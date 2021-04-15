Harps can push for Europa League - Asokuh

Finn Harps should be looking to push for a Europa League place come the end of the season - that’s the view of former player Eloka Asokuh.

The popular Nigerian - who played for Harps from 2003 to 2010 - has been impressed not only with Harps’ start to this season, but how they have progressed also last season.

“It’s a fantastic start. Everyone is so happy, the town, the supporters. I’m delighted to see it,” he said, adding: “For me, I’m looking for the Europa League next year!”

Having watched the team closely over the last few years under Ollie Horgan and Paul Hegarty, Asokuh feels that Harps are “a very decent team” and “are moving in the right direction.”

And he has been particularly impressed by striker Adam Foley, who has already bagged four goals in just four games this season.

“He’s a goal-poacher, he reminds me of Kevin McHugh, he can put the ball in the net.”

Significantly, he thinks the defence has got even stronger. Last season Dave Webster, Kosovar Sadiki, Shane McEleney and Stephen Folan all came in. In particular, he feels that the centre-half pairing of Sadiki and McEleney has got better as they have got to know each other more.

He also reckons that the team spirit is very much evident, as was the case last week when the players celebrated the late winner against Waterford from captain Dave Webster.

Eloka Asokuh pictured playing for Finn Harps against Dundalk in Finn Park in 2004. Picture: Sportsfile



Asokuh, who was a member of Nigeria’s U-17 World Championship squad that were victorious in Japan in 1993, can’t wait to see the crowds back at Finn Park.

Things are going well for the club on and off the pitch, and the positive news on the stadium front has also lifted spirits.

“The only thing that is lacking is the crowd. I hope when things are back to normal (after Covid restrictions are eased) we will have the noise at Finn Park and the singing. Some of the new players are missing out on that.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, he told the Democrat: “I think there will be a surprise this year.”

He reckons that both Harps and Sligo can do well.

Asokuh, or “Luca” as he is known locally, has remained involved with the club since his playing days ended and in 2020 was appointed as the under-17 team head coach.

He is a strong supporter of developing young talent through the club academy.

Next up for Finn Harps is a Premier Division derby with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night. See Thursday's Donegal Democrat for a full preview