Donegal GAA clubcall round-up

Even with no action on the field of play, there has been loads happening in the world of Gaelic Games.

The GAA yesterday announced their roadmap for a return to action at inter-county level and all going well, we should be back watching games again next month.

In the meantime the Monaghan footballers have been hitting the headlines after breaching Covid-19 restricitions by gathering for training.

Here in Donegal, the return for inter-county training is just over a week away on April 19 and then the following week, Monday, April 26, our underage club teams can get back training.

Here's the news from the county's clubs this week:

Termon

Lotto Results: The numbers drawn this week were 9, 20, 25, 26. Jackpot €10,000 No winner. Match 3, one winner of €80 - Rachel Callaghan, LUH.

Open Draw winners €10 each, Jason Hegarty, Kilmacrennan; Aidan McGrenra, Trentagh. Next week’s Jackpot €10,000.

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

Draw: Our senior men are holding a player development draw at the moment with a pedigree heifer or €2,000 up for grabs. Please see the Termon PDF competition page on Facebook for more details.

bingo: Our club’s online bingo again had record numbers log in on Friday night in the hope of winning some of the fantastic cash prizes on offer, all details available on the Termon bingo Facebook page.

Red Hughs

Thunder Ball (50/50): The Thunder Ball continues each Sunday live at 8pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3.

The draw can be entered online via PayPal or Revolut by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Bradley’s shop, Mc Creary’s Topline and Browne’s Off license before 4pm.

This week’s winners were as follows: Main Jackpot Prize Jacqueline Kell & Michelle McManus €1,000; Hamper 1 Linda & Aisling Harron; Hamper 2 Noreen McKelvey; €50 Supervalu Voucher James and Michelle Langan.

100+ Club: The winner of the 1st Quarter draw of €240 was Michael Kelly, Dromore.

Win a Holiday Home: Tickets for the bumper holiday home draw now available. The draw will take place in mid June. Tickets are €30 with the chance of winning one of 7 prizes. Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.winaholidayhomedonegal.com

Garda Vetting: As the commencement of the new season approaches, we ask anyone that would like to help out with underage teams to complete their garda vetting and child safeguarding in advance to the season. Links to these documents can be found on the club Facebook page.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto: Results for April 4 were: Numbers: 1, 9 ,13, 21, 25. No jackpot winner.

€100 winner: Colm Friel, Gort na Trá (Le Chéile). Next week’s Jackpot: €4150.

national draw: Gaeil Fhánada are promoting the GAA National Club Draw over the next two weeks. In previous years the club would have sold these tickets house to house, but due to the pandemic, this is not suitable this year. You can still buy your ticket from any committee member or from our Facebook page.

Gaeil Fhánada has a good record in this draw with winners at National, County and Club level for a number of years. Our most recent winner of a county prize was Danny McLaughlin, Rathmullan who won €500 in the 2020 county element of the draw.

We’ll have five prizes of €100 each locally this year as usual so there will be plenty opportunities to win.

Remember that all the proceeds from this draw come back to the local club. The pandemic has had a huge effect on our ability to fundraise, so your support for this would be much appreciated so that we can invest in new equipment for our underage teams.

Easter ‘Grab a Grand’ Winner: Congratulations to Michelle Sweeney who collected the €1000 for our Easter Grab a Grand competition.

draw winners: We held our final cash draw for Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile for two prizes of €500 and the lucky winners were: Thomas McConigley (Tam Eoin) and Deirdre Friel (Hudie).

Thanks again to all 62 entrants who took part in our third instalment. We had entrants from every corner of the globe and it's been another huge success. We will be running Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile Part 4 in August 2021.

Cloughaneely

Lotto: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 3,5,6,10,18,20. Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí seachtar ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Noreen McCrossan, Dunmore, a bhaineann €100. Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.

Club membership 2021: Club membership for 2021 is now due (please note that Croke Park have extended the deadline- no new date has been set as of yet). The preferred method of payment for the time being is online.

If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGee’s shop.

Congratulations: Best of luck to Christopher Smyth who has been appointed as reserve manager for the season ahead. Maith thù Chris!

Underage Fundraiser Draw: Thanks to Ciaran in Batch for his generous sponsorship of the prizes.

Comhghairdeas do na buaiteoirí seo uilig: €300 Louise Coll, €100 Madge Boyle, €50 Ciaran Scanlon, €50 Martin Ferry. All winners have been notified via PayPal. Thanks to everyone for their support.

We understand many were disappointed at missing out on purchasing a line so we hope to run another draw in the near future.

Naomh Brid

FUNDRASIER: Naomh Brid have launched a new 4-week fundraiser. For €20 you will with receive entry to the 4 draws with the bonus ball from Saturday night’s Irish lotto wining €50 euro.

Also, there will be generous weekly prizes. Entries can be purchased via the Clubforce APP or call Lorcan Mc Grory 0873186392. Entries Close April 9. Once again thank you all for your continued support so far and best of luck in the draw.

Membership: Adult membership can still be paid via the Clubforce App or any executive member, its costs €40.

challenge: The Southern Regional Board are running a wheelie bin challenge check out our Facebook page for a demonstration. We encourage all boys, girls, coaches, committee, executive and all extended family members to give this a go and send videos directly to the SRB Facebook page and the Naomh Brid Facebook page.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6 7 11 13 17. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Adrian McFadden, Ballyshannon and Richard Morris, Tullaghan. Next week's jackpot will be €7050.

Ladies: Congratulations to all the players and parents who participated in our recent 6 week Get Active challenge, together we managed to clock up over 10,000 kms.

Massive thanks to our sponsors Moya and Eamon Barrett of Goodbuys and Jamie and Paul Brennan for taking the time to present the girls with their prizes.

A special well done to our top 3 players and parents who really went above and beyond to get fit and clock up as many kms over the 6 weeks: Players: 1st Niamh Barrett 605.81kms; 2nd Lucy Currid 532.44kms; 3rd Rebecca Mc Laughlin 529.74kms.

Parents: 1st Deirdre McGrath 829.19kms; 2nd Moya Barrett 826.54kms; 3rd Claire Currid 499.23kms

Lidl offer: Lidl's new initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 by using the Lidl Plus app has now only 2 weeks left. Incredibly the Bundoran LGFA are currently top of the leaderboard not only in Donegal but also in Ulster.

We ask that everyone keeps up the great work to try and keep us there.

Membership: Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due. It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via the Clubforce App by just searching Clg Realt na Mara.

We would encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved with the club.



St Michaels

Bingo: The €100 on the 5th Game on Sunday last was shared by Ann Marie Kelly, Max Roarty and One Winner who is being confirmed.

6th Game, €100 shared by Bridie McConnell and Yvonne McFadden, 7th Game €100 Mary McGettigan, 8th Game €100 Mary Ann Mullen, 9th Game €200 Mary Boyle, Massinass.

Thank you all for your continued support.

collection: A reminder of the Clothes Collection for St Michaels Minor Board. Anyone who is Spring cleaning can leave items in the old kitchen up in the stand at the Bridge for collection up until Sunday, 18 April.

Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 3,6,12,14,18,19. There was 1 Match 5 winner - Hughie McGee who won €100.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000.

membership: Club memberships are now due and with hopefully the return to play of our underage teams at the end of April, it’s very important to pay your membership now. If you have any questions, contact Ann Marie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

St Nauls

Slotto draw: Results from April 4, the numbers drawn were 3 6 1 2 7 4 5. There was no winner of this week’s jackpot.

The consolation prize of €80 goes to Eamon Friel, Glencoagh.

Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

10 week Draw: The first draw is on Sunday, April 25. If you wish to purchase a hard copy ticket please contact Cieran 0872460504, Mary 0868330202 or Joe on 0871202900 or buy online using clubforce or on our website.

Aodh Ruadh

Ladies: Massive thanks are due to everyone who has supported the Lidl club rebate initiative using the Lidl Plus app. We have secured three sets of jerseys and are close to securing some significant cash funding too. The scheme finishes this coming Sunday, so it would be great to have one last big final push.

Bingo: Our special Easter Bunny Bingo went with a real bang last Friday. We had a massive 37 different winners with a cool €3,000 going home in prizes! Congratulations to our house winners on the night: Conal Sweeny, Delores McDonagh, Lisa Coughlin, Michelle Bergin, Agnes Ryder, Michelle Oates, Louise Keegan, Grainne Hoey, Peggy O'Driscoll, Gale Matthews, Corena McBrearty and Marion Matthews. The prize pot will be back over the €2,100 mark this coming Friday. Our €750 snowball survived and will rise to €800 next week.

Return to play preparations: We are working on a programme to accommodate underage teams returning to training after April 26, as announced by Government recently. The schedule will be available for next week's notes.

Supporting North West Hospice: A donation will be made from this coming week's lotto sales to North West Hospice in memory of our recently deceased Vice President, Alan Kane, and all those members of our club who have passed on in the past year.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Good luck Brian: Best of luck to Brian Patton, who has departed for Syria on peace-keeping duties for six months. We will miss Brian's involvement with the hurlers this year, we wish him a safe trip and look forward to seeing him home again in a few months.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €6,800. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 8, 9, 11, 14 and 16.

In the lucky dip the Centra Hamper went to Donagh McIntyre while the Spar Hamper went home with PJ Buggy. Meanwhile the Centra shopping voucher was won by Niall Murray and Shane Coughlin claimed the Spar shopping voucher. Thanks to Centra and Spar for their continued support for the club.

Thanks to the Doogan clan for doing a very entertaining Easter themed draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €6,900 on Sunday at 9pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is the senior hurlers.

Killybegs

Bingo: A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this week and we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word

Membership: Club Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please register online through the new GAA Foireann system. If you have any questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White.

national Draw tickets: All NCD Tickets are now due back. Please organise to get your tickets to a member of the club executive this week or contact John Baker on 087 8328259 to arrange drop off.

All tickets sold or unsold must be returned by the club to Croke Park. Thanks to everyone for their support so far!

Kilotto: The numbers this week were 6,9,11,16. No winner. Next week’s jackpot is €1,390.

Consolation prize winner was Brendan Lafferty, Conlin Road.

Kilcar

Online Bingo: Our next Bingo will be at 8pm (join Zoom from 7.30pm) this Sunday with the Jackpot now at €6,800 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200.

Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close at midday on Saturday, any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw.

Special Easter Bingo: The winners were: €200 Máire Byrne, €150 Ethna Byrne, €100 Lisa Johnston, Grace Moohan, Mary T Byrne, Tanya Byrne, Emma O’Donnell, Bridie McSweeney, Gracie O’Hara; €50 Goretti Cunnningham, Shauna Brady, Mary Carr; €40 Darren Rowan, Mary Breslin, Orla Gathins and Emer Carr. Full list of weekly winners is available on our website.

Lotto: The Club Lotto Jackpot is now €4,300.

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 8, 13, 28 agus 29. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 David McShane, Croaghbeg; €30 Máire Sheehy, Leitir; €20 Paul Boyle, Derrylaughan agus Mary Breslin, Straleel. Béidh €4,300 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

lidl offer: This is the final week for anyone who shops in Lidl and spend €30 or more on any visit you can help raise money for our ladies teams.

Thanks to all who have supported this so far as we are almost at the target for a set of jerseys.

URRIS

Membership 2021: With the welcome news that training can resume on April 26 for our underage and hopefully our Senior men and Ladies after that, we need to get our Club Membership for 2021 in place.

The membership fees remain the same as last year and are as follows; Adult Membership €30; Student: €20 and Underage: €10 (capped at €30 per family).

Anyone playing football/training for the club or out with any teams must have their membership paid up to be covered by insurance in case of injury.

We hope to have the online system Foireann up and running soon but membership can also be obtained from the following committee registrars for this year: Nichola Lagan and Rose Kelly or from John Friel or any committee member.

Please Donate: Well Done to club man John Farren who shaved his head on Good Friday. All for two good causes - Carndonagh Hospital Hospice Ward and Danny McCarron of Malin GAA and St Luke's Hospital in Dublin. Please support both by donating via Revolut to John on 0860563003.

John wishes to thank all who have given donations so far.

50/50 monthly draw: Our next Club Iorras 50/50 draw takes place on Thursday night. Can all who pay monthly have money with their promoters. The draw will be live on Facebook at 9pm.

MALIN

Going SOLO for Danny: Our “Going Solo For Danny” fundraiser has now reached the half way stage.

We had planed to collectively reach our goal of 300km but have already smashed our intended target.

It’s wonderful to see so many people, young and old getting out and clocking up the kms. Also the support from our neighbouring clubs has been fantastic.

Our senior ladies have upped the ante, and are currently involved in a friendly battle with their Carndonagh counterparts, in an attempt to see how many cover the most kms.

A lovely event to get the whole family involved and great to see those future stars practicing their soloing, all in aid of a great cause for St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin and in support of Danny.

Remember to take pictures, videos and send messages into your various coaches or to our Facebook page so that we can post on the page and keep Danny updated and his spirits high! Also check out our social media channels and check out some of the videos of words of encouragement from some famous faces.

Ladies AGM: The ladies held their AGM on the Zoom platform last week and the meeting was very well attended as the girls laid out their plans for the coming year.

They spoke of their frustration of the stop-start nature of last year’s competitions due to the pandemic.

Patricia Mc Laughlin and Denise Mc Carron stepped down from the committee and were thanked for all their hard work in the past.

We wish Kerry Mc Laughlin and Mariah Doherty every success in the new positions.

Naomh Ultan

Bingo: Our Friday Night Bingo continues online this week on Friday, April 9 at 9pm. €1000 in prizes are up for grabs and our Jackpot in the last game now stands at €1560.

Royal Flush Lotto: Results for April 4 were 5, 9, 11 and 24. There was no winner of the jackpot of €1160, consolation prizes went to Shaun White, Gerry Blain and Conor Alvey.

Next week's jackpot now stands at €1180.

Membership: Registration for club membership is available online via our website and our club app. If you wish to pay your club membership 2021 offline, please contact our club's Registrar, Samantha Gallagher (087 240 7781) to arrange pick-up/drop-off of forms and payment. Thank you.

Condolences: The club wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the McGettigan family on the passing of Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe and to the Murrin and Kennedy family on the passing of Mary Murrin, Church Road, Killybegs.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.