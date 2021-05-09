Dungloe GAA project is taking shape

Dungloe GAA club has taken the first steps towards the delivery of its new pitch following a fundraising draw last year.

Over the past number of months the club has been working very hard on delivering this first phase of works.

The first task was the construction of a new underground pumping station adjacent to the clubhouse.

This was necessary to allow the removal of the old percolation area which was located where the new pitch will be built.

When the new pumping station was installed the club took the opportunity to install a new hardstand area for spectators just inside the main gate and this hardstand area incorporates foundations for a stand which can be built in the future when funds allow.

The other significant piece of work undertaken is the development of a new walkway to the riverbank.

This walkway forms a band around the edge of the new pitch and incorporates a drainage line for the new pitch also.

Some of the work being carried out at Dungloe GAA club



This project improves the natural environment adjacent to the riverbank through the planting of over 500 native trees and a wildflower carpet.

This means that there is now access for club members and for the public to the riverbank and its environs and the members of Dungloe GAA club hope that this amenity will be enjoyed by the community for many years to come.

As part of this project the club has also signed up to the All Ireland Pollinator plan to try to encourage the local community to be more pollinator friendly.

Over 75% of our wild plants require insect pollination – particularly by bees.



This helps to make our community a more colourful and beautiful place and these plants provide food and shelter for our birds and mammals as well as habitats for other animal populations.

Dungloe GAA hopes that the money invested by the club and co-funded by Leader will help the local community to enjoy the fantastic environment in which they live.

The next phase of work will involve the loading of stone over the area of the new pitch to consolidate the ground.

The works will be tendered very shortly and it is hoped to appoint a contractor once confirmation of funding support from the government through the club’s application to the Sports Capital fund and Roinn na Gaeltacht is received.

Once the stone is loaded on to the ground it will then be allowed to settle before proceeding with the final phase of pitch construction.

The club fields 30 different teams between boys and girls across hurling and football and at present they just don’t have enough hours available to get them enough playing time on our existing pitch.

It is a healthy sign that Dungloe GAA cluy has grown so much in recent years.

However club officialls feel that if young people of the area are to be part of a club that has the facilities they deserve and to really achieve their best then the club really needs to focus their efforts on getting this facility delivered.