Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Disappointment as golf clubs told they won’t re-open until April 26

Players had been hoping to get back on the fairways much sooner

Golf story

Donegal Golf Club at Murvagh will remain closed until April 26

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

The governing body for golfing in Ireland is urging golf clubs and members to familiarise themselves with whatever protocols are put in place when the sport resumes later this month.
Golf Ireland say their priority continues to be the safe resumption of all golfing activities at the earliest possible opportunity.
There was disappointment within the sport when it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that Covid-19 restrictions for golf will remain in place until Monday, April 26.
Golf has been out of bounds in the Republic of Ireland since December 31, and it had been hoped that clubs would be allowed to re-open from April 5 as part of the easing of restrictions.
In a statement, Golf Ireland said they welcome the fact that golf, along with tennis, will be the first sports which will open from April 26.
“While this is some weeks away, we look forward to members having the opportunity to exercise and play golf in a safe manner.
“Following intensive engagement with the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, Golf Ireland has drafted a Return to Golf Protocol to assist clubs in their preparation for the resumption of play. Now that the resumption of golf has been confirmed, this will be finalised in consultation with the relevant authorities, and issued to clubs as soon as possible.

Players enjoying a game at Bundoran Golf Club


“Golf Ireland has also raised the potential impact of continuing travel restrictions on golf clubs, particularly on those located close to county boundaries and we welcome the confirmation this evening that the extension of travel restrictions next month to county-wide or 20kms. This will facilitate the vast majority of golfers to play at their clubs from April 26.”
The statement added: “We look forward to continuing to engage with the relevant departments and agencies in the coming days and weeks to progress, as quickly as the public health situation will allow, the full return of all activities associated with our sport, as well as a comprehensive calendar of inter-club events and championships over the coming months.
“We commend golf clubs and members for their track record of compliance with the Return to Golf Protocol, which has significantly contributed to golf being one of the first sports to resume.
“We urge all club officials and members to familiarise themselves with the Protocol when released so that we can all play our part keeping our members and communities safe,” the statement concluded.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie