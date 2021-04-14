Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

'Masters' winner at Cloughaneely Golf Club goes down to the wire

'Masters' winner at Cloughaneely Golf Club goes down to the wire

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The Masters is over! Congratulations to all our prize winners. The top prize went to the Killult duo of John McGinley and Sandra McGinley after a very close finish.
Second prize went to Philadelphia native Brendan Curran with strong links to Gortahork. Brendan was clear in the lead until Schauffle made triple on 16. In third place was Club Captain Owenie Pro Mc Gee, he was close to the top of the leaderboard all weekend.
The daily winners were Conor Gallagher, Edward O Brien, Hugo Cannon and John and Sandra McGinley. The golf club would like to thank everyone who supported and entered the fundraiser. Thank you to all the organisers.
A special thanks to Mark McGinley for all his hard work, daily emails and regular updates on a well run fundraiser.
Our 2021 Golf Membership is open: Beginner or Distance is €200, Full Gents is €400 and all other rates for Seniors, Ladies and Juniors are available by contacting us: cloughaneelygolfclub@gmail.com or tel 0749165416. Our Golf Membership offers great value, great timesheet availability, excellent greens and excellent playing surfaces.
Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola! Finally, we look forward to welcoming all Club Members back on Monday 26th April! Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie