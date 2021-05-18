DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Aodh Ruadh

Hurling

Training continues next week for our older groups at the times outlined below.

Under 13 - Tuesday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 10.30am to 11.30am @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 15 - Tuesday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch; Thursday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 17 - Tuesday, 5pm to 6pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 12.45pm to 1.45pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Sunday morning saw another great turn out for our younger hurlers, with our under 9, under 7 and under 5s all out again for their second session of the year. In total we had almost 50 youngsters taking part in activities to help improve their fitness, balance, agility, as well as the basic core skills of ground hurling. If any parent would like their child to join any of our younger age groups, please contact John Larkin on 086-1076883. Children born in the years 2016 will be under 5; 2015 and 2014 are under 7; And those born in 2012 and 2013 are under 9.

Training sessions

With all our adult teams in football, hurling and ladies football back training and generally coming in after underage coaching sessions, a punctual start and finish to all sessions is now important so that all teams and units get fair access to our pitches. Things have got off to a good start in this regard so it is a matter of continuing to adhere to allocated time slots.

Clothes collection

Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling committee are running their annual cash for clothes recycling campaign for the next four weeks. This is a great chance to get rid of any unwanted clothes, shoes, belts, bed linen, towels, etc., and help us raise some much-needed funds for promotion and development of underage hurling in the club. This will be our main fundraiser for 2021. For any information regarding this campaign or arrange drop off of clothes contact any of the following John Larkin (086-1076883), Denis Daly (086-3269550), Sabrina Brosnan (087-9287965), Orla Bannon (086-8035316), or Gregory Gallagher (087-2210570).

Ballyshannon Bingo

Yet another enjoyable night at the Ballyshannon Online Bingo with 30 different winners of the €2,190 paid out. Well done to Kathleen Brennan winning the €500 jackpot and Mary Patton taking the €250 mini jackpot. Our other house winners included Bríd Barrett, Mary McGowan, Mark Newell, Hugo Gilmartin, Joe Devanney, Kathleen Brennan, Liz Dunne, Killian Bradshaw, Mary Patton and Leanne McGrath. The snowball evaded capture again so rolls to €1,150 this Friday night on 47 numbers or less. Once again we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom at 9pm. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

Please note, we have revamped the delivery schedule for Ballyshannon Bingo books as follows:

• Books bought by 4pm on Wednesday will be emailed by lunchtime Thursday.

• Books then bought by 8am on Friday morning will be emailed before lunchtime on Friday.

• Books bought by Friday's final 4pm deadline will be emailed before 6pm on Friday.

It is very important players enter the email address they need the book to be sent to. Late changes are problematic and we cannot guarantee they will be facilitated.

Look forward to seeing you all again this Friday evening!

Aodh Ruadh 2021 Golf Classic lead sponsor announced

We are delighted to announce Mr Oilman as the main sponsor for the Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic on Friday, 11th June. Club chairmain, William Doogan, thanked Colin Maguire of Mr Oilman for coming on board as the title sponsor and Colin said he was delighted to be part of the fund-raiser and wished everyone who was taking part the very best of luck. The event was a huge success last year and we are looking forward to another great classic next month. Tee times are still available, but they are now filling out fast. Book through the golf club on 071-9841302 at your earliest opportunity to be sure of your slot. Entry is €120 per team. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are fourballs at Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Slieve Russell; vouchers for Bundoran Golf Club and Druids Golf, four golf bags, golf shoes, golf hats, plus loads more prizes. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Local winners in the Aodh Ruadh Club Draw

Prizes for the local Aodh Ruadh part of the GAA’s National Draw were drawn tonight in the Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon with the assistance of some of the club’s youngest players who played a stormer. In what is a difficult time to sell tickets for anything due to Covid-19 restrictions, the draw raised just over €14,000, the highest figure ever raised locally from this draw, which is a great tribute to all who bought tickets and to those who sold them, a big effort was put in on this one.

Chairman of the Aodh Ruadh Park / Development Committee, Tom Daly, thanked all of the local draw sponsors and everyone who assisted in promoting the draw locally.

"This has brought in over €14,000 and brings sourcing of funding for the new playing surface at the Fr Tierney Park close to €150,000. We are gearing up to start the project next month and in mid-summer will launch a major initiative to help close the remaining funding gap. There is great enthusiasm in the locality and further afield for this project and we want to maintain the momentum and get the job done and paid for," he said.

There are three elements to the draw, local, county and national, so those who supported the draw still have two more chances to win some great prizes as the county and national elements still have to be drawn.

The county draw will take place at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy tomorrow, Tuesday, and the GAA National Club Draw will take place on Friday 4th June.

WHO WON WHAT?

There were 11 local prizes, grateful thanks to the sponsors of these for their generosity and congratulations to the winners, who are as follows:

• £250 Sterling voucher for O’Neill’s Sports Superstore, Strabane: Aisling Gallagher, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

• White Hotel Group Voucher for three nights B&B and two dinners for two people in Lisdoonvarna or Earl of Desmond, Tralee: Jim Kane, Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

• £250 Cash Voucher: John Travers, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

• Sandhouse Hotel & Spa, Sunday Lunch (for two) voucher: Pat O’Brien, Carlow and Ballyshannon.

• Aodh Ruadh Black Puffer Jacket and Bobble Hat: Kate Slevin, Boa Island Road, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

• Four Weekend Tickets for next Rory Gallagher Festival: Dan Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon.

• €200 voucher for BMG Hardware and DIY, Bundoran: Paddy McGurl Motorfactors, Ballyshannon.

• Pair of Stand tickets for next senior Ulster Championship final: Frances Kane, Ballyshannon and Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh.

• Sandhouse Hotel & Spa Voucher for Sunday lunch (for two): Ronan Kilganon, Athenry and Ballyshannon.

• €100 Fuel Voucher for E&J Oil: Edward Gillespie, Lawne Park, Ballyshannon.

• Pair of Weekend tickets for next Ballyshannon Folk Festival: Anthony Travers, Creevy, Ballyshannon.

Prizes will be distributed during the coming week.

Congratulations Tom

Best wishes to Tom Daly who has been appointed as a Trustee of the National Camogie Association and as a member of its Ard Comhairle. For the past three years Tom has served as a member of the Association's Governance Committee and has been asked to continue in that role.

Membership reminder

All players, adult and underage, should have now paid their membership. The club does not permit non-members to participate in any form of on-field activity, and this includes training. Membership can be paid online at our Klubfunder page. Non-playing members should also note that they will need to have their membership paid by May 31st in order to have a vote at the club's annual general meeting, as well as to be eligible for consideration for All-Ireland final tickets should Donegal make the decider at the end of August.

Sympathies

The club extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Teddy Loughlin who passed last week. Teddy played for the Aodh Ruadh and Donegal, before emigrating to London at the age of 20. He maintained a great love for his homeplace and will be missed by his many friends locally.

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,000. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Nollaig McNelis and Kevin Byrne. Thanks to Rory and Jack McGloin for performing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €1,100 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. Users can now avail of the auto-renew option to play the same line every week until they decide to stop when they pay using Stripe. Give it a go, you never know!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: SENIOR HURLERS.

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 14/05/21. Nos drawn 6,14,20,24. Jackpot €3,300. No Winner. Mtch 3 1 Winner €80, Noreen Hilferty, Mandys.

Open Draw Winners €10 each: Chloe Callaghan, Cill An Oir; Kevin O’Hanlon, Letterkenny University Hospital. Next week’s Jackpot €3350

The May draw for the club 300 development draw was held earlier and this month’s winners are: 1st - €1,000 -Michelle Bennett, Bruckless, Co. Donegal; 2nd - €500 - Kieran Friel, Drumbrick, Termon; 3rd - €300 - Liam Cassidy, China, Asia.; - €200 - John Watson, watson Hire, Letterkenny.

Thank you to all our our contributors, and for supporting our club and development draw.

Next draw is Friday 11th of June.

As all teams are now out training and awaiting fixtures, can we remind all players to ensure the health questionnaire is completed before each visit to the pitch. Registration is also due and can be done online via the clubforce app.

The senior men held a player development draw at the weekend, and on offer was a pedigree heifer, or €2,000 cash. The lucky winner was Eamonn Coyle, Fanad.

Congratulations and well done, thanks to everyone who supported this fundraiser for the development of our teams in Termon.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 1,7,12,15,18,20! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 16 ann le ceathrar uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Anne Marie Roarty, (PayPal), a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/ nó paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/clgccf?locale.x=en_US

The numbers drawn were 1,7,12,15,18,20! No jackpot winner..we had 16 match 4’s;

Congratulations Anne Marie Roarty, (PayPal), who was the winner of the €100! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/ or via paypal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/clgccf?locale.x=en_US . Cut off for entry to lotto each week is 6pm Wednesdays. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar. Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Underage Training

Traenáil do na foirne faoi aois i bpáirc P.C.C. tosnú ar ais Dé Luain seo chugainn (3ú Bealtaine).

Underage training times at P.C.C.:

U-7’s (Born 2014-2017, children must be at least 4 yrs old)– Fridays at 7 pm

U-9’s (2012 & 2013)- Fridays at 6 pm

U-11’s (2010 & 2011)– Wed at 4:30 pm and Sat at 10 am

U-13’s (2008 & 2009)- Wed at 5:30 pm and Sat at 11 am

U-15’s (2006 & 2007) – Mondays at 7 pm

U-17’s (2004 & 2005)– Tuesdays at 4 pm.

Note:

• All Parents/Guardians please complete the COVID eLearning Module at the following link: https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/(Please ensure you keep a copy or take a screen shot of the final certificate once completed)

• Also the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each training session; this is located at: https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/

• Membership is due and can be paid on the night (€20 per child / €30 per family).

• Reminder: €2 per training session & please ensure all children have their own mouth guard and water bottle.

Parking Notice during underage training

For health and safety reasons we are asking all parents to park on the road outside PCC while dropping children to training. No car will be permitted inside the grounds.

Go raibh maith agaibh.

***Ballraíocht/Club membership 2021***

Duine Fásta/Adult - €30

Mac Léinn faoi 18/U-18 - €20

Imreoir/Player - €60

Club membership for 2021 is now due. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online under the following link:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGees shop.

Underage players can register at training.

Cúl Camp 2021

•Our Club Cul Camp will run from Monday 19th July until Friday 23rd July.

•The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

•The registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website from 7.30am Friday 7th May so please register early to avoid disappointment.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

• Make sure to double check you pick the correct gear size for your child. All gear is now being sent to parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline August 2nd

Please note the deadline to sponsor a sod in our new pitch development is August 2nd. We are so grateful to those of you who have supported our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far; both individuals and businesses who have generously sponsored €100 toward the continued development of our club. Your investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. Given the financial hardships faced by all clubs over the past year; it is humbling to see the support and backing our club has received since launching our fundraiser. We, like everyone else, are itching to back to Páirc Naomh Fhionáin and your un-wavering support gets us that bit closer to our goal (excuse the pun!) each day. We are so grateful. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Cill Chartha

All our county players featured in the opening National Division One North win away to Tyrone on Saturday, Paddy McBrearty got four points and was in the starting 15 along with Ryan McHugh, Eoin McHugh and Andrew McClean came on as second half subs, Donegal host Monaghan at 5pm next Saturday .

Club Memberships Deadline 29th May

The deadline for 2021 club memberships for this year is 29th May. Please note that as like last year if there are any restrictions/limits on numbers that can attend games during the year, this will be based on those that have paid their club membership before that date. You can get your membership at this link https://tinyurl.com/36dtatvm if you need more information or are unable to use the online system contact Fiona McGinley at 087-9038590 or one of the club executive.

Cúl Camps

The club Cul Camp will run from Monday 12th July until Friday 16th July. Registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie from 7.30am Thursday 6th May. The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid. Please ensure you select the correct gear size for your children as all gear is now being sent to parents addresses and will not be given out during the camp and wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge for same. Please contact Michael McShane on 087 6781789 if you have any queries

Online Bingo

Join us at 8:30pm (join us on Zoom from 8) on Sunday for our online bingo with the Jackpot now at €7,400 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close Midday on Saturday; any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw. For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690 or Ethna Byrne 087-7604184 the deadline for ordering printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can now also order your books in Centra, just fill out the pre-printed envelope, put in the amount due and pop it into the slot on the stand before 9pm Thursday and your books will be ready for collection there from 12:30pm on Saturday. You can buy your books online here: https://tinyurl.com/r2hz895c

Last Sunday’s Bingo Winners were: €230 Hayley Coughlin €100 Máire McShane, Michael Molloy €80 Fionnula Garrihy €70 Teresa McKelvey, Mary Breslin, Ellen O’Donnell €40 Siobhan McBrearty, Orla Bourne €35 Darren Rowan, Bella Cunningham, Emer Molloy agus Patricia Keir. Full list of weekly winners can be found on the bingo registrations page our website.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €4,900

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 7, 9, 16 agus 17. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Michel McShane, Bavin €30 Jerome McShane, Croaghbeg €20 Concepta Doogan, Largymore agus McShane Girls, Croaghbeg. Béidh €4,900 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Winners can contact the club at treasurer.kilcar.donegal@gaa.ie with their IBAN and BIC details so payments can be sent straight to your bank account. Entries can be bought at our stand in Centra or online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

Club Shop

Visit our online O’Neill’s Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear.

St Bridget’s Cross Picture

Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn

For the latest news visit our website www.clgchillchartha.com you can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter at facebook.com/CillCharthaGAA and @KilcarGAA you can also follow us on Instagram at kilcargaa and Snapchat at clgchillchartha.

St Naul's

Slotto: St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 16/05/2021. The numbers drawn were 1 4 5 7 3 2 6. There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Joe Britton, Mountcharles. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

10 week draw

Draw no 4 took place in the beautiful village of Inver on Sunday evening and unfortunately due to the lovely sunshine we called the 1st number drawn for €200 incorrectly .

We are happy to clarify that both tickets will be honoured with the prize .

Thanks so much to the Inver residents for their fabulous hospitality and for their assistance this evening.

€200 Caolin Mc Nulty , Old Road & Sharon Brennan, Lwr Glencoagh; €200 Kevin Meehan, Newtown, Donegal Town; €200 Deirdre Meehan, Drimarone; €300 Declan Mc Shane, Brenter; €500 Shane Hegarty, Roscommon; €1000 Michael Campbell, Killian/London.

Naomh Conaill

Sadly, another club legend has passed away. Our former president Phil, ‘Phildy’ Gallagher. Phil was an ever present at club and county matches. Naomh Conaill was his club and his pride and joy. He loved being President and was a proud man when the Dr Maguire came to the parish, along with any other trophy. Phil was a former assistant secretary and assistant treasurer along with with being a club volunteer and was made an honorary member of the club. His infectious laugh and great sense of humour lifted your spirits anytime you met him and he will be sorely missed around the community. ‘Phildy’ was a former postman and did his job with a smile everyday and his seat at the steps of the clubhouse will be empty now, but his smile and laugh will be an ever present in our minds.

We pass our deepest condolences to his wife Nora; daughters Margaret, Ann, Noreen, Mary T, Kathleen, Breda and Carol; sons Terence, Parick and Philip; grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and all Family and friends

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's lotto.The numbers drawn were 4,7,22,33. Two prizes of €50 went to Martin Joyce, Ard McGill Glenties and Brid Molloy, Drumbarron, Ardara. This weeks jackpot is €7,600. Lotto will be sold on the bridge as usual every Friday.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 20th May at a later time of 9pm.Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5200 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €860 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: The deadline for club membership has being extended to 31st May 2021.All clubs

players in advance of any permitted return to train or play in either April or May must be registered before they can take part in any training or games if not registered, they are not covered by GAA insurance regardless of the extension period.

2020 player registrations will “NOT” carry over into 2021 and cover will be declined if a player is not fully registered for the 2021 season in advance of any return to train or play in 2021.

Registration can be done through Clubforce

CÚL CAMPS: We are delighted to announce we will be running Cúl Camps this August

It will run from Monday 9th August until Friday 13th August

The registration for this camp will go live on the Cúl Camp website from 7.30am Wednesday 12th May (Link below)

The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid so early registration is advised

Please double check that you pick the correct gear size for the gear. All gear is now being sent to parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

St Michael's

Update Ireland Lights Up

As you are aware we had hoped that the ‘Ireland Lights Up’ walking campaign would start in early 2021 while Operation Transformation aired on RTÉ but due to public health restrictions this popular annual initiative had to be postponed.

Now that Spring has arrived and restrictions are lifting, the Department of Health and Sport Ireland has launched a new walking initiative ‘Keep Walking, Keep Well’ to encourage sports clubs from six National Governing Bodies of sport, including the GAA, to open their gates and continue to support people’s physical and mental health at this time.

From this week onwards St. Michaels has registered to participate in this program for 6 weeks. The only changes there is that anyone wanting to participate registers on the Get Ireland Walking App, which can be downloaded to your I phone or android device, select our county and club, and then fill out your schedule for the next 6 weeks. People can choose their own route or use the Creeslough Pitch if they wish. The walk can be completed on Tuesdays or Thursday evenings between the hours of 6pm - 8pm. However, we are reminded that we need to continue to adhere to the Public Guidelines regarding Covid, not walk in large groups and maintain a 2-metre distance. Attached is the link for the App to download and register. It would be great to get as many as we can to join in on this initiative.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 4,5,10,13,15,20. There were 2 Match 5 Brian McGinley Main Street Dunfanaghy and Colm Murray Kilmacloo Creeslough who won €50 each.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times and please stay safe.

St. Michael’s Bingo

Online Bingo continues on this Sunday evening and its eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early. Every week we are getting new players - thank you to everyone who purchases books and played - it is great to see so many from near and far. Pre-Printed Books will be available in Primo Supermarket Creeslough, Moores Shop and Centra in Dunfanaghy this week from Thursday and the online purchase option is already open so buy early. Books are available online from Clubforce at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&intMF_ID=8029#Anchor and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.. Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 1pm on Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday.

St. Michael’s 2021-2022 Membership Now Open

Club memberships are now due and with hopefully the return to play of our underage teams at the end of April, it’s very important to pay your membership now so that when return to play is announced, registration and insurance will be in place for those players. No players will be allowed to train or play until membership is completed. If you have any questions, contact AnnMarie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

Rates are the same as last year and all registrations need to be completed via Clubforce

Membership can be paid online at the following Link: https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&clb=1.

Calling all Donegal GAA Clubs

Kellogg launches nationwide competition with prizes worth €40,000 up for grabs for local GAA club

All GAA clubs across the county are in with a chance of winning incredible prizes as part of Kellogg’s sponsorship of the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl camps. Kellogg, now in its tenth year sponsoring the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, has launched the nationwide on-pack promotion for all GAA clubs to be in with a chance to win prizes worth €40,000 – a game-changing amount for any GAA club. At a time when fundraising has proved challenging, this competition provides GAA clubs with an incredible opportunity to claim great prizes through a simple mechanic. In order to nominate your club, all that is required is to pick up a promotional box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Using the unique on-pack code, log on to kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and nominate the club of choice. All nominations will be entered into a final draw to win one of three cash prizes – €25,000, €10,000 or €5,000.

Red Hugh's

Thunder Ball (50/50): The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live @8:00pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3. The draw can be entered online via PayPal or Revolut by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Bradley shop, Mc Crearys Topline and Brownes Off license before 4pm.This week’s winner were as follows:

Main Jackpot Prize €590 Annette Bradley

€50 Andies Supermarket Voucher Amanda McGlinchey

€50 Cash Martina Gallagher

Win a Holiday Home

The countdown to the holidayhome draw is entering the final few weeks, the draw will take place on Sunday 13th of June. The main prize includes a state of the art ‘Cowworth’ 3 bed holiday home with all mod cons and one year’s pitch fee at Rockhill Rockhill Caravan Park, Kerrykeel valued at €50,000. Additional prizes also include cash prizes of €1,000, €500, €200, 3x €100. The draw will take place in mid June with the winner being able to enjoy their new holiday home for the summer ahead. Tickets are €30 with the chance of winning one of 7 prizes. Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.winaholidayhomedonegal.com

Underage Training Schedule

u6, u7, u9, u11 Girls & Boys Saturday 11am

u12 & u14 Girls Monday & Thursday 5:30pm

u16 Girls Monday 6:15pm

u13 Boys 6pm Friday 6pm

u15 Boys Monday 6.30pm

u17 Boys Monday 7.30pm

New players are always welcome. All parents & coaches must check into the Return to Play and answer the a health questionnaire before all training sessions.

Cúl Camps

The Cúl Camp will take place on the week 9th to 13th of August, 5 Days of fun and games for the kids. Children can be register online on the Kellogg’s Cul Camp website, see facebook for further details.

Condolences

Red Hughs Clg would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the Gallen & McGovern Families, Ballinacor & Drumavish on the sad passing of Peggy R.I.P. Our thoughts & prayers are with Peggy's family & friends at this time. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 16, 17, 18. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Kevin McGlynn Jnr, Sligo; Yvonne Reilly, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7350.

The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Underage

Training for all Underage teams has now recommenced.

New players are always welcome at any grade.

Training Schedule

U7s Monday 6pm Saturday 10.30am

U9s Wednesday 6.30pm Sat 11am

U11s Saturday 12 noon

U13s Tuesday 6pm Thursday 6pm

U15s Sunday 11am

U17s Monday 7pm Friday 7pm

Ladies: Training for all age groups continues every Mon & Fri at 7pm,

Please have the e-learning module complete and cert sent to Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara before attending Training.

Training will be the same as before with every player being assigned to their designated pod on arrival,

health questionnaire must be complete before every training session in order to participate, and please arrive kitted out for training as dressing rooms are NOT open.

National Draw

Huge thankyou to everyone who bought tickets to support our National Draw Fundraiser .The local Draw took place for the 3 Supervalu Vouchers .€150 voucher Megan McEniff Bundoran €100 voucher Joanne McEniff Westport €50 voucher Fiona McEniff Rosses Point. The main Draw takes place in early June.

Membership

Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via the Clubforce App by just searching Clg Realt na Mara .We would encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved with the club. All players must have their membership paid in order to be properly insured whilst playing or training with the club.

Killybegs

Senior Board Meeting: The club will hold a senior board meeting online via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday May 26th at 8.30pm. Anyone who would like to attend please notify the Club Secretary by email on or before Monday May 24th @7:00pm.

CLG Na Cealla Beaga - Smoke Free Club Launch:

CLG Na Cealla Beaga will become a smoke free club on May 31st 2021 on World 'No Smoking Day'.

We will become the fourth club in County Donegal to launch a smoke free grounds policy where smoking and vaping (e-cigarette) will not be permitted on the club's grounds.

The smoke free policy has been introduced as part of the club's wider commitment to the health and wellbeing of the community through the GAA's National Healthy Clubs Project. The project has been led and implemented by our Club Health Officer Michelle Cunningham. As a club we would like to thank Michelle for all the hard work and dedication she has put into the Healthy Clubs Project.

On Monday May 31st we will launch our Smoke Free Club Policy outdoors in Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park from 4-6pm. We will be joined by Maresa Mc Gettigan a HSE Stop Smoking Specialist who will distribute resources and provide help to anyone who would like to quit smoking.

Please feel free to join us on the day and support our smoke free club campaign.

Keep Walking, Keep Well

Please find the link below to sign up and find our more information about the new free Get Ireland Walking App. We would encourage all our member and the wider community to sign up and get walking!

If you have any further questions, please contact Michelle Cunnigham.

https://getirelandwalking.ie/app

Online Bingo:

A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word. Weekly prizes totalling €1,500.

How to play:

In store:

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis from Wednesday morning until 11am Monday (or while stocks last!). We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Online:

Buy your bingo books online at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=476&intMF_ID=7966&fbclid=IwAR3uuAt4IL9eJut9apSanRrhgDr7wrxypJ5M1NimbTT7-U1pyy8NRUrAjik#Anchor

There are two options to buy your books online! Option 1: Pay & print at home! Online sales close at 12 midday on the day of bingo (each Monday) Option 2: Pay & we Print/Post direct to you! Online sales for this option close at 6pm the Wednesday prior to game night! Additional fee of €1. Books that are purchased after the cut off times will automatically be entered into next week's games!

On game night you follow the link to Zoom & Play! Login from 8pm each Monday using the link provided! Games start at 8.30pm sharp!

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link below to register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

https://auth.gaaservers.net/auth/realms/gaa/protocol/openid-connect/auth?client_id=gaa-direct&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Freturntoplay.gaa.ie%2F&state=7d782d0c-7594-4997-8a26-12aaa8e40dc6&response_mode=fragment&response_type=code&scope=openid&nonce=6989bf97-59cd-4848-be40-ec82ec9aeb58

1. Register as a user and login.

2. Complete the online information form.

3. Add our Club - CLG Na Cealla Beaga.

4. Submit Payment.

Please find a very helpful Video link if you are having any trouble accessing it:

https://gmssupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360018872740-SCREENCAST-Accessing-Foireann-

If you have any further questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White.

Kilotto numbers 1,4,20,26. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €750.00. Consolation prize winner Aoife White & Patricia McGuire Dunkineely.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online.

https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Your support would be greatly appreciated & good luck!!

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 17 Bealtaine. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 10 11 18 agus 22. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Cormac Gouding agus bhain sí €150.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 24ú Bealtaine agus €3,800 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas daoibhse uilig as bhur gcuid tacaíochta don chumann.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag a 8 a chlog, dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bingo.

Duine ar bith nár íoc an táille ballraíochta go fóill tá sé in am é a íoc anois. Thig é a íoc chuig Richard Conneely nó ar line ag nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Naomh Brid

LOTTO: CLG Naomh are delighted to relaunch our club lotto. We are very excited to get our lotto up and running again after a lengthy period away and just want to thank everyone for their patience and continued support. First draw will take place on May 24th . Tickets can be bought in Cassidys Shop Ballintra, Ballintra PO, Kees Supermarket Laghey and also of any executive member and senior player. You can also play our lotto online via the clubforce app by just searching Naomh Brid. https://member.clubforce.com/localhome.asp?LL_ID=2016&CLB=1 Stay up to date with all development via our social media apps.

Cúl Camp is Back

Naomh Brid will be running a Cul Camp from Monday 19th July to Friday 23rd July.

Registration for the camp is live NOW on the Cul Camp website so please register your kids ASAP to avoid disappointment.

The camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

It is important to double check that you select the correct gear size for your kids. All gear will be sent to the parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/GAA Cúl Camps

National Draw

Club sold €5450 worth of €10 National draw tickets. Thanks to everyone who sold and bought a ticket and all proceeds will go towards running costs of the club for 2021.

Our local draw for 5x€50 cash prizes were sponsor by The Salmon Inn, The Country Inn, The 7 arches , The Rambling House and The Bay Bush Bar and Takeaway. The Draw for the 5 €50 winners will take place next Friday evening at executive meeting

Training

U-17’ training Sunday at 12 and Wednesday 7.30

U-15’s training monday 7.30

Four Masters

Club Lotto: Congratulations to Paul Diver, Rossylongan/Sandhouse Hotel who won the lotto jackpot of €2,300 on Monday May 17th in the weekly draw (Week 45)

Paul's lucky numbers were 3, 10, 17 & 24.

New players are always welcome so why not play online before 4.00pm next Monday and be in with a chance of winning the €300 jackpot. Play now at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

The Four Masters Club appreciates the continued support of our Main Sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Player news

Congratulations to senior footballer Cathal Canavan for being the recipient of the DCU President Award for special merit. Cathal is the founder of @dcustartupsoc & Varsity Sparks, a student crowd-funding competition that brings together students from across Ireland to find the best new entrepreneurial idea.

Well done to club players Ross O’Keeney, Conor Reid and Ellen Canavan who have been called up for county trials recently – best of luck to all!

Our teams in all grades and at all ages are back in training. All players, managers and mentors must be registered on www.foireann.ie prior to attending training sessions.

Four Masters Academy

The Four Masters Academy is up and running again on Saturday and Sunday mornings. All newcomers welcome.

Contact Rory O'Donnell (087)8872283 or Charlie Martin (087) 6330996 with your child's name and year of birth to be added to groups for messages.

Saturday

10am to 11am - 2017 (U4) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2016 (U5) boys and girls.

Sunday

10am to 11am - 2015 (U6) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2014 (U7) boys only.

2014's girls training a different day/time, contact Barry Dunnion (087 996 6116) for details.

Parents can register online at www.foireann.ie before next week and will need to fill out a Covid questionnaire on Foireann each time before training on Saturday or Sunday.

Condolences

Four Masters GAA club would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Brian Gallagher, Mountcharles.

Brian was a great club man and gave years of service to the Four Masters club in a number of different roles.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 16/05/2021: Numbers: 1, 9, 15, 22, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Anne Sweeney (Online). Next Week’s Jackpot: €4450.

Get your tickets now:

Online*: https://bit.ly/2vPgMv1

⚪️ Ballylar PO

Shannagh Shop

⚪️ Blaney’s, Kerrykeel

‘Your Stop’ shop, Portsalon

⚪️ Clinton’s Shop, Tamney

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week.

May ‘Grab a Grand’

The club will launch our May ‘Grab a Grand’ competition on our online platforms on Friday at midday.

There will be a limited amount of tickets on sale with a great cash prize for the winner. When the tickets are gone, they’re gone so please keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter pages or you can contact any committee members for further details.

Gaeil Fhánada - Return to Play

Many of our teams have returned to action in the past number of days. You can still register and get involved.

All players, both senior and underage must adhere to the following before they can return to action.

1. Club Membership - please access the following link https://returntoplay.gaa.ie to complete membership for 2021. If you need further assistance don’t hesitate to contact Fiona on 0851555645, Pat on 0872277209 or Margaretta on 0868744405. If you wish to avail of full club membership for 2021 (which includes Voting Rights and Access to All Ireland Ticket Allocation) you must complete registration before the revised date of May 31st.

2. Complete Return to Play Health Questionnaire. The details of this questionnaire must be confirmed prior to every Gaeil Fhánada training session and game. https://returntoplay.gaa.ie

3. Complete the COVID-19 Club Education eLearning Module which can be accessed at the following link. https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/

Gaeil Fhánada 7 Day Training Schedule

Wednesday

⚪️U17 Boys @ 5:45

Senior Ladies @ 7pm

Friday

⚪️U10 & U12 Girls @ 6:30

U9’s Boys & Girls @ 6:30

⚪️U11 Boys @ 6:30

U13 Boys @ 6:30

Saturday

⚪️Senior Ladies @ 9am

U7’s Boys & Girls @ 10am

⚪️U14 Girls @ 11am

Monday

U17 Boys @ 5:45

Tuesday

⚪️U16 Girls @ 6pm

Gaeil Fhánada Boot Club

If your child has grown out of their football boots and you’d like to donate them back, we have the answer for you.

There will be a box outside the clubhouse from this weekend where you leave outgrown pairs of football boots or pick a pair up if your child needs them. All sizes are welcome.

Hopefully this can become a useful resource for parents in the weeks to come.

Cúl Camp 2021

The Gaeil Fhánada Cúl Camp will run from Monday, 26th July - Friday 30th July this year. This camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, camps will be limited to 100 places, with all booking taking place online.

Please visit the Cúl Camps website https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/ to book your child’s place.

Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Urris

Club Iorras 50/50: Our May winners: €1,000- Margaret Toland and Ann Grant, Magheramore; €500- Denis and Roisin Devlin, Boharna. €100 by 5: John Devlin (C), Annaugh; Izaac, Cassidy and Paddy Diver, Roxtown; Paul Friel, Dunaff/Boston; Patrick McDaid, Tullagh and Noreen Doherty, Ballinaboe.

Congratulations to all winners this month and Thanks to all who support the club in this monthly draw.

Return of our Club Lotto: Club Lotto: With all training back in full force, we are very optimistic for the new season ahead and a return to better days coming. So, we are restarting our club lotto to support our teams and keep the show on the road. We will be moving online also through Clubforce as well as the usual envelopes back in the local shops. Watch out for the exciting details on our Facebook page in coming days. Jackpot starts at €1,880 where we finished on March 12th 2020.

Spread the word, buy a lotto and support our boys and girls.

Club Membership: Finally, we would like to remind all adult and underage members, with the resumption of games in the near future, players are not insured unless they are registered and membership paid. Can all please register now on www.foireann.ie. Adult membership is €30; Student €20 and underage €10. New members most welcome too. All non playing adults can also renew their annual club membership at this time too.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €2050. Sequence drawn was 8-3-1-5-4-7-6-2. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Brid Kirby, Kilnoxter, Malin Head. €20 sellers prize went to Roisa Stewart. Next weeks jackpot stands at €2100. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Return To Play: With the easing of restrictions, thankfully, the club and coaches would like to welcome back our underage players. New players are also welcome.

All training will be within Covid guidelines and safe return to Gaelic games guidelines. All underage players must be registered on the new GAA registration system www.foireann.ie. The updated training schedule can be viewed on the club facebook and twitter pages.

Irelands Fittest Family: Over the past twelve months or so a large number of our members have been involved in various fitness challenges, and perhaps some of our families might want to prove how fit they are by taking on other families in the country.

Ireland's Fittest Family is a competition reality show where families from all over the country compete against each other for the chance to win €15,000 and the title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family' all the while being mentored by a panel of respected coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke, Anna Geary and Donncha O'Callaghan.

It's back for its ninth year and are currently looking for families for the brand new series.

The most recent Donegal family that took part in the show were the Furlong Family coached by Donncha O'Callaghan that featured in Season 6.

This year, RTE are putting the call out again to see if there's another Donegal family that can go further than the Furlongs and bring the title to Donegal.

Log on to www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily for an application form.