New Everesting world record for Donegal cyclist Ronan McLaughlin

"I am super proud of this one" - Ronan McLauglin

Ronan McLaughlin

New world record - Ronan McLaughlin Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Reporter:

Reporter

Donegal cyclist Ronan McLaughlin has reclaimed the Everesting world record after smashing the previous best time by almost 20 minutes.

The Inishowen man took to the saddle to tackle the gruelling hills of Mamore Gap and he climbed the necessary  8,848 metres in a fantastic  time of 6:40:54.

That time was almost 20 minutes faster than the previous world record of 6:59:38 set by America’s Sean Gardner on October 3, 2020.

The new record was set last Tuesday, March 23, when McLaughlin once again took on the Mamore Gap challenge.

He’d been there before. Last July, he managed a time of 7:04:41 which was more than 20 minutes set by the previous record set by the world famous Alberto Contador.

He knew that to reach the height of Everest, he had to complete just less than 76 laps of his selected route.

In the end, he completed 78 laps just to be on the safe side.

Speaking afterwards, the Donegal cyclist was quite literally, feeling on top of the world.

“I have been lucky enough to do a lot on a bike, and get a lot in life from bikes,” he said.

“Undoubtedly though, getting this record again is right at the very top. I am usually my own harshest critic in terms of the achievement, but I am already super proud of this one.

“To work all the way through winter and then finally take another 19 minutes off the record on the very first chance I’ve got this year is special.”  

His attempt has since been independently verified by geographic data systems company Integrated Informatics and his ride was officially verified as a new record time by Hells 500, the organisation that manages Everesting.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

