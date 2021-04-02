Donegal GAA clubcall round-up

MAIN PIC: From the archives . . . Donegal fans Cian, age 7, and Darragh Rowan, age 9, from Kilcar at the Allianz Football League Division 1 & 2 Finals at Croke Park in April 2011. Donegal enjoyed a one point win over Laois in the Division 2 decider Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

There was a fair degree of disappointment within GAA this week when it emerged that a return to play for underage players won't happen until April 26 at the earliest.

On the positive side, at least there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

And our inter-county squads in both men's and ladies football, as well as our county hurlers, can get back to training on April 19.

In the meantime, our clubs are keeping active off the pitch with online bingo, meetings and fundraisers.

Here's a round up of all that's been happening:

Naomh Ultan

Skills Challenge: The Naomh Ultan senior footballer and underage coach James Byrne takes you through the fist pass in Week 2 of their Skills Challenge. With the Easter holidays from school all our underage players should have plenty of time to practise this skill.

James has set a challenge to see how many fist passes you can get in 30 seconds, using a different hand each time as demonstrated in the video. Good luck!

Check back in next week for Week 3!

Royal Flush Lotto: Results for March 21 were 2,11,13,14.

There was no winner of the jackpot of €1140, consolation prizes went to Alan Lyons, Sean Gavigan, Cas and Paul Smith.

Next week's jackpot now stands at €1160.

Bingo: Weekly Friday Night Bingo at 9pm, including Good Friday.

Sympathy: The club wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the Erskine and Gallier families on the recent passing of Matt Erskine, Conlin Road, Killybegs. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Termon

Lotto: Results from March 26 were: Numbers drawn 17, 23,24,28. Jackpot €10,000 No winner.

Match 3 - 7 Winners €15 each, Maria O’ Donnell, Termon, Online; Siobhan Gorman, Kilmacrennan, Online; Dylan Tease, Trentagh, Online; Myra Trearty, Termon; Marty Donaghey, Termon; Don Gallagher, Gracies Stores; J Kelly, Termon, Mandys, Termon.

Open Draw winners €10 each - Steven Sheridan, Millbridge; Emer Gallagher, Gartan.

Next week’s Jackpot €10,000.

Bingo: It’s eyes down this Friday night, for online bingo. The Easter special is offering a €5,000 total payout, with €1,000 on offer in two games, plus lines and double lines also. Books can be purchased from Gracies stores (Kevin’s) at the Lagoon or via the clubforce app

best of luck: The best of luck to all the Leaving Cert students from the club, parish and the community, who over the next few weeks sit their orals and some practical exams. This has been a tough time especially our young people, and we wish them all the best.

sympathy: The club extends condolences to the McDermott family, Drumbrick, Termon on the recent passing of Hugh McDermott. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

gold mark awards: Congratulations to the 11 young people from the club who received their gold mark awards for volunteering in 2020, this ranged from assisting coaches at training, refereeing, and other roles within the club. It is fantastic to see the young people take the initiative and help out and at the same time give a little something back to the club. Well done everyone, and keep up the fantastic work.

registration: Reminder that registration is now due, details on how to register, are on the social media outlets, and from any committee member.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto: Results on March 28. The numbers were 10, 18 ,21, 24, 25. No jackpot winner.

€100 Winner: Annette Byrne (Online). Next Week’s Jackpot: €4100.

Easter ‘Grab a Grand’: The club will launch our Easter ‘Grab a Grand’ competition on our online platforms on Friday at midday. There will be a limited amount of tickets on sale with a great cash prize for the winner. When the tickets are gone, they’re gone so please keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter pages or you can contact any committee members for further details.

club Membership: Gaeil Fhánada are now accepting club membership for 2021.

If you need any help with the online registration process, you can contact a number of committee members who can guide you through, or alternatively, check out our STEP by STEP guide on our Facebook page.

Lotto Package: If you are interested in our combined Lotto and Membership package for 2021, it's important that you sign up by April 2. (The first draw will take place on April 4, therefore this option will not be available after April 2.).

Other membership options will remain open for another few weeks.

lidl promotion: We’re very close to reaching the second reward of Two Sets of Lidl Sponsored Jerseys for our girls teams.

We currently have 94 full stamp cards and with only two weeks remaining, is it possible to reach 150 full stamp cards before April 11 for our third set of jerseys? We certainly hope so, and with your continued support we’re aiming to get there!

Huge thanks to everyone for your help so far! Táimid an-bhuíoch!

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place this evening (Thursday). Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday. Extra prizes on the night for Easter with a total of €1800 payout.

Tá an Snowball €4,920 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €650 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

lidl offer: When shopping in Lidl if you add Naomh Columba as the club as your team of choice on the app, with every €30 spend you collect stamps. If we get 50 stamp cards collected we get a set of jerseys! There’s two weeks left and it would be great to get a set of jerseys for some of the underage teams.

PARISH CLEAN-UP: A parish clean-up will take place on Good Friday morning, it is hoped that people from every townland will take part, litter pickers and bin bags are available from Johnny Gallagher 0872352673 or Brian O Byrne 0872908157.

CLOTHING REUSE SCHEME: Clg Naomh Columba minor board are fundraising through a clothing reuse scheme. We are collecting your unwanted clothes, bed linen, curtains, etc

Bags can be dropped off at Naomh Columba grounds this Friday and Saturday from 10am-7pm. Bags must be left in the shed beside the stand.



St Michaels

Clothes Collection: Anyone who is Spring cleaning can leave their old clothes in the old kitchen up in the stand at the bridge for collection up until Sunday, 18 April.

Club Gym: Big congratulations to our senior players who have totally transformed our club gym to a whole new level. The feedback has been amazing the voluntary work carried out by many of them is very much appreciated. Now all that remains for the Covid rules to relax in April and they all can get back to getting use out of their new facility. Well done to all.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 6,9,10,18,19,20. There were 2 Match 5 winners - Rose Herrity, Downings and Vincent Greer, Hornhead Road, Dunfanaghy who won €50 each.

Online Bingo: Online Bingo is now live every Sunday evening at 8pm so it’s eyes down and game on.

Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 11am on this Easter Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session. Books bought in the shops can be purchased as normal.

The €100 on the 5th Game on Sunday last was won by Ciara Hegarty, the €50 was shared by Margaret Ferry, Mary Boyle and Cora Moore.

The €200 on the last game was won by Kelly Rodden, the €50 was won by Agnes Sweeney Swillybrin.

This Sunday is Easter Sunday and please keep an eye on our Facebook Page as extra prizes will be added to the Bingo this Sunday night.

Happy Easter everyone and thank you all for your continued support.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto: There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 2 7 12 16.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were John O Connell, Bundoran and Barry McGowan, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €7,000.

Ladies: Well done to all our players and family members who took part in the 6 week Get active initiative. Over 10,000kms was clocked up by everyone taking part.

Even though the initiative is now over we encourage everyone to get out and keep running and walking as the evenings get brighter and the return of Gaelic activities is hopefully not too far away.

lidl offer: Lidl's new initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 by using the Lidl Plus app.has now only 2 weeks left. Incredibly the Bundoran LGFA are currently top of the leaderboard not only in Donegal but also in Ulster.

We ask that everyone keeps up the great work to try and keep us there.

Membership: Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due. It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via the Clubforce App by just searching Clg Realt na Mara The deadline is fast approaching for membership and we encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved with the club.

Congratulations: Well done to former Realt na Mara Manager Charlie O Donnell who has been appointed manager of Warwickshire GAA team for the forthcoming season.



Killybegs

Rosemary Mc Gettigan RIP: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to send our condolences to the McGettigan family on the recent passing of Rosemary. Our sincerest condolences to her husband Michael, sons Declan, Des and Michael, daughters Brid, Orla and Aoife and to all other relatives and friends.

Online Bingo: We are delighted to announce our Easter Special Online Bingo on Easter Monday. As a thank you for all your support over the last few weeks we are increasing our prizes to €1,700 and giving every winner an Easter Egg for an Eggstra Easter Special!

Login from 7.30pm each Monday. Games start at 8pm sharp.

Golf Masters Fundraiser: The club are running the "Who Will Be the Master 2021 Golf Fundraiser" which can be dpone online.

Hard copies can also be printed off and given to one of the main organisers or a Senior Board official. If you would like a printed copy, please contact Sarah Tully 0863311733 or Charlie Tully 0870607395.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, April 9 at 9pm.

Club Membership 2021: Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

Kilotto: Numbers were 9,10,15,21. No winner. Next week’s Jackpot is €1,380. Consolation prize winner was Sarah Tully.

Aodh Ruadh

Bingo: What a great night of bingo we had last Friday with 27 different winners and €2,100 going home in prizes. Congratulations to our house winners: Eva O'Shea, Enya Kilfeather, Helen Coughlin, Noreen Cullen, Bridie McGauran, Christine Bustard, Vanessa Brennan, Linda Breen, Ann Gallagher and Kayleigh Heanue.

This Friday we are running a special Easter Bunny Bingo with a bumper prize fund of €3,750 up for grabs with 30 chances to win.

Juvenile Hurling: Calling all under 5s, under 7s and under 9s! In preparation for a return to training hopefully sooner rather than later, can any parents of children interested in taking part in underage hurling for the coming year contact John Larkin on 086-1076883 or Denis Daly on 086-3269550.

Our under 11 squad has had small numbers over the last couple of years, but it is an age group we are keen to see up and running again. Can any parents of players who have played in the past born in 2011 or 2010 please contact John Larkin on 086-1076883. Any other players who have not played in the past are also very welcome to join.

return to play: We are hampered by the non-availability of our team of workers at our grounds due to Covid restrictions. Nonetheless, a small number of volunteers are looking after some essential works to ensure we are ready to go when the anticipated easing of restrictions on coaching and training activities are announced.

In the meantime, and in the context of providing fair access to our facilities for all codes and age groups, our Park / Development Committee are looking at what an overall programme of coaching and training for all teams and codes will look like and will be in touch with the various units in the club as this work is progressed.

'All in' for Bord na nÓg: Saturday night saw Aodh Ruadh played host to its first virtual cards night. Over 50 players enjoyed a night of Texas Hold 'Em and social banter on Zoom.

There is great interest in running this virtual social night again, with a provisional date of Saturday, April 24 pencilled in. Thanks to all who took part and made Saturday night such great fun.

lotto: There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €6,700. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 4, 7, 9, 14 and 16. The two lucky dip winners of €25 each were David McLoone and Lisa McTernan.

Thanks to Teresa Davis Maguire and Sean Maguire for doing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is Senior Footballers.

Naomh Conaill

Draw: Our Centenary Development Draw is up and running where you can win €20,000 in cash, plus €5,000 and 8 other prizes. Tickets cost €20 or 3 for €50. See www.naomhconailldraw.ie. to buy your ticket.

If you buy your ticket before Easter Monday, all entries will be put into a draw to win one of 3 free tickets. Tickets for our draw are also available in Gala, Kelvon, McGuinness takeaway, Post Office, Co-Op shop & hardware, Dinny’s, McGeehan Tyres and the coffee trailer in Fintown.

lidl: Don’t forget the Lidl promotion for our ladies. So far we’re number 10 on the leaderboard. We’d love to get closer to the top.



Kilcar

Online Bingo: Our next Bingo will be at 8pm (join Zoom from 7.30pm) this Sunday with the Jackpot now at €6,700 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200.

Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close midday on Saturday, any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw. For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690, Eithne Byrne 087-7604184. Closing time for printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can buy your books online.

Week Three winners were: €200 John Joe Byrne, €120 Mary Carr, €100 Angela Byrne, €80 Caroline Byrne, €70 Evelyn McHugh, Marie Cunningham, Bernadette Carr, Charlie McBrearty agus Lettia Doherty. Full list of weekly winners is available on our website.

Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 2, 17, 20 agus 21. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Tajean Byrne, London €30 Edel Bergin, Galway, €20 Nicola Doogan, Drimreagh agus Michael Cunningham, Sandyford, Dublin. Béidh €4,200 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Urris

Return to Play: With the return to training confirmed for later in April, we need to get our Club Membership for 2021 in place. The membership fees remain the same as last year and are as follows; Adult Membership €30; Student: €20 and Underage: €10 (capped at €30 per family). Anyone playing football/training for the club or out with any teams must have their membership paid up to be covered by insurance in case of injury.

We hope to have the online system Foireann up and running soon but membership can also be obtained from Club registrar Sinead Marron, Treasurer Brian Grant, John Friel or any committee member.

Reminder: Only a few weeks left to help support Urris ladies team. The Lidl 'Level The Playing Field' club fundraising initiative runs until April 11 with the chance to win jerseys and up to €20,000 for the club. So if shopping in Lidl please make sure to scan your Lidl Plus card before you complete your transaction at the till every time you spend over €30.

Help needed: Hopefully in the next number of weeks we will get the Green light to start up underage training again. So, we want to get organised in good time but need more help at underage due to the large number of boys and girls out.

If any parent/ guardian is willing to help out in any capacity please get in touch with the following coaching officers at the club: Sean Paul Doherty on 0867203696 and Nichola Lagan on 0866030736.

Happy Easter: Wishing all a happy and safe Easter and hoping our younger members have an egg-citing time!



Malin

Going Solo for Danny: Our “Going Solo For Danny” fundraiser is now in full swing and with the children on Easter holidays and an extra hour of daylight we expect to smash the target in the coming days. It does the heart good to see so many out and about showing their support, here in Malin, Inishowen, throughout Ireland and even in the USA.

A lovely event to get the whole family involved and great to see those future stars practicing their soloing, all in aid of a great cause for St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin and in support of Danny.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1700. Sequence drawn was 7-3-6-2-5-8-1-4. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Sean Kelly, Maghera. Seller’s prize went to T and S McGeoghegan. Next week’s jackpot stands at €1750.

As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Club Shop: We would just like to remind all our members that in accordance with government health guidelines, the shop will remain closed until further notice.

Naomh Brid

NEW FUNDRASIER: Naomh Brid have launched a new 4-week fundraiser. For €20 you will receive entry to the 4 draws with the bonus ball from Saturday night’s Irish lotto, winning €50.

Depending on how many sheets of 47 numbers we sell we could have anything from 1- €50 to 5 - €50 winners. Numbers will be allocated to those who purchase tickets through a random number generator which will randomly assign names to numbers.

Also, there will be generous weekly prizes sponsored by local businesses.

Entries can be purchased via the Clubforce APP by searching Naomh Brid and clicking on the ticket/events tab.

For alternative payment method contact our Facebook page or call Lorcan Mc Grory 0873186392, Eoin Mc Garrigle 0873635159. Once again thank you all for your continued support so far and best of luck in the draw.

thanks: The committee would like to take this opportunity to thank Sean Rooney who sponsored lorry loads of sand for the maintenace of our playing fields and also a huge thank you to Erne Digital Print Ballyshannon who kindly sponsored paint for a club facility, all your kind generosity is very much appreciated.

membership for 2021: Membership is still available to purchase at €40 via clubforce or by paying any executive member.