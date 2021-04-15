Donegal GAA clubcall round-up

Our inter-county squads will be permitted to return to training from next Monday, April 19, which will be another major step towards a return to action.

There will be plenty of interest too in the draws for the various provincial championships in hurling and football which take place on Monday and Tuesday.

In the meantime, our clubs are keeping busy with plenty of off the field activities keeping our club committees and volunteers occupied.

MAIN PIC: McGinley Motors are sponsoring a new van to be used by Clg. Dhún na nGall. With the intercounty team returning to training from Monday next, April 19, it will be ready for the road. Pictured at the handing over of the keys on Monday are Mick McGrath, Donegal GAA chairman and Patrick McGinley of McGinley Motors

On Monday week, April 26, underage teams will then be able to return to training, so the countdown to the new season continues apace.

Here's a round-up of all that's been happening this week:

NAOMH ULTAN

Bord na nÓg: We are very excited to now have a date for all our underage players to safely return to the pitch at Pairc Naomh Ultan.

Keep an eye on our social media, notes, website and our club app for a big announcement as well as news and updates on the return to underage training. A lot of work has been ongoing in recent weeks, we cannot wait to welcome all.

Level the Playing Field: A huge thank you to all who supported our club in the 'Level The Playing Field' initiative by Lidl Ireland. We will now get a set of Lidl sponsored team jerseys from the 60 stamp cards collected.

This couldn't have been achieved without the support we've received from those choosing to submit their stamp cards to us. Thank you!

Kelloggs GAA Cul Camps Coaches: If you have a passion for GAA and an interest in working with kids, then we might have a job for you! Register your interest at http://kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Royal Flush Lotto: Results for April 11 were 2, 19, 20, 24. There was no winner of the jackpot of €1180, consolation prizes went to Edward Kyles, Marion O'Donnell and Adrian Nesbitt.

Next week's jackpot now stands at €1200.

Bingo: Our Friday Night Bingo continues online this week on Friday, April 16 at 9pm.

Termon

Winners: The club was busy “giving” last weekend with our lotto, bingo, club 300 and early bird registration draw. The lotto results are as follows:

Lotto Results 09/04/21: Numbers drawn 9, 12,16,21. Jackpot €10,000 - no winner.

Match 3 winner of €80 - Joe Doherty, 43 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Open Draw Winners €10 each - Niamh Cullen Devine, Termon; Kevin McElwaine, Termon.

300 development draw: The April draw for the club 300 development draw was held on Friday evening last, and this month’s winners are: 1st - €1,000 -Adrian Rankin, Cloncarney, Trentagh; 2nd - €500 - Joe & Maria O Donnell, Prucklish, Termon; 3rd - €300 - James Friel, Letterfad, Termon; 4th - €200 - Sammy Burrows, Dromore, Kilmacrennan. Thank you to all our our contributors, and for supporting our club and development draw.

Next draw is Friday, May 14.

Registration draw: The Early Bird registration draw was held on Friday evening also and the lucky winners who will get their registration free for 2021 are: 5 Adult membership & Lotto - 1. Manus O Connell; 2. Seimi Friel; 3. Christy Connaghan; 4. Paddy McMenamin; 5. Eoin Doherty, Rathdonnell.

The lucky winners for the juvenile memberships were: 1. Cian Gallagher; 2. Fionn McGrenera; 3 Brendan Burrows; 4. Jack McFadden, Leiter; 5. Lucas Grant. Congratulations to all our winners.

return to play: As we await the return to play, our academy coaches are busy in the background, getting everything in order to welcome back all the boys and girls who just love to come out on a Saturday morning to practice their skills. This is the information for the U6 boys and girls, and for U8 boys and girls.

All boys and girls welcome, confirmation on start date will be published shortly.

U6s will be in Kilmacrennan Astro Turf contact Pauric Hilferty- 0870527890;

U8’s are training at the Burn Road - Johnny Mc Cafferty (086) 604 4486.

U8 girls are training at the Burn - contact Lynn Toner (086) 374 8530.

well done: Congratulations to all our young volunteers who received their certificates from Ulster GAA for their efforts in 2020.

Bingo: The Friday night bingo continues to be a fantastic success, so much so, the bingo committee have teamed up with the Kiernan group of shops to collaborate in a monster bingo on Friday night, April 23.

All proceeds from the night will be donated to the Donegal Relay for Life fundraiser.



Na Dunaibh

Return to play: Beidh tús a chur le traenáil d’fhoirne faoi-aois i ndiaidh an 26 Aibreán mar gur seo an dáta atá socraithe scaoileadh le cuid de na rialacha a bhí i bhfeidhm ag an Rialtas, tá súil againn. Seo a leanas an sceideal traenála agus na coachálaithe.

All children are welcome to the training and while there is no cost for playing please note that if your child isn’t registered as a member of CLG Na nDúnaibh then they will not be able to avail of the GAA insurance policy.

Training Schedule: The club has organised planned times for underage training, but may be subject to change. Keep in contact with respective trainers to be kept informed of any changes. Anybody who would like their children to participate are asked to contact the appropriate coach to confirm details. Anybody interested in helping out, please feel free to do so – many hands make light work.

Bingo: Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag a 8 a chlog, dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Membership: Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Officer Board: Is iad seo a leanas oifigigh an chumainn don bhliain atá amach romhainn: Cath: Eoin Ó Broin. Leas-Chat. Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde; Rúnaí: Hugo Mac Laifeartaigh; Leas-Rúnaí: Ben Mac Giolla Bhríde; Cisteoir: Ristéard Ó Conghaile. Leas-chisteoir: Éam. Mac Rodaigh; Oifigeach na Gaeilge: Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde; Oifigeach Caidrimh Poiblí: Aodh Mac Laifeartaigh; Leas Oifigeach Caidrimh Poiblí : Barry Mac Giolla Bhríde; Oifigeach Páistí: Helena Mhic Giolla Bhríde; Oifigeach Sláinte: Finghín Mac Laifeartaigh.

Lotto: Torthaí Lotto an chumainn - 8 15 20 agus 21 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Caroline Ní Chonchúr, Treasa Nic Pháidín, Lisa Mhic Aodha, Gearóidín Uí Chonghaile, Michéal Ó Dochartaigh, Ray Mac Pháidín agus Pól Mac Aoidh. Fuair said €20 an duine.

Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn 19 Aibreán agus tá €3,300 sa phota óir.

Red Hughs

Thunderball: The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live at 8pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club.

This week’s winner were as follows: Main Jackpot Prize €675 Eugene Browne; €50 Andies Supermarket Voucher Ellen Sharkey; €50 Cosy Corner Voucher Derek Callaghan

Cash for clubs: This week the club received €215.10 for Michael Murphy’s Sports and Leisure through their Cash for Clubs Loyalty Scheme. Every time you make a purchase don’t forget to nominate the club, in return the club will receive Cash for Clubs points from your purchase.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto: This week’s numbers were 2, 7, 9, 18, 25. No jackpot winner.

€100 winner: Evlyne McConigley (Online Player). Next week’s Jackpot: €4200.

draw: Gaeil Fhánada are currently promoting the GAA National Club Draw. All money raised from this draw comes back to the club, and this year we plan to invest in new equipment for our underage teams who we hope we will have back on our pitches by the end of the month.

Tickets available from our Facebook page or via any Committee member.

Lidl Campaign: We’re delighted to confirm that Gaeil Fhánada reached the magic figure of 150 full stamp cards (and a few more besides) which means a third set of new jerseys for our girls teams. We’re absolutely delighted, and wish to thank everyone from around our community who helped us to achieve that target.

Cúl Camps Coaching: If you’re looking for a summer job and have an interest in coaching maybe you’d like to consider becoming a Cúl Camp coach. Check out our Facebook page for details on how to register your interest.



ST NAULS

Slotto: Results from April 11. The numbers drawn were 4 3 5 2 6 1 7 . There was no winner of this week’s jackpot. The consolation prize of €80 goes to Mary Harvey, Mountcharles.

10 week draw: With only two weeks to go before our first draw it is not too late to purchase a ticket on line through our website or through our Facebook link. Tickets are also available at Sheerin’s Mountcharles and the village shop Frosses and from the executive.

Membership: Club Membership is now open for underage and senior players, families and individuals. You can pay online through clubforce or contact an executive member.

St Michaels

LOTTO: There was no Jackpot winner in the Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 7,8,13,15,16,18. There was 1 Match 5 winner - Charlene Keaveney, Brisbane, Australia who won €100.

Bingo: The Online Bingo is now live every Sunday evening at 8pm. The €100 on the 5th Game House on Sunday last was won by Yvonne Gallagher, the €30 on the line was won by Enya O’Donnell.

The 9th Game €200 House was won by Yvonne Gallagher, €50 Line, Rose Kearney, €100 Double Line €100 was shared by Bridget Moore and Ellie Moore.

collection: A reminder about the Clothes Collection for St Michaels Minor Board. Please leave items in the old kitchen up in the stand at the Bridge for collection up until this Sunday, 18 April.



Naomh Conaill

Lotto: The club are restarting our Lotto draw. The first draw will be held on Tuesday night April 20. The lotto jackpot on the night will be €7,200. To assist players at this time there will be various options offered to help anybody who wishes to play. Keep an eye on Facebook and Twitter over the next week to see how you can be in with a chance to win our jackpot.

club 200: The results of the 8th Club 200 draw which took place last week are €500 Connie Doherty, Station Road, Glenties, €200 A & P Butler, Lettermacaward, €100 Steven Bonner, Glen Road, €100 Michael Furey, Ard Patrick,,€100 Donal Boyle, Stonepark, Glenties and €100 Hughie McGill, Fintown. 8 months of draws completed. €8,800 of prizes paid out. Our next draw will be held on Tuesday, May 4 when we will be giving out €1,100 in prizes again.



Aodh Ruadh

Membership deadline extended: We have been informed that the GAA have extended their club membership deadline to May 31. This is welcome news, however we continue to encourage all players to pay their membership as soon as possible.

Bingo: We had another great night of bingo last Friday with 35 different winners and €2,250 going home in prizes! Congratulations to our house winners: Martina Hennessy, Colin Doogan, Ashley Cox, Mary McShea, Grainne Hoey, Áine McMahon, Tanya Dunne, Bridie Killalea, Ailish Ward, Geraldine O'Mahoney, Shauna Hastings, Ann McGlinchey and Niall Murray. The prize pot will be a whopping €3,000 this coming Friday with a jackpot prize of €500! Our €800 snowball survived and will rise to €850 next week on 46 numbers.

Return to play: With the welcome news that underage players can return to training in the week commencing Monday, April 26 a schedule has been finalised for all underage teams in football, ladies football and hurling. This will be forwarded by the Park / Development Committee to the various club units over the course of the coming days.

Ladies: Huge thanks to everyone who supported the Lidl club rebate initiative. We secured three sets of jerseys and a €2,000 cash bonus thanks to all of your efforts.

Hospice: Aodh Ruadh Chairman William Doogan and lotto committee representative, Catherine McKee presented a €500 cheque to Bernie McNeely and Eileen McIntyre of North West Hospice at last week's lotto draw. The donation was made in memory of our Vice-President Alan Kane and all deceased members of Aodh Ruadh in the last year.

Rock Residents: On Easter Saturday Aodh Ruadh Chairman William Doogan and Lotto Committee representative Catherine McKee called into Ballyshannon community nursing home with some Easter treats. We had the Sheerin family to thank for putting on a magnificent show of traditional music on the day.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's jackpot of €6,900. The winning numbers were 2, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Kathleen Hoy and Mark McGlynn.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next Zoom bingo takes place this evening (Thursday) at a later time of 9pm. Books available to buy from our Facebook page until 4pm Thursday.

Tá an Snowball €5000 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €710 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

Lidl fundraiser: We have hit the mark and reached our target of 50 cards to receive a free set of jerseys for one of our girls’ teams. Thanks to everyone who helped out along the way.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto: There was no winner of this week’s Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4 6 10 14 18.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Karen McEniff, Bundoran and Ryan Walsh, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €7,100.

Ladies: Huge thank you to everyone for their amazing support in the recent Lidl promotion. Lidl will be notifying us of the final results at the end if the month when we will find out what reward we have achieved from all the submitted cards.

Condolences: The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of James Connolly, MountainView, Bundoran on his sudden and sad passing. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Cul camp Coaches: If you are looking for a summer job and are energetic and interested in sports coaching why not consider being a Kellogs Cúl Camp coach?The Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps site features an expression of interest form for those interested in joining as coaches or supervisors this year. You can register your interest at: www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Killybegs

Kilotto winner: Congratulations to Rita Nolan, Five Points who won the Jackpot of €1,390 this week. Kilotto numbers were 2,4,7,25. Next week Jackpot starts at €700. Rita has been playing her numbers for over 15 years, if you're not in you won't win!!!

Online Bingo: A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this week. We look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word.

Golf Masters Club Fundraiser:

Congratulations to all our winners: 1st Killian McBrearty who finished on -14 and wins €500 sponsored by Ciaran Tully, G&D Perth; 2nd Shane Galligan who finished on -13, Shane wins €250 sponsored by Antarctic Fishing Company; 3rd Naul Mullen who finished on -12, there was a tie for 3rd place but as Naul had the lowest accumulated score with his 3 golfers on day 4 at -4 (compared to -1 of the other 2 who were tied with him) he receives 3rd prize.

Thanks to everyone who supported this fundraiser and a massive thanks to all our sponsors, your support is greatly appreciated.

Cloughaneely

Lotto: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,5,10,11,14,16. Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceann amháin ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Yvonne Doogan, Ards-More, a bhaineann €100. Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.

100 Club Winners: This month’s winners were: €500 Catherine & Joe McClafferty; €100 Ella Mai McGarvey, Donal O’Gallachoir (Oldtown), Donna Gallagher, Gracie Doohan, John McCarry Snr.

Appointment: Congratulations and best of luck to Christopher Smyth who has been appointed as reserve manager for the season ahead. Maith thù Chris.



Naomh Brid

Bonus Ball: Congratulations to our four bonus ball winners: Cathal Walsh, Ciara Keane, Mary J Byrne and Stephen Johnston. This week’s sponsored prize was from O'Reilly Sports and won by Carmel Gallagher.

Return to play: We are very excited to now have a date for all our underage players to safely return to the pitch at Pairc Naomh Brid, keep an eye out for further details on the return to underage training and underage membership.

Cul Camps: If you have a passion for GAA and an interest in working with kids, then we might have a job for you! Register your interest at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Kilcar

Well done: Congratulations to the following “win your club membership” competition winners: Adult Members: Bridie Bonner, Martin McClean and Matthew Cunningham; Student/Underage members: Dónal McShane, Molly Moy and Eoin Love; Family Membership: Grainne Reilly, Michael McShane and Patricia McDevitt.

The deadline for 2021 club memberships has been extended. For those yet to buy, memberships can be bought online.

bingo: Last Sunday’s Bingo Winners were: €200 Gary Keir, €100 Roseleen Boyle, Mary Claire Lyons, €80 Kathleen Gallagher, Patrick McShane, €70 Sarah Molloy, Patricia O’Gara, Tracey Byrne, Donal Campbell, Claire Byrne, €40 Charlie McBrearty. Full list of weekly winners is available on our website.

Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 12, 15, 22 agus 26. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Annmarie Campbell, Meenboy, €30 Jerome McShane, Croaghbeg, €20 Brid Cormack, Shalvey agus Aonghus McFadden, Australia. Béidh €4,400 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Urris

50/50 Club Iorras: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for April: €1,000 - Grace Grant, Magheramore. €500 - Claire Bradley, Coolcross. €100: Mary and Martin Duffy, Urrismana; Aileen Martin, Co Cavan; Mary Doherty, Dunaff; Grace and David Hession, Roxtown and Shaun and Mary Keogh, Ballyliffin.

Congratulations to all winners this month and continued thanks to all who support the club in this draw.

Club Membership: With underage training resuming on April 26 and hopefully our Senior men and Ladies will follow soon after that, we need to get our Club Membership for 2021 in place. The membership fees remain the same as last year. Anyone playing football/training for the club or out with any teams must have their membership paid up in full before training can commence to be covered by insurance in case of injury.



Malin

Going Solo for Danny: As we enter the final straight in our “Going Solo For Danny” fundraiser we have already smashed our intended target.

It’s wonderful to see so many people, young and old getting out and clocking up the kms. Also the support from our neighbouring clubs has been fantastic.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1750. Sequence drawn was 8-5-6-7-2-1-4-3.

The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Lisa Kelly, Ballymena Cottages, Glengad. Seller’s prize went to Martin Mc Laughlin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1800.

Condolences: We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Andy and Jarone McGonagle, and the extended family on the sad passing of Noreen.

Ar dheis De do raibh a hanam.