Barrett hoping to feature for Republic against Denmark

Donegal’s Amber Barrett will be hoping to feature for the Republic of Ireland this evening as they return to action with a friendly against Denmark at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium.
Barrett, of FC Koln in Germany, has been in fine form this season, and will be hoping to make her mark in a game that marks her manager, Vera Pauw’s first friendly with the Republic.
With the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place on April 30, Pauw is getting her squad ready for that qualifying campaign which will kick off in September.
Belgium
Along with this fixture, Ireland have also set up a test away to Belgium on April 11.
“Denmark are a fantastic opponent for us to play in this international friendly game,” Pauw said.
“They are ranked 14th in the world, possess some excellent players, and are very much a team that will test us.
“We need this type of work-out to help us going into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers later in the year.
“They are a very dynamic team. Their teamwork is highly developed, they have got a few exceptional players, like Pernille Harder and Nadia Nadim, and they push their team to a very high level
“For us, this is another game to test ourselves against a top quality opponent.
“It will actually be my first friendly game since coming in with Ireland and we hope to take a closer look at all our players in this game and next Sunday’s game away to Belgium.”
Tonight'’s game kicks off at 6.30pm.
