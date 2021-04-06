Paddy collects a cool €4,820 in Bonagee United draw

Contact
Draw winner Paddy Kelly collects his prize from the Bonagee United draw
A big well done to Paddy Kelly who was the lucky winner in Bonagee United’s 50/50 Draw which took place on Easter Monday.
Paddy picked up a cool €4,820 jackpot from club treasurer Damian Callaghan.
Also included is Paddy’s daughter Aoibhe and Dermot Gillespie of Bonagee United.
Proceeds from the draw will go towards the development of Old Foundry Park, a new training facility for the club at Knockbrack in Letterkenny.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí say the phones were stolen on Saturday, April 3 between 10am and 10.30am when Mass was taking place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.