2021. Please forward any nominations or motions to the club secretary on or before Thursday, February 18 at 9pm. Only motions / queries sent by this date will be dealt with on the day.

Anyone who would like to join us on our virtual AGM please let the club secretary know via email before Thursday, February 18 so you receive an invite.

Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Operation Transformation 5K: The Operation Transformation 5K in association with Athletics Ireland and Sport Ireland is back! On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 18, 19 and 20, we are inviting you to take part this year by participating in a VIRTUAL OT 5K. You must register to take part in this event. Register at https://ot.rte.ie/events/ the-operation-transformation-5k/ .

Once registered you can select the day that you want to do your 5k. We want to see your 5K Journey!! Please send any footage you take before, during or after you 5K experience .

Future Leaders - GAA Solo: The very successful initiative to keep teenagers active during Lockdown 1 is back! The initiative is designed to promote positivity, physical activity and wellbeing among young people, while encouraging them to stay at home and follow HSE guidelines at the same time.

will be different challenges each week for the next 4 weeks. To get involved, students and teachers record videos of themselves doing the various challenges and upload them to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. There will be prizes each week sponsored by O'Neills. To find out more visithttps://learning.gaa.ie/gaasolo

Kilotto: Kilotto numbers were 10,16,18,22. There was no winner. Next week the Jackpot is €1,310. There were no Match 3 winners.

Naomh Conaill

Draw: Results of the 6th Club 200 draw which was drawn last week with a total prize fund of €1,100: €500 Paddy Gallagher, Maas; €200 Pat Craig, Station Road, Glenties; €100 Paddy Doherty, Ballinamore; €100 John McBrearty, Ardara; €100 Patricia Hegarty, Derries; €100 Mairead McMillan, Railway Inn, Fintown.

The special Valentine's 50-50 draw will take place this Sunday, February 14 with the jackpot guaranteed to be at least €2,000. It costs €5 to enter or 3 entries for €10. One lucky winner will win half the fund.



Cloughaneely

100 Club Winners: January: €500 David Geaney, €100 Cormac McGarvey, Brian Dolan, Áine Gallagher, Hailey Doohan, John McGinley (buses).

February: €500 Michael Geaney, €100 Shane McGee, Ownie and Kathleen Coyle, Bernard Boyle, Paul Curran, Carmel Geaney. Congratulations to our winners! This was the last of the 100 club draws for this term.

100 Club Renewal: The treasurer will be in touch with all members next week about renewing for this year. We will also upload an instruction video on Facebook next week on how to sign up online through ClubForce. Thanks to everyone for supporting us throughout 2020; which was a difficult year for fundraising- we really appreciate it.

Buy a Sod: We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far. Your €100 investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community.

If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Lotto: The numbers drawn were 1,9,10,12,14,19. No jackpot winner. We had 6 match 4’s; congratulations Yvonne Doogan who was the winner drawn for the €100. Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1350, Sequence drawn was 6-4-1-8-2-7-3-5. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was AK Doyle, c/o Synotts, Croghan. €50 sellers’ prize went to T and S McGeoghegan. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1400.

Club Membership: Club Membership for 2021 is now open and can be paid online using this link https://www.foireann.ie/user-home. Adult membership is only €20. If anyone is having issues with renewing, contact a committee member or pm the Facebook page. Thank you for the support. Here’s hoping we will have a better year on the GAA field and will be able to get back supporting our teams and Donegal!

Irish Life Steps Challenge: Well done to everyone taking part in the My Life GAA Healthy Clubs Step Challenge for the Club. With the competition running until March 3, there’s still time to get involved, get out, active and healthy on your doorstep. Just download the My Life App & Join Malin GAA. We also have a Whatsapp Group for all participants to share the encouragement and some fabulous photos of all the views during the team walks/runs - drop us a PM on Facebook if you wish to join. Keep up the great work!

Condolences: The Malin GAA family wish to express their deepest condolences to the family, friends and all at Termon GAA Club on the recent passing of Margaret Alcorn, Termon.

Margaret was a keen card player and a familiar face at many Malin GAA card drives over the years. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

Urris

AGM: Thanks to all who joined us for our AGM via Zoom on Friday night. All officers and coaches’ reports for 2020 were emailed prior to the meeting and proposed and seconded on the night.

Our Chairman Mark, thanked all for joining in and for all the help given on and off the field in a difficult year like no other due to Covid-19. All the outgoing committee from 2020 were re-elected for this upcoming year (bar new Players Rep being Conor Bradley).

The meeting concluded by wishing all Good Luck and hopefully a safe return to football in 2021.

Officer Board for 2021: Club President: Fr. Charlie Logue; Chairman: Mark Gilmore; Vice Chair: Colin Doherty; Secretary: Clint Marron; Asst Sec/Registrar: Sinead Marron; Treasurer: Brian Grant; Asst Treasurer: John Farren; PRO: Rose Kelly; Children's Officer: Susan McCarron; Cultural Officer: Patsy Devlin; Health Officer: Grace Hession; Players Rep: Conor Bradley and Coaching Officers: Sean Paul Doherty, Michael Doherty (S), Danny Kelly, Nichola Donaghey.

New manager: Also, at our AGM we were pleased to announce Paul Shields as our new senior team manager for 2021. The former Ballyboden St Endas club man will be ably assisted by Adrian Doherty, David Hession and Micheal Doherty (Scotchie).

We wish to thank last year's management team especially John Gibbons who has left the set up. The club wishes to thank John for all his help the last few years. Best of luck to Paul and his backroom team for the year ahead.

Club Iorras 50/50 draw: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for January: €1,000 - Claire Wilson O'Donnell, Main Street, Clonmany; €500 - Marie, Nuala and Carmel C/o Rose. €100 by 5: Anne and Helen Gill, Gorteran; Jenny Duffy, Leenan; John McCarron, Cleagh; Martin and Matthew McLaughlin, Letter and Brendan Doherty (Tim), Tullagh.

Congratulations to all winners. That's a wrap for another year, so thanks to all who supported us.

New year/new draw starts in March. Promoters will be in contact with all in Club Iorras over the coming week. We are also taking new names to have on a reserve list should a number be available.



Kilcar

AGM: Due to continuing restrictions regarding Covid-19 we are not in a position to hold our AGM in the usual way. New guidelines from Croke Park allow us to hold an “Executive Committee Managed AGM” which will take place on Thursday, March 4.

Members can download nomination/motion papers or request same from Club Secretary Grainne McBrearty at (087) 653 2678.

Kevin Gillespie RIP: We would like to pass on our condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Gillespie, Dacthan who passed away. Kevin was full back on our 1964 county championship winning minor team. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Congratulations Ryan McHugh: We would like to congratulate Ryan McHugh on his Gaelic Life Ulster Club All-Star award that he received during the week.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 7, 8, 15 agus 21. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Anne Breslin and girls, Shalvey; €30 Seamus McHugh, Towney; €20 Eamonn McGinley, Kildare agus Michael Cunningham, Sandyford.

Béidh €3,500 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Entries can be bought online before 6pm each Sunday.