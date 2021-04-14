'Masters' winner at Cloughaneely Golf Club goes down to the wire

The Masters is over! Congratulations to all our prize winners. The top prize went to the Killult duo of John McGinley and Sandra McGinley after a very close finish.

Second prize went to Philadelphia native Brendan Curran with strong links to Gortahork. Brendan was clear in the lead until Schauffle made triple on 16. In third place was Club Captain Owenie Pro Mc Gee, he was close to the top of the leaderboard all weekend.

The daily winners were Conor Gallagher, Edward O Brien, Hugo Cannon and John and Sandra McGinley. The golf club would like to thank everyone who supported and entered the fundraiser. Thank you to all the organisers.

A special thanks to Mark McGinley for all his hard work, daily emails and regular updates on a well run fundraiser.

Our 2021 Golf Membership is open: Beginner or Distance is €200, Full Gents is €400 and all other rates for Seniors, Ladies and Juniors are available by contacting us: cloughaneelygolfclub@gmail.com or tel 0749165416. Our Golf Membership offers great value, great timesheet availability, excellent greens and excellent playing surfaces.

Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola! Finally, we look forward to welcoming all Club Members back on Monday 26th April! Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.