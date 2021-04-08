Contact

Protocols in place for a return to golf

Golfers looking forward to a return to the fairways from April 26

golf protocols

Portsalon Golf Club - ready for a return to play on April 26

Reporter:

Reporter

Golfers returning to play from Monday, April 26, will only be allowed in groups confined to people from two households.
It’s one of a number of new regulations which golfers will have to follow as part of the easing of restrictions.
Golf courses in Donegal have remained out of bounds since December 31, and in 2020, there was no golf for a large part of the year because of the lockdown restrictions.
But as golf gets set for a welcome return to action, players and clubs have been advised of a number of limitations.
In the initial phase, the Irish Government has decided that participants in sport and exercise activity must be from no more than two households. Therefore, groups playing on golf courses during this initial phase must be confined to a maximum of two households. This means that all tee times must be either two-balls, or alternatively three-balls and four-balls where players in the group are from no more than two households.
Daily timesheets are restricted as follows:
• Two-balls at eight-minute intervals or longer
• Three-balls from no more than two households at nine-minute intervals or longer
• Four-balls from no more than two households at 10-minute intervals or longer
• Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 or fewer can restart.

The clubhouse at Barnhill in Letterkenny


To give clubs as much scope to accommodate golfers within these requirements, golf clubs will not be required to confine themselves to one standardised starting interval each day (for example, should a club decide to organise most of its tee times in eight-minute intervals for two-balls, they may choose to include a block of 10-minute interval times for three-balls and four-balls where the golfers are from no more than two households).
Tee times must be booked in advance online or over the telephone. Clubs must ensure that players’ names are recorded on timesheets and timesheets must be kept for a period of at least six weeks to assist with contact tracing should the need arise.
No organised social gatherings, of any size, are permitted at golf facilities. All golf activities should be organised based on "arrival-play-depart without delay". • Clubhouse access should be confined to use of toilet facilities and initial retrieval of golf equipment from lockers.
If toilet facilities are open, clubs should adopt a one-in, on-out approach. Pro-shop access may need to be curtailed and can be used for check-in purposes only.

