Paddy collects a cool €4,820 in Bonagee United draw

A big well done to Paddy Kelly who was the lucky winner in Bonagee United’s 50/50 Draw which took place on Easter Monday.

Paddy picked up a cool €4,820 jackpot from club treasurer Damian Callaghan.

Also included is Paddy’s daughter Aoibhe and Dermot Gillespie of Bonagee United.

Proceeds from the draw will go towards the development of Old Foundry Park, a new training facility for the club at Knockbrack in Letterkenny.