Donegal GAA welcome plans to ease restrictions next month

Donegal GAA have said the easing of restrictions surrounding sport, and in particular Gaelic Games, is hugely welcome.

However, in a statement issued this evening, Donegal GAA have warned clubs and teams not to organise any collective training sessions until the agreed return dates.

It has also emerged that nationally, the GAA plan to confirm the plan for the inter-county calendar and fixtures programme by the end of next week.

The Irish Government announced this evening that non-contact underage training in pods of 15 will be permitted from April 26 and that full contact inter-county training at adult level can re-commence from April 19.

“These are hugely welcome developments and will allow the GAA to finally begin planning on-field activity for the remainder of 2021,” Donegal GAA said.

“However, it should also be noted that these dates are conditional and will very much depend on what happens in terms of the overall Covid-19 picture in the coming weeks.

“For that reason, it is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government indicated return dates. Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy.

The statement also pointed out that the GAA are awaiting further clarification on aspects of what was announced today before finalising plans for a return to training and ultimately games.

“They also need to finalise competition structures and dates for the up-coming inter-county season, as well as ensuring advice is provided for all clubs in relation to how they can safely recommence underage activity (and in the case of the Six Counties, adult club training from April 12).

“At this point, they can only confirm that senior inter-county teams both North and South are likely to be permitted to return to collective training from Monday, April 19. They hope to be in a position to confirm the fixture calendar and competition structures for inter-county by the end of next week.

“They also hope to have finalised updated versions of Return to Play documents for both inter-county and club activity ahead of the stated dates for resumption North and South of the border.

In the interim, the GAA ask for patience while they complete this work and look forward to communicating again next week in relation to the resumption of GAA activity.