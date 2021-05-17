Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Racing: Dylan Browne McMonagle on the mark on the double

Donegal Racing: Dylan Browne McMonagle on the mark on the double

Dylan Browne McMonagle enjoys further success at Naas on Sunday where he partnered the Joseph O'Brien-Andreas Vessalius to win the five-furlong conditions’ race. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Dylan Browne McMonagle reached double figures for the season and helped Navan-based trainer Pat Martin maintain his good recent form when taking the 12-furlong handicap on the Peter Cullen-owned Quiet Desire at Dundalk on Wednesday.

The 12/1 chance beat 85/40 favourite Getaway Queen by three-parts of a length and Martin said, “I’m so pleased for Peter who is from Clonee in County Meath. He is so enthusiastic and I can’t wait to see how excited he is.

He has all his family around him tonight, it’s a big deal for him and it's a big deal for us all.” McMonagle is operating at impressive strike rate and this was his tenth winner of the season from just 63 rides.
Browne McMonagle kicked on with further success at Naas on Sunday. He partnered the Joseph O'Brien-Andreas Vessalius to win the five-furlong conditions’ race.

The 11/4 chance was having his third start and readily beat the Donnacha O'Brien-trained 2/1 favourite Silver Surfer by a length and three-parts.

Upcoming Fixtures
Sligo – Tuesday, May 18 (First Race 2.00pm)
Limerick – Tuesday, May 18 (First Race 4.45pm)
Cork – Wednesday, May 19 (First Race 1.35pm)
Tipperary – Thursday, May 20 (First Race 1.30pm)
Downpatrick – Friday, May 21 (First Race 1.55pm)
Wexford – Friday, May 21 (First Race 4.30pm)
Curragh – Saturday, May 22 (First Race 1.45pm)
Curragh – Sunday, May 23 (First Race 1.30pm)

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie