Naomh Ultan see off Naomh Padraig, Lifford

Naomh Ultan opened the new season with a double score win over Naomh Padraig, Lifford), in Dunkineely.

Naomh Ultan 2-18 Naomh Padraig 1-9

Darragh Murrin scored the two goals, both in the second half, as Naomh Ultan romped to a 12 point win over Naomh Padraig.

There were just three points between the teams at half-time. And when Brian Breslin converted from the penalty spot for the Naomh Padraig goal, the margin was down to a single point.

But it was all Naomh Ultan for the remainder of the half with Murrin’s two goals turning the tide very much in the favour of the locals. New Naomh Ultan player manager Patrick White gave first senior starts to Jack Boyle at cornerback and Jonathan Bach at corner forward .

Brian Breslin top scored for Naomh Padraig and ended the game with a goal and three points. The goal scored from the penalty spot.

Naomh Ultan: Daniel McGlynn; Jack Boyle, Christopher Boyle, Ryan Rose McGinley; Joseph Alvey (0-3, Aaron Kyles (0-1),Daniel Gallagher (0-1); Dermot Gallier (0-2), Shaun Blaine; Cian Kennedy (0-4,2f), Darragh Murrin (2-0), James Boyle (0-1); Jonathan Bach (0-1), Alan Lyons (0-3), Jordan Waters. Subs: Michael Breslin, Aidan Duddy (0-1), Seanie O’Shea (0-1), Mark Hutchinson, Paul Murrin.

Naomh Padraig: Jordan Nelson; Martin McHugh,Michael Ferry, Michael McBrearty; John Mahon, Paul Lynch, Michael Gillespie (0-1); Seamus Breslin, James McNulty; Keenan Doherty (0-1),Kevin McBrearty (0-1), Brian Breslin (1-3. 1-0 pen, 1f); Conor Breslin (0-1), Mark Carlin, Lorcan Glackin (0-1). Subs: Lornie Crossan.

Referee: Eugene McHale (Bundoran)