McLaughlin makes 'All-American' for second consecutive year

Roma McLaughlin has made the 'All-America' team for the second year running.

The Greencastle native, the midfield star of the Central Connecticut State University soccer team, was handed the coveted accolade on Tuesday, capping off what has been yet another fantastic season for the 23-year-old.

Since moving to America in 2018 to join CCSU on a four-year sports scholarship, McLaughlin has shone for her college side the 'Blue Devils', recently leading them to the Northeast Conference Championship title for the third consecutive time, and scooping up a host of player awards along the way.

But the 'All-America' - US sport's version of a GAA All-Star award - is the most significant honour of all, and likely to create plenty of offers for McLaughlin if she opts to turn professional when she graduates next year.

But the question on the lips of many Irish soccer fans will now be, 'Are you seeing all this, Vera Pauw?'

Since moving to America in 2018, McLaughlin has not featured for the Ireland women's senior squad, a puzzling turn of events given she had risen up through the underage ranks before making her senior debut in 2016.

Perhaps her latest All-America success will give current manager Pauw some food for thought.