Ruby Walsh tips Donegal jockey as one to watch in 2021

Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle is being tipped for big success in 2021 - by one of Ireland’s all-time greatest jockeys.

Former Irish jockey Ruby Walsh said the Letterkenny teenager will soar through the riding ranks and is one to watch over the coming months.

Writing for RacingTV.com, Walsh has pinpointed five young riders to follow on the Flat this season.

And he feels Dylan Browne McMonagle is well placed to build on his growing reputation in the sport.

“Dylan appeared on the Irish racing scene in late 2019 and rode four winners from 33 rides at the tail-end of that season,” Walsh said.

“Apprenticed to Joseph O’Brien, on the recommendation of Sir Anthony McCoy, Dylan had a big reputation before he even set foot on a racecourse and his progress through 2020 was that of one being well tutored and advised.

MAIN PIC: Comfort Line, right, with Dylan Browne McMonagle up, races alongside In From The Cold, centre, with Gary Carroll up, and Star Of Cashel, left, with Andrew Slattery up, during the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare last week Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile



Walsh was special guest at the Donegal Sports Star Awards in January 2019 when he presented Browne McMonagle with the 2018 Equestrian Award.

He has been impressed by the young jockey’s scintillating form.

Ruby Walsh



“Thirty-three winners from 268 rides were a good return for this former pony racing champion who will continue to soar through the riding ranks as he physically matures and gains the required experience.

“His association with the ever-expanding yard of O’Brien will help with his progress as will the competition for rides from the plethora of aspiring champions housed in Piltown.”

Exciting future - Dylan Browne McMonagle



Along with Browne McMonagle, Walsh is predicting big things this year for Benoit De La Sayette, Callum Hutchinson, Ben Coen and Jamie Powell.

Last weekend Browne McMonagle narrowly lost out to Rathmullan’s Luke McAteer who earned his second win of the Flat racing season in Naas.

He was first past the post on 5/1 shot Wonder Elzaam for trainer Niall Thomas Egan, finishing just a neck ahead of Browne McMonagle who finished in second - having led at one stage - on the Michael Mulvaney trained Silver Service.