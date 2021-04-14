Some good news for Declan Bonner and Donegal with young star returning

Contact
Donegal return to collective training on Monday next just three weeks before their opening National League game, which will be against Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday, May 15.
That same week Odhrán McFadden Ferry is due to return to these shores after a six month stint of military duty in the Lebanon. "I've been training away out here; can't wait to get back," said Odhrán when contacted this week.
McFadden Ferry missed out on the Ulster championship last year but should be fresh and ready for the 2021 campaign.
The mid-May return of McFadden Ferry will be a big boost to Donegal and hopefully we will see other players who have missed out in recent years - Jason McGee, Kieran Gillespie and new boy Conor O'Donnell - also stepping up to make Donegal competitive.
Odhán McFadden Ferry - back from Lebanon in mid May
Apart from three league games (away to Tyrone, home to Armagh and away to Monaghan), the draw for the Ulster senior championship takes place on Tuesday of next week on the Six One News. Donegal will be in a pot along with Down, Antrim, Armagh and Fermanagh for the preliminary round draw (as Derry, Tyrone, Cavan and Monaghan are excluded after being drawn in the preliminary round in the last two years).
If Donegal are drawn in the preliminary round then they are likely to begin their championship campaign on the weekend of June 26/27.
There won't be time to draw breath from May 15 onwards!
