Donegal Ladies will begin their Lidl National Football League games at home

Donegal Ladies begin at home to Westmeath
Donegal Ladies will begin their 2021 Lidl National League Division 1 campaign with a home fixture against Westmeath.
They will follow that up with another home game against Mayo, while in their third game they will be away to Galway.
Donegal are in Division 1A while Dublin, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford are in Division 1B.
Three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from Division 1A meeting the second-placed team from Division 1B, and vice versa.
Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will each see one county relegated, with the winners of the Finals in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 earning promotion.
The Round 1 fixtures are set for the weekend of Sunday, May 23, and the three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with semi-finals and relegation play-offs scheduled for the for the weekend of June 12/13.
There will then follow a two-week break ahead of the Lidl National League Finals – to be played on the weekend of June 26/27.
Division 1A - Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Westmeath.
Division 1B - Cork, Dublin, Tipperary, Waterford
Division 1A
Round 1 - 23rd May 2021
Mayo (H) V Galway
Donegal (H) v Westmeath
Round 2 - 30th May 2021
Donegal (H) V Mayo
Galway (H) V Westmeath
Round 3 - 6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)
Westmeath (H) v Mayo
Galway (H) v Donegal
Division 1B
Round 1 23rd May 2021
Cork (H) v Tipperary
Dublin (H) v Waterford
Round 2 30th May 2021
Cork (H) v Dublin
Tipperary (H) v Waterford
Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)
Waterford (H) v Cork
Tipperary (H) v Dublin
Relegation Playoff 12th/13th June 2021
Semi Finals 12th/13th June 2021
Finals 26th/27th June 2021
