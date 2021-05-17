Donegal Racing: Dylan Browne McMonagle on the mark on the double

Dylan Browne McMonagle reached double figures for the season and helped Navan-based trainer Pat Martin maintain his good recent form when taking the 12-furlong handicap on the Peter Cullen-owned Quiet Desire at Dundalk on Wednesday.

The 12/1 chance beat 85/40 favourite Getaway Queen by three-parts of a length and Martin said, “I’m so pleased for Peter who is from Clonee in County Meath. He is so enthusiastic and I can’t wait to see how excited he is.

He has all his family around him tonight, it’s a big deal for him and it's a big deal for us all.” McMonagle is operating at impressive strike rate and this was his tenth winner of the season from just 63 rides.

Browne McMonagle kicked on with further success at Naas on Sunday. He partnered the Joseph O'Brien-Andreas Vessalius to win the five-furlong conditions’ race.

The 11/4 chance was having his third start and readily beat the Donnacha O'Brien-trained 2/1 favourite Silver Surfer by a length and three-parts.

Upcoming Fixtures

Sligo – Tuesday, May 18 (First Race 2.00pm)

Limerick – Tuesday, May 18 (First Race 4.45pm)

Cork – Wednesday, May 19 (First Race 1.35pm)

Tipperary – Thursday, May 20 (First Race 1.30pm)

Downpatrick – Friday, May 21 (First Race 1.55pm)

Wexford – Friday, May 21 (First Race 4.30pm)

Curragh – Saturday, May 22 (First Race 1.45pm)

Curragh – Sunday, May 23 (First Race 1.30pm)