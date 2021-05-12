DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around Donegal

Pictured is the Donegal team which played Cavan in 1965 in Breffni Park. The team is from the second of three times they met that year. Back, from left, John Dan McMenamin, John Hannigan, Fionn Gallagher, Pauric McShea, Declan O'Carroll, Mickey Griffin, Sean Ferriter, PJ Flood. Front, from left, Tony McDevitt, Sean O'Donnell, Frankie McFeely, Bernard Brady, Seamus Hoare, Des Houlihane, Mickey McLoone.

Naomh Conaill

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 6,13,25,27. Two prizes of €50 went to

Maureen Byrne, The Rock and James Eddie Gallagher, Ard na Corrie. Glenties. The jackpot now stands at €7,5000.

Next week's draw will be held on Tuesday night 11th May. Lotto will be sold on the bridge as usual this Friday.

If you would like to play our lotto online simply visit the Naomh Conaill page on clubforce.com and follow the link or if you wish to play using Revolut, send your entry with your numbers to either Martin Doherty, Paul McGuigan or Seamus O'Malley

200 Club

Results of the 9th Club 200 draw are €500 Kevin O Donnell Stonepark, Glenties, €200 Grainne McDyer Mullantyboyle, €100 Thomas Mooney The Rock Glenties, €100 Michael Regan Mill Rd , Glenties, €100 Patsy McDyre Glen Rd , Glenties, €100 John Eamon Boyle Stranalough. Glenties

9 months of draws completed. €9 900 of prizes paid out.

Our next draw will be held on Tuesday 1st June when we will be giving out €1,100 in prizes again.

Good luck to everybody in the draw and stay safe.

Centenary Draw

If you buy or have bought a ticket for our centenary draw, for a top prize of €20,000 cash, you are automatically entered into another bonus draw for a chance to win €200 every month. Tickets cost €20 or 3 for €50.So buy your tickets at www.naomhconailldraw.ie

This months winners in our bonus draw for a free ticket in our Centenary Development Draw are

Eddie Gallagher,-2 Ard Mc Gill, Glenties

Chris Cannon- Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Eddie Moy- Letterbrick, Cloghan.

The winner of €200 was Gwendoline Furey, Ballinamore, Cloghan.

Aodh Ruadh

Fáilte ar ais! We would like to issue a big welcome back to our adult players as they prepare to return to on-field action. It's hard to believe our adult players haven't been able to get out on the pitch since last September, but it's a long road without a turn, and we are delighted to see our footballers, hurlers and ladies footballers lacing up the boots once again. All players, adult and underage, should have now paid their membership. The club does not permit non-members to participate in any form of on-field activity, and this includes training. Membership can be paid online at our Klubfunder page. Non-playing members should also note that they will need to have their membership paid by May 31st in order to have a vote at the club's annual general meeting, as well as to be eligible for consideration for All-Ireland final tickets should Donegal make the decider at the end of August.

Hurling

Training continues next week for our older groups at the times outlined below.

Under 13 - Tuesday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 10.30am to 11.30am @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 15 - Tuesday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch; Thursday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 17 - Tuesday, 5pm to 6pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 12.45pm to 1.45pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Sunday morning saw another great turnout for our younger hurlers, with our under 9, under 7 and under 5s all out again for their second session of the year. In total we had 50 youngsters in action and we look forward to seeing even more new faces! If any parent would like their child to join any of our younger age groups, please contact John Larkin on 086-1076883. Children born in the years 2016 will be under 5; 2015 and 2014 are under 7; And those born in 2012 and 2013 are under 9.

School sports days

It's that time of year when the schools are organising their sports days and availing of our facilities. Scoil Caitriona are in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh from 11am to 1pm on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st May and will also use the Fitness Trail there. Other bookings can be made via Tom Daly. We can also accommodate schools in Father Tierney Park at certain times.

Ballyshannon Bingo

Yet another enjoyable night at the Ballyshannon Online Bingo with 32 different winners of the €2,200 paid out. Well done to Mark Newell winning the €500 jackpot and Mary Gregg taking the €250 mini jackpot. Our other house winners included Tracy McGlone, Ailish Ward, Denise McGlinchey, Grace Martin, Elaine McLoone, Carmel McCadden, Diane Travers and Tracey Fitzpatrick. The snowball evaded capture again so rolls to €1,100 this Friday night on 47 numbers or less, Remember our new start time of 9pm. Once again we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom at our new time of 8.30pm. There will be single line, double line and house prizes on all games. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

Please note, we have revamped the delivery schedule for Ballyshannon Bingo books as follows:

• Books bought by 4pm on Wednesday will be emailed by lunchtime Thursday.

• Books then bought by 8am on Friday morning will be emailed before lunchtime on Friday.

• Books bought by Friday's final 4pm deadline will be emailed before 6pm on Friday.

It is very important players enter the email address they need the book to be sent to. Late changes are problematic and we cannot guarantee they will be facilitated.

Look forward to seeing you all again this Friday evening!

Aodh Ruadh 2021 Golf Classic

The club are hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 11th June. Tee Times are still available, but they are now filling out fast. Book through the golf club on 071-9841302 at your earliest opportunity to be sure of your slot. Entry is €120 per team. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are fourballs at Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Slieve Russell; vouchers for Bundoran Golf Club and Druids Golf, four golf bags, golf shoes, golf hats, plus loads more prizes. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module

We ask players, parents and guardians, team mentors and indeed anyone thinking of being in the environs of a GAA pitch in the next few months to complete the GAA's online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities. It is particularly aimed at Covid supervisors and officers, players, team personnel, and the parents and guardians of underage players. However, anyone present at training sessions or games should complete it to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines.

Aodh Ruadh lotto

Big congratulations to Roisin Gillespie who scooped the Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,300. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 5, 8, 9, 14 and 15. Thanks to Tommy Clyne and Michael Clancy for performing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €1,000 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. Users can now avail of the auto-renew option to play the same line every week until they decide to stop when they pay using Stripe. Give it a go, you never know!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: SENIOR FOOTBALLERS.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 4,10,11,12,15,17! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceann amháin ann le cúigear uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Sean M Gallagher, Cashelnagore, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/ nó paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/clgccf?locale.x=en_US

The numbers drawn were 4,10,11,12,15,17! No jackpot winner..we had 1 match 5;

Congratulations Sean M Gallagher, Cashelnagore, who was the winner of the €100! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link : https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/ or via paypal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/clgccf?locale.x=en_US . Cut off for entry to lotto each week is 6pm Wednesdays. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar. Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Underage Training

Traenáil do na foirne faoi aois i bpáirc P.C.C. tosnú ar ais Dé Luain seo chugainn (3ú Bealtaine).

Underage training times at P.C.C.:

U-7’s (Born 2014-2017, children must be at least 4 yrs old)– Fridays at 7 pm

U-9’s (2012 & 2013)- Fridays at 6 pm

U-11’s (2010 & 2011)– Wed at 4:30 pm and Sat at 10 am

U-13’s (2008 & 2009)- Wed at 5:30 pm and Sat at 11 am

U-15’s (2006 & 2007) – Mondays at 7 pm

U-17’s (2004 & 2005)– Tuesdays at 4 pm.

Note:

• All Parents/Guardians please complete the COVID eLearning Module at the following link: https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/(Please ensure you keep a copy or take a screen shot of the final certificate once completed)

• Also the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each training session; this is located at: https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/

• Membership is due and can be paid on the night (€20 per child / €30 per family).

• Reminder: €2 per training session & please ensure all children have their own mouth guard and water bottle.

100 Club Winers. This month's winners are: €500 Danny Kearney; €100 Peadar Curran, James McCrossan, Johnny Kelly, Neil McGee, McClafferty Girls.

Comhghairdeas libh uilig!

Ballraíocht/Club membership 2021

Duine Fásta/Adult - €30

Mac Léinn faoi 18/U-18 - €20

Imreoir/Player - €60

Club membership for 2021 is now due. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online under the following link:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGees shop.

Details for registration of underage players will be issued in due course.

Cúl Camp 2021

•Our Club Cul Camp will run from Monday 19th July until Friday 23rd July.

•The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

•The registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website from 7.30am Friday 7th May so please register early to avoid disappointment.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

• Make sure to double check you pick the correct gear size for your child. All gear is now being sent to parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline August 2nd

Please note the deadline to sponsor a sod in our new pitch development is August 2nd. We are so grateful to those of you who have supported our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far; both individuals and businesses who have generously sponsored €100 toward the continued development of our club. Your investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. Given the financial hardships faced by all clubs over the past year; it is humbling to see the support and backing our club has received since launching our fundraiser. We, like everyone else, are itching to back to Páirc Naomh Fhionáin and your un-wavering support gets us that bit closer to our goal (excuse the pun!) each day. We are so grateful. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 13th May at a later time of 9pm.Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5160 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €830 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: The deadline for club membership has being extended to 31st May 2021. All club players in advance of any permitted return to train or play in either April or May must be registered before they can take part in any training or games if not registered, they are not covered by GAA insurance regardless of the extension period.

2020 player registrations will “NOT” carry over into 2021 and cover will be declined if a player is not fully registered for the 2021 season in advance of any return to train or play in 2021.

Registration can be done through Clubforce

Cill Chartha

Best wishes to the lads from the club who will be playing in the National League for Donegal over the next three weekends starting with their match away to Tyrone this Saturday.

Club Memberships

The deadline for 2021 club memberships has been extended by Croke Park for those yet to buy memberships can be bought online at this link https://tinyurl.com/36dtatvm if you need more information or are unable to use the online system contact Fiona McGinley at 087-9038590 or one of the club executive. All those wishing to play football this year need to register as soon as possible.

Cúl Camps

The club Cul Camp will run from Monday 12th July until Friday 16th July. Registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie from 7.30am Thursday 6th May. The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid. Please ensure you select the correct gear size for your children as all gear is now being sent to parents addresses and will not be given out during the camp and wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge for same. Please contact Michael McShane on 087 6781789 if you have any queries

Online Bingo

Join us at 8:30pm (join us on Zoom from 8) on Sunday for our online bingo with the Jackpot now at €7,300 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close Midday on Saturday; any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw. For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690 or Ethna Byrne 087-7604184 the deadline for ordering printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can now also order your books in Centra, just fill out the pre-printed envelope, put in the amount due and pop it into the slot on the stand before 9pm Thursday and your books will be ready for collection there from 12:30pm on Saturday. You can buy your books online here: https://tinyurl.com/r2hz895c

Last Sunday’s Bingo Winners were: €200 Lisa Coughlin €100 Carmel Ellis €95 Sandra McCloskey €80 Shaun Maloney 70 Deirbhile McShane, Cliodhna Byrne, Eileen Doogan, Mary Byrne, Sorcha Ward €65 Bernard Shovlin €40 Michael Molloy, Margaret McGinley €35 Sandra Cannon. Full list of weekly winners can be found on the bingo registrations page our website.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €4,800

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 17, 18, 20 agus 30. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Pauline Malone, Cruckarra €30 John Carr, Leitir €20 Tajean Byrne, London agus Teresa Loftus, Co. Kildare. Béidh €4,800 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Winners can contact the club at treasurer.kilcar.donegal@gaa.ie with their IBAN and BIC details so payments can be sent straight to your bank account. Entries can be bought at our stand in Centra or online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

Club Shop

Visit our online O’Neill’s Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear.

St Bridget’s Cross Picture

Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn



Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 4th of May are 8-4-3-7-5-1-2-6. Lavina Temple matched 3 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 11th of May is €3250.00

Club gear will be available to order from O' Reilly's website from Wednesday the 5th May until Tuesday 18th May.

Club membership for 2021 extended until 31st May, anyone who needs help can contact Joanne Mc Kenna. With underage training up and running, it’s extremely important that all players are registered.

May Monthly Club meeting Tuesday 11th of May at 9.30pm via zoom, please email Jackie on secretary.glenfin.donegal@gaa.ie for the link

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €2000. Sequence drawn was 3-7-1-4-6-2-5-8 . The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Yvonne Mc Laughlin, Glengad. Next weeks jackpot stands at €2050. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Under Presentations

As we are all aware, 2020 and the first 5 months at least of 2021 have been not what we would have expected in this country.

Our football season was very stop-start, with some of our competitions remained uncompleted, also we missed out on our ever popular under age presentation in the Clubhouse and annual presentation dinner dance.

Therefore, we didn’t get a chance to thank all the coaches and mentors for their help throughout the year.

In what was a very difficult year, where probably every family in the parish was affected in some way, our club coaches all pulled together and went above and beyond the call of duty to do whatever possible to get our players back on the pitch whilst abiding by the new Covid protocols. The voluntary work undertaken by our members should never be taken for granted and has brought an even greater level of appreciation and respect that we have for all coaches and mentors.

And last but not least, the underage girls and boys themselves, who showed how adaptable they were to the new rules and regulations at training and on match days, their eagerness to get back on the playing fields doing what they enjoy most, representing our great club with pride.

With this in mind, we decided it was only right, we acknowledge the players who received awards in their respective age groups, and in recognition for being selected on the various county and divisional panels, by doing a socially distanced presentation. Well done to all the winners, and to anyone who has represented our club, in what was a very trying year, you’re all winners in our eyes. Hopefully 2021 will be a more "Normal" type of year.

Prize winners were

U12B Most Improved Player (Joint Award winners)

Eoghain Doherty and George Brennan

U12B Player of the Year (Joint Award Winners)

Oisin McLaughlin (JM) and Daniel O’Kane

U12A Most Improved Player (Joint Award Winners)

Conor Mc Colgan and Sonny Bonnar

U12A Player Of the Year Billy Hume

U12 Best Trainer Ben Canny

U14 Boys Players of Year (Joint Winners)

Ciaran O’Kane and Jack Lafferty

Under 14 Most Improved Player (Joint Winners)

Aidan Doherty and Darragh Lafferty

Under 16 Boys Dedication Award (Joint winners)

Oran Mc Geoghegan and David Gallagher

John Rustard Award winner Cadán Fildara.

Minor Player of the Year Conor O’Neill.

Most Improved Minor Player Stephen Farren.

Zach Conlon, Ryan Mc Geoghegan, Taylor Bonnar, Patrick Mc Laughlin and Darragh Douglas received appreciation awards to mark their inclusion in the Donegal Under 15 Development squad. Conor O Neill and Ben Miller also received awards for their appearances in the Donegal minor team.

Martin Mc Laughlin and Jack Lafferty also received awards after been selected in the Colaiste Inis Eoghain Dalton Cup panel.

Under 12 Girls Most Improved Player (Joint Award Winners)

Ciara McDaid/Gill and Anne McLaughlin (Fildara)

The U12 Girls Player of the Year (Joint Award Winner)

Fianna McCool and Alanna McLaughlin (Frazer)

U14 girls Most Improved Player Abigail Mullarkey

Under 14 Player of year Aisling O Neill

U16 Girls Most Improved Player. Caitlin Kelly

Under 16 Girls Player of the Year Kate Mc Callion

Minors Most improved Player Courtney O Connor

Minor Player of the Year - Joint Award Winners

Sophie Murphy and Erin Mc Laughlin Fildara

Aishling O Neill and Amy Lee Mc Daid received awards to mark their inclusion in the county Under 14 squad, while Sophie Murray did likewise after getting selected in the Under16 squad.

Return To Play

With the easing of restrictions, thankfully, the club and coaches would like to welcome back our underage players. New players are also welcome.

All training will be within Covid guidelines and safe return to Gaelic games guidelines. All underage players must be registered on the new GAA registration system www.foireann.ie. The updated training schedule can be viewed on the club facebook and twitter pages.

Congratulations

Congratulations to past player Ciara Walsh who got married over the last week. The Club would like to wish Ciara & Dáire, the new Mr & Mrs Barron the very best wishes for their future together!

Urris

Adult Training: This week we see the resumption of Senior training for our Ladies and Men’s teams. Can all the seniors/reserve men, ladies plus all coaches please register now on www.foireann.ie. before any training resumes. Adult membership is €30 and Student is €20. Also, please remember to fill out your Return to Play questionnaires before all training sessions. All non playing adults can also renew their annual club membership at this time too.

Underage:

Two weeks done at underage training and thanks to all coaches and the children for attending, a full list of training times on our Facebook page. New members welcome but a wee reminder that all underage players and coaches must be registered on the GAA registration system www.foireann.ie before any training to be covered by insurance in case of injury.

50/50 draw:

Our May Club Iorras 50/50 draw takes place on Thursday night. The draw will be live on the Facebook page at 9pm.

Good Luck:

Good Luck to all local businesses reopening this week, the weeks and months ahead. Fingers crossed that this will be the last of closures and lockdowns and we ask all to support all businesses that support us as a club with various fundraisers.

Finally, our clubhouse remains closed and we ask all club members to adhere to all the health guidelines around Covid-19 that still are in place.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €2,200 in Week 44 of the 2020/2021 season.

The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Rory O' Donnell, The Heney's and Colm O' Rourke, St. Ernan's. The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 17 & 19.

New members are always welcome so why not play online before 4.00pm next Monday and be in with a chance of winning the €2,300 jackpot. Play now at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

The Four Masters Club appreciates the continued support of our Main Sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Return to play for adult teams

After a long lay off, our adult players resumed collective training from Monday 10th May, subject to Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

We hope this will be the start of an uninterrupted season of club football and hurling and we stress the importance of compliance with all Covid-19 protocols in order to help make sure this happens.

All players, managers and mentors must be registered on www.foireann.ie prior to commencement of training.

Best of luck to everyone for the coming season!

Four Masters Academy

The Four Masters Academy is up and running again on Saturday and Sunday mornings. All newcomers welcome.

Contact Rory O'Donnell (087)8872283 or Charlie Martin (087) 6330996 with your child's name and year of birth to be added to groups for messages.

Saturday

10am to 11am - 2017 (U4) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2016 (U5) boys and girls.

Sunday

10am to 11am - 2015 (U6) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2014 (U7) boys only.

2014's girls training a different day/time, contact Barry Dunnion (087 996 6116) for details.

Parents can register online at www.foireann.ie before next week and will need to fill out a Covid questionnaire on Foireann each time before training on Saturday or Sunday.

Summer Camps

Notice for coaches - if anyone is interested in coaching at any of the GAA summer camps in the county this year - please contact the club coaching officer Luke Keeney on 087 7579506 to lodge an expression of interest,

Coaches must be over 18 years of age and have coaching qualifications as well as up to date child safeguarding and Garda vetting.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 10ú Bealtaine. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 1 7 11 agus 26. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Gary Cooney agus ag Julie Ní Threartaigh.Fuair siad €75 an duine

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 17ú Bealtaine agus €3,700 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas daoibhse uilig as bhur gcuid tacaíochta don chumann.

Tá tús curtha anois le traenáil d’fhoirne faoi-aois.

Beidh fáilte roimh na páistí uilig chuig an traenáil agus níl costas ar bith maidir le himirt de ach má tá tú ag iarraidh tairbhe a bhaint as scéim árachais CLG caithfidh tú a bheith cláraithe le CLG Na nDúnaibh le buntáiste a bhaint as an scéim seo sa chás go bhfaigheadh do pháiste gortú de chineál ar bith.

Costas ballraíochta: Páiste amháin: €40. Beirt pháiste nó níos mó: €80.

Tá tús curtha anois fosta le coacháil sna scoileanna: Scoil Naomh Bríd, Scoil Cholmcille agus Scoil Chreamhghoirt. Tá an coacháil a dhéanamh tré mheán na Gaeilge. Tá Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde, Éamonn Mac Rodaigh agus Oisín Mac Eó (oifigeach pleanála teanga) i mbun coachála. Leanfaidh an séisiún seo ar aghaidh go dtí go ndruidfidh na scoltacha do shaoire an tSamhraidh agus cuirfear tús le séisiún na Nollag nuair a osclófar na scoltacha arís san Fhómhar. Tá urraíocht a chur ar fáil ag Fondóireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhoncha, Pleanail Teanga an Tuaiscirt agus Óstán na Trá. Tá Cumann CLG Na nDúnaibh thar a bheith buíocht dóbhtha uilig. Dar ndóigh tá tacaíocht ag teacht ón chumann comh maith. Guímis gach rath ar an togra seo.

All children are welcome to the training and while there is no cost for playing please note that if your child isn’t registered as a member of CLG Na nDúnaibh then they will not be able to avail of the GAA insurance policy in the event that they are unfortunate enough to pick up an injury.

The cost of GAA membership for the year is: 1 child €40 and 2 or more children €80. Registration can be done online at: https://nadunaibh.ie/ballraiocht/. This will cover your child for all training/games throughout the year.

An bhfuil suim agat cúpla punt a dhéanamh? Cad chuige nach gceannaíonn tú leabhar Bingo do Bhingo an Chlub a bhíonn ar siúl ar líne achan oíche Shathairn ag a 8 a chlog, dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bingo.

Duine ar bith nár íoc an táille ballraíochta go fóill tá sé in am é a íoc anois. Thig é a íoc chuig Richard Conneely nó ar line ag nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 11, 12, 14, 18. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Olivia Murphy, Bundoran; Carmel Gallagher, Ballyshannon. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7300..

The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week

Underage

Training for all Underage teams has now recommenced.

New players are always welcome at any grade.

Training Schedule

U7s Monday 6pm Saturday 10.30am

U9s Wednesday 6.30pm Sat 11am

U11s Saturday 12 noon

U13s Tuesday 6pm Thursday 6pm

U15s Sunday 11am

U17s Monday 7pm Friday 7pm

Ladies: Training for all age groups continues every Mon & Fri at 7pm,

Please have the e-learning module complete and cert sent to Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara before attending Training.

Training will be the same as before with every player being assigned to their designated pod on arrival,

health questionnaire must be complete before every training session in order to participate, and please arrive kitted out for training as dressing rooms are NOT open.

National Draw

Huge thankyou to everyone who bought tickets to support our National Draw Fundraiser .The local Draw for the 3 Supervalu Vouchers will take place in the coming days. The main Draw takes place in early June.

Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module

We ask players, parents and guardians, team mentors and indeed anyone thinking of being in the environs of a GAA pitch in the next few months to complete the GAA's online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities. It is particularly aimed at Covid supervisors and officers, players, team personnel, and the parents and guardians of underage players. However, anyone present at training sessions or games should complete it to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines.

Membership

Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via the Clubforce App by just searching Clg Realt na Mara .We would encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved with the club. All players must have their membership paid in order to be properly insured whilst playing or training with the club.

Condolences

The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express our deepest sympathy to the Carty family on the very sad and untimely passing of Pàid.For many years Pàid helped us out doing our weekly Bunotto draw at the local Bingo..May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Vetting / Safeguarding

It is now a legal requirement that all club coaches and volunteers need to be Garda vetted and hold a safeguarding course certificate .Therefore our club Childrens Officers requests that everyone is compliant in the coming weeks so that when Gaelic games return everything is in order.Your vetting certification is valid for 3 years therefore any club members who were vetted pre 2018 must now renew their vetting certs. The online vetting system can be accessed at

https://gaa.flowforma.com/Lists/Forms/NewForm.aspx?FlowId=7 .

St. Michael’s

Sympathy: CLG Naomh Micheál wish to send our deepest condolences to our Club President Brian McGinley his wife Brid and family on the passing of his sister in law Ellen McGinley Pound Street Dunfanaghy.

Ellen was the wife of Brian's late brother John McGinley former St. Michael's Player and long-time Youth Officer and underage organiser with the Club.

Condolences are also extended to Ellen's daughter Deirdre and to Brians brother Neil another former club player and his wife Margaret and family and to the entire family circle.

Online Bingo

St Michaels had Another successful bingo night on Sunday with Niall Rodden (Terlin) checking all the way from Glasgow and Ann Coggins (Ards) calling check from her home in London, proving that being away from home the online bingo and lotto gives them a chance to support their home club. The big winner on the night was Shannon Breslin Drimnaraw checking on the last house giving her 200 euro thanks to all our customers both local and abroad and indeed from surrounding areas we appreciate your support. Roll on Sunday.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 3,6,10,16,18,20. There were 4 Match 5 Michael and Alice McColgan, Marie Corcoran Kill Dunfanaghy and Patricia Browne Devlin who won €25 each.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times and please stay safe.

St. Michael’s Bingo

Congratulations to Shannon Breslin from Creeslough who won the €200 on the 9th Game at the St. Michael’s Bingo on Sunday night last. The winner of the €30 for the Line was Bridget Moore Ray Falcarragh. The €100 on the 5th Game House was won Ann Mulhern, the €30 on the line was won by Charlotte Breslin Creeslough.

Online Bingo continues on this Sunday evening and its eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early. Every week we are getting new players - thank you to everyone who purchases books and played - it is great to see so many from near and far. Pre-Printed Books will be available in Primo Supermarket Creeslough, Moores Shop and Centra in Dunfanaghy this week from Thursday and the online purchase option is already open so buy early. Books are available online from Clubforce at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&intMF_ID=8029#Anchor and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.. Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 1pm on Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday.

St. Michael’s 2021-2022 Membership Now Open

Club memberships are now due and with hopefully the return to play of our underage teams at the end of April, it’s very important to pay your membership now so that when return to play is announced, registration and insurance will be in place for those players. No players will be allowed to train or play until membership is completed. If you have any questions, contact AnnMarie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

Rates are the same as last year and all registrations need to be completed via Clubforce

Membership can be paid online at the following Link: https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&clb=1.

LET’S DO OUR PART

Now more than ever we need to do our part in protecting ourselves and others from Covid. PLEASE follow the HSE guidelines re: Covid restrictions. If your become unwell, isolate and contact your G.P. who will guide you on what you need to do next. There is Hope...but we need to do our part. #holdfirm #staysafe #protecteachother.

St. Michael’s Minor Board

It’s wonderful to see all the kids back at training having fun. We extend a very warm welcome to returning and new members.

However just a reminder only one parent/guardian is permitted to attend training due to covid 19 guidelines unless their circumstances require additional presence. It is also a requirement that all players are registered and complete the Health questionnaire before returning to play to keep everyone safe. Should any parent/guardian have any queries or wish to assist with their relevant underage team please contact Maura directly at 0872601778. Thank you to all the coaches and members of the Minor Board for all their hard work in organising return to play so diligently as it took a lot of effort and hours of volunteering to get everything in place.

LET’S DO OUR PART

Now more than ever we need to do our part in protecting ourselves and others from Covid. PLEASE follow the HSE guidelines re: Covid restrictions. If your become unwell, isolate and contact your G.P. who will guide you on what you need to do next. There is Hope...but we need to do our part. #holdfirm #staysafe #protecteachother.

Naomh Brid

LOTTO: CLG Naomh Brid are delighted to relaunch our club lotto. We are very excited to get our lotto up and running again after a lengthy period away and just want to thank everyone for their patience and continued support. First draw will take place on May 24th. Tickets can be bought in Cassidys Shop, Ballintra, Ballintra PO, Kees Supermarket, Laghey and also of any executive member and senior player. You can also play our lotto online via the clubforce app by just searching Naomh Brid. Stay up to date with all development via our social media apps.

Cúl Camp is Back

Naomh Brid will be running a Cul Camp from Monday 19th July to Friday 23rd July.

Registration for the camp is live NOW on the Cul Camp website so please register your kids ASAP to avoid disappointment.

The camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

It is important to double check that you select the correct gear size for your kids. All gear will be sent to the parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

GAA Cúl Camps

Official website of the GAA Cúl Camps for girls and boys aged 6-13

www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Naomh Brid Pettigo LGFA

The Club is delighted to announce that we have a sports equipment recycling Scheme in place. If you have any pairs of boots, sports clothing like shorts, jerseys, gloves etc please don't throw them away.

Just pop the boots into a bag , mark size of boots onto the bag and drop off during training times(check Naomh Brid Pettigo LGFA FB Page) or contact Martin Goldrick PRO of Naomh Brid Pettigo LGFA for more details. We hope that when enough boots etc come in we can help Players to keep their costs down by upcycling their gear.

Naomh Brid Academy

The Academy for Girls and Boys born 2015, 2016, 2017 starts again on Saturday May 15th 10.30, at Pairc Naomh Brid. This has been hugely successful for Parents and their children in the past, and we hope to see new faces Saturday morning.

Return To Play

We were absolutely delighted to welcome all our underage and senior teams back to Pairc Naomh Brid . We wish them a very happy, save and successful return to play.

Appreciation Post

A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for their time that they volunteered over weekends/evenings to help get the grounds ready for the new season ahead, a lot of work was done around the Pairc, the support & sponsorship we received, the time everyone give was greatly appreciated by all, Pairc Naomh Bríd is looking well and we are looking forward to welcoming all our supporters back in the future

St Naul's

Slotto: St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 09/05/2021. The numbers drawn were 5 7 4 3 1 2 6. There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Fiona Davis, California . Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce

10 WEEK DRAW

Once again, thank you to everyone for supporting our 10 Week Development Draw . Congratulations to all the winners of week 3 .

Tickets can be purchased for the remaining 7 weeks of the draw using the club link ; https://www.naomhnaille.ie

We would like to thank Marina's Cafe & Wine Bar, Donegal Town for their generous sponsorship of our bonus prize this week .

We are all looking forward to their reopening and we wish them well .

€200 Michael Breslin, Drumcliffe; €200 Jimmy McDyer, Inver; €200 Joe Gillespie, Donegal; €300 Michael Rose, Ardaghey; €500 Regina Dulea, Rossylongan; €1000 Christopher Kennedy, Brenter. €50 Voucher Bobby Gallagher, Salthill; €50 Voucher Freddie Cullen, Doorin

MEMBERSHIP

Club membership is available on line through clubforce

Killybegs

CLG Na Cealla Beaga - Smoke Free Club Launch: CLG Na Cealla Beaga will become a smoke free club on May 31st 2021 on World 'No Smoking Day'.

We will become the fourth club in County Donegal to launch a smoke free grounds policy where smoking and vaping (e-cigarette) will not be permitted on the club's grounds.

The smoke free policy has been introduced as part of the club's wider commitment to the health and wellbeing of the community through the GAA's National Healthy Clubs Project. The project has been led and implemented by our Club Health Officer Michelle Cunningham. As a club we would like to thank Michelle for all the hard work and dedication she has put into the Healthy Clubs Project.

On Monday May 31st we will launch our Smoke Free Club Policy outdoors in Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park from 4-6pm. We will be joined by Maresa Mc Gettigan a HSE Stop Smoking Specialist who will distribute resources and provide help to anyone who would like to quit smoking.

Please feel free to join us on the day and support our smoke free club campaign.

Get Ireland Walking 21-day Walking Challenge:

Please find the link below to sign up and find our more information about the new free Get Ireland Walking App. We would encourage all our member and the wider community to sign up and get walking!

If you have any further questions, please contact Michelle Cunnigham.

https://getirelandwalking.ie/app

Online Bingo:

A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word.

How to play:

In store:

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis now. We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Online:

Buy your bingo books online at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=476&intMF_ID=7966#Anchor

There are two options to buy your books online! Option 1: Pay & print at home! Online sales close at 12 midday on the day of bingo (each Monday) Option 2: Pay & we Print/Post direct to you! Online sales for this option close at 6pm the Wednesday prior to game night! Additional fee of €1. Books that are purchased after the cut off times will automatically be entered into next week's games!

On game night you follow the link to Zoom & Play! Login from 7.30pm each Monday using the link provided! Games start at 8pm sharp! Good luck!

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link below to register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

https://auth.gaaservers.net/auth/realms/gaa/protocol/openid-connect/auth?client_id=gaa-direct&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Freturntoplay.gaa.ie%2F&state=7d782d0c-7594-4997-8a26-12aaa8e40dc6&response_mode=fragment&response_type=code&scope=openid&nonce=6989bf97-59cd-4848-be40-ec82ec9aeb58

1. Register as a user and login.

2. Complete the online information form.

3. Add our Club - CLG Na Cealla Beaga.

4. Submit Payment.

Please find a very helpful Video link if you are having any trouble accessing it:

https://gmssupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360018872740-SCREENCAST-Accessing-Foireann-

If you have any further questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White.

Kilotto numbers 3,9,24,25. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €740.00. Consolation prize winner Ronan Conaghan, Five Points.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online.

https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Your support would be greatly appreciated & good luck!!

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 07/05/21: Nos drawn 7,16,20,22. Jackpot €3250, No Winner. Match 3 - 1 Winner €80, Grace Boyle, Kilmore, Churchill Online. Open Draw Winners €10 Each: Mary Langan, Mandy's; Mary Doherty, Millbridge. Next week’s Jackpot €3300

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

The club's weekly online bingo is still gaining strength week on week, with players logging in from all over the country as well as overseas. Join in the fun, snd hopefully win some cash this and every Friday night at 8.30 pm via zoom.

All details are available on the Termon bingo Facebook page.

As restrictions begin to ease, we welcome our senior teams back to training from this week. For the first time in the club, the Junior ladies will be making their debut, new members are most welcome, please contact Joanne on 087 205 5218, for further details.

All teams will be out training now, and we wish them all a safe the and all best for the season ahead.

The underage teams are also out in force training also, the following is the weekly schedule, (subject to change)

As always new boys and girls are most welcome to come along and join in the fun and games, contact any of the coaches below for information.

Please adhere to all the relevant guidelines, health questionnaire, bring your own clearly marked water bottle and gumshields, and appropriately dressed for the weather as it is very unpredictable at the moment. Stay safe, keep warm and enjoy the return to training.

Monday

6 - 7pm - U13 boys,

Contact jim ‭087853 7291‬ or Liam 086811 7900 for further details.

7 - 8pm - U15 boys,

Contact James 086816 6153, Paddy 086320 4824 or PJ (086) 864 1159 for further details.

7 - 8pm -Junior Ladies.

Contact Joanne 087205 5218.

Tuesday

5 - 6pm -U10 girls

contact Lisa (086) 352 7015

Wednesday

6 - 7pm -U12 girls,

contact Caroline (087) 946 7815 or Stephen (087) 241 9910

5.45 - 7pm -U16 girls

contact Adrian 0868194870

7 - 8.30 - U17 boys

Contact Hugh (087) 689 1967 Paddy 087217 5234.

7 -8pm - U15 boys

Contact James 086816 6153, Paddy 086320 4824 or PJ (086) 864 1159.

Thursday

5.30 - 7pm - minor girls

Contact Roisin Friel (085) 197 3356 or Roisin Mccafferty 086073 1559.

6 - 7.30pm - U11 boys

Contact Daireann 087220 2073.

Friday

6 -7pm - U14 girls

Contact Shauna (087) 748 8113

6 -7.30pm - U13 boys

Contact jim ‭087853 7291‬ or Liam 086811 7900 for further details.

Saturday.

10 -11am - U6’s academy.

Community astro, Kilmacrennan

Contact Pauric 087052 7890

Anthony (086) 367 2353

Grainne 087756 1687.

9 - 10am - U11 boys

Contact Daireann 087220 2073

10 -11am - U10 boys

Contact Fergal ‭(086) 825 1400‬

10 - 11am - U8 boys

Contact Padraig McCafferty (087) 130 6634

11:15 - 12:15 - U8 girls

Contact Lynn (086) 374 8530

12.30 - 12.30pm - U10 girls

Contact Lisa (086) 352 7015

1:30 - 12:30 - U12 girls

contact Caroline (087) 946 7815 or Stephen (087) 241 9910

Sunday

10:30 - 12 - Minor girls

Contact Roisin Friel (085) 197 3356 or Roisin Mccafferty 086073 1559.

5 - 7pm - U17 boys

Contact Hugh (087) 689 1967 Paddy 087217 5234.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 09/05/2021: Numbers: 3, 7, 10, 21, 22. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Leo Blaney. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4400

Get your tickets now:

Online*: https://bit.ly/2vPgMv1

⚪️ Ballylar PO

Shannagh Shop

⚪️ Blaney’s, Kerrykeel

‘Your Stop’ shop, Portsalon

⚪️ Clinton’s Shop, Tamney

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week

National Club Tickets - Local Draw

Comhghairdeas leis na daoine thíos a bhain €100 an duine sa chrannchur áitiúil anocht.

€100 - Hugh Logue, Kerrykeel. €100 - Susie Mc Elwaine, Ballylar. €100 - Paul Callaghan, Kerrykeel. €100 - Francis Sweeney, Doaghcrabbin. €100 - Neil Shiels, Fanavolty.

All tickets sold will be in the hat for the county draw next weekend, and also the National Draw which will take place on June 4th. Thanks for your support and the best of luck to everyone in the remaining draws!

Gaeil Fhánada - Return to Play

Many of our teams will return to action during the course of the next seven days.

All players, both senior and underage must adhere to the following before they can return to action.

1. Club Membership - please access the following link https://returntoplay.gaa.ie to complete membership for 2021. If you need further assistance don’t hesitate to contact Fiona on 0851555645, Pat on 0872277209 or Margaretta on 0868744405.

2. Complete Return to Play Health Questionnaire. The details of this questionnaire must be confirmed prior to every Gaeil Fhánada training session and game. https://returntoplay.gaa.ie

3. Complete the COVID-19 Club Education eLearning Module which can be accessed at the following link. https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/

Thank you all for your continued cooperation. We look forward to welcoming you all back to Páirc Uí Shiadhail!

Gaeil Fhánada Training Schedule

A week later than initially anticipated, but the days and times remain as previously advised as we welcome our players back to Portsalon this week.

Tuesday

U16 Girls @ 6pm

Wednesday

⚪️U17 Boys @ 5:45

Senior Ladies @ 7pm

Friday

⚪️U10 & U12 Girls @ 6:30

U9’s Boys & Girls @ 6:30

⚪️U11 Boys @ 6:30

U13 Boys @ 6:30

Saturday

⚪️Senior Ladies @ 9am

U7’s Boys & Girls @ 10am

⚪️U14 Girls @ 11am

*Start date for other age groups yet to be confirmed.

Cúl Camp 2021

The Gaeil Fhánada Cúl Camp will run from Monday, 26th July - Friday 30th July this year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, camps will be limited to 100 places!

Registration for this camp is now live since May 10th on the Cúl Camps website https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

If you’re interested in booking your child’s place, early booking is advised to avoid disappointment as places are expected to sell out fast.

Please note that you MUST register online and there are a maximum of 100 places on the camp.

Congratulations Miriam and Seamus

Everyone at the club would like to extend our congratulations to senior player, Miriam Murphy and Seamus Carr who were married in Ballinacrick on Friday last.

Comhghairdeas libh uainn uilig sa chlub.