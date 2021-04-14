'Masters' winner at Cloughaneely Golf Club goes down to the wire

Contact
The Masters is over! Congratulations to all our prize winners. The top prize went to the Killult duo of John McGinley and Sandra McGinley after a very close finish.
Second prize went to Philadelphia native Brendan Curran with strong links to Gortahork. Brendan was clear in the lead until Schauffle made triple on 16. In third place was Club Captain Owenie Pro Mc Gee, he was close to the top of the leaderboard all weekend.
The daily winners were Conor Gallagher, Edward O Brien, Hugo Cannon and John and Sandra McGinley. The golf club would like to thank everyone who supported and entered the fundraiser. Thank you to all the organisers.
A special thanks to Mark McGinley for all his hard work, daily emails and regular updates on a well run fundraiser.
Our 2021 Golf Membership is open: Beginner or Distance is €200, Full Gents is €400 and all other rates for Seniors, Ladies and Juniors are available by contacting us: cloughaneelygolfclub@gmail.com or tel 0749165416. Our Golf Membership offers great value, great timesheet availability, excellent greens and excellent playing surfaces.
Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola! Finally, we look forward to welcoming all Club Members back on Monday 26th April! Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Wednesday's figures brought the 14-day incidence rate of the disease in the county up slightly to 179
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals holds "constructive meeting" with Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue on amyloidosis treatment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.