Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ruby Walsh tips Donegal jockey as one to watch in 2021

Dylan Browne McMonagle comes in for special praise

Ruby Walsh tips Donegal jockey as one to watch in 2021

Dylan Browne McMonagle (on right) is being tipped for big things this year

Reporter:

Reporter

Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle is being tipped for big success in 2021 - by one of Ireland’s all-time greatest jockeys.
Former Irish jockey Ruby Walsh said the Letterkenny teenager will soar through the riding ranks and is one to watch over the coming months.
Writing for RacingTV.com, Walsh has pinpointed five young riders to follow on the Flat this season.
And he feels Dylan Browne McMonagle is well placed to build on his growing reputation in the sport.
“Dylan appeared on the Irish racing scene in late 2019 and rode four winners from 33 rides at the tail-end of that season,” Walsh said.
“Apprenticed to Joseph O’Brien, on the recommendation of Sir Anthony McCoy, Dylan had a big reputation before he even set foot on a racecourse and his progress through 2020 was that of one being well tutored and advised.

MAIN PIC:  Comfort Line, right, with Dylan Browne McMonagle up, races alongside In From The Cold, centre, with Gary Carroll up, and Star Of Cashel, left, with Andrew Slattery up, during the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare last week Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile


Walsh was special guest at the Donegal Sports Star Awards in January 2019 when he presented Browne McMonagle with the 2018 Equestrian Award.
He has been impressed by the young jockey’s scintillating form.

Ruby Walsh


“Thirty-three winners from 268 rides were a good return for this former pony racing champion who will continue to soar through the riding ranks as he physically matures and gains the required experience.
“His association with the ever-expanding yard of O’Brien will help with his progress as will the competition for rides from the plethora of aspiring champions housed in Piltown.”

Exciting future - Dylan Browne McMonagle 


Along with Browne McMonagle, Walsh is predicting big things this year for Benoit De La Sayette, Callum Hutchinson, Ben Coen and Jamie Powell.
Last weekend Browne McMonagle narrowly lost out to Rathmullan’s Luke McAteer who earned his second win of the Flat racing season in Naas.
He was first past the post on 5/1 shot Wonder Elzaam for trainer Niall Thomas Egan, finishing just a neck ahead of Browne McMonagle who finished in second - having led at one stage - on the Michael Mulvaney trained Silver Service.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie