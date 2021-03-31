Disappointment as golf clubs told they won’t re-open until April 26

The governing body for golfing in Ireland is urging golf clubs and members to familiarise themselves with whatever protocols are put in place when the sport resumes later this month.

Golf Ireland say their priority continues to be the safe resumption of all golfing activities at the earliest possible opportunity.

There was disappointment within the sport when it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that Covid-19 restrictions for golf will remain in place until Monday, April 26.

Golf has been out of bounds in the Republic of Ireland since December 31, and it had been hoped that clubs would be allowed to re-open from April 5 as part of the easing of restrictions.

In a statement, Golf Ireland said they welcome the fact that golf, along with tennis, will be the first sports which will open from April 26.

“While this is some weeks away, we look forward to members having the opportunity to exercise and play golf in a safe manner.

“Following intensive engagement with the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, Golf Ireland has drafted a Return to Golf Protocol to assist clubs in their preparation for the resumption of play. Now that the resumption of golf has been confirmed, this will be finalised in consultation with the relevant authorities, and issued to clubs as soon as possible.

Players enjoying a game at Bundoran Golf Club



“Golf Ireland has also raised the potential impact of continuing travel restrictions on golf clubs, particularly on those located close to county boundaries and we welcome the confirmation this evening that the extension of travel restrictions next month to county-wide or 20kms. This will facilitate the vast majority of golfers to play at their clubs from April 26.”

The statement added: “We look forward to continuing to engage with the relevant departments and agencies in the coming days and weeks to progress, as quickly as the public health situation will allow, the full return of all activities associated with our sport, as well as a comprehensive calendar of inter-club events and championships over the coming months.

“We commend golf clubs and members for their track record of compliance with the Return to Golf Protocol, which has significantly contributed to golf being one of the first sports to resume.

“We urge all club officials and members to familiarise themselves with the Protocol when released so that we can all play our part keeping our members and communities safe,” the statement concluded.