Donegal County Council gives go ahead for GAA club to build an all-weather training facility

File photo: Construction plans
Donegal Co. Council has granted planning permission to Ardara GAA club for the construction of an all-weather training facility and associated site works at its grounds in Ardara.
The proposed new training pitch will be located beside the existing changing rooms.
The initial planning application was lodged in December.
Planning approval has been given subject to a number of conditions.
However, no work can be undertaken until a final notice to proceed is given after a period to allow for any possible appeal.
