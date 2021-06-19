Senior Hurling League wins for Setanta, St Eunan's, Burt and Buncrana

Ice-cool Oisin Marley hit the vital late points to steer Setanta to the narrowest of victories in a cracker at the ‘Cross’

Setanta 0-18 Sean MacCumhaill’s 3-8

Marley finished with a tally of 0-13 in a hard fought affair where the home side led by 0-13 to 1-5 at the break-the MacCumhaill’s goal a deflection off the stick of Setanta’s Denim Rowan.

Inspired by county star Ciaran Matthewson who goaled, the Twin Towns side roared back and led by 3-6 to 0-14 eight minutes from time But mighty Marley steered his side to victory.

Dungloe improve in second half but St Eunan's take the points

Last year’s JHC county finalists Dungloe survived a choppy start to make this fairly competitive in the second half against a much stronger St Eunan’s side in Dungloe.

Dungloe 0-13 St Eunan’s 2-21

The winners led by 2-13 to 0-5 with the goals coming from dual star Kevin Kealy and Matt Ahern while Brian McIntyre also featured for a half.

Ryan Hilferty and Thomas Crossan were also on target for the winners.

For Dungloe, Thomas Hartnett was simply outstanding hitting 0-8 while Conor O’Donnell also stood out for the losers who improved in the second half.

Burt see off Aodh Ruadh

Arch underdogs Aodh Ruadh made Burt fight all the way in this bristling encounter in Hibernian Park.

Burt 0-17 Aodh Ruadh 0-12

Ace marksman Gareth Sheerin pushed the Ballyshannon boys to an unlikely 0-9 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Burt threw on county star Christopher McDermott and he hit 0-2 in almost as many minutes

Burt took the lead for the first time eight minutes from time and held on for victory against an impressive Aodh Ruadh side for whom Senan Roney was a key figure.

Buncrana flex muscles against Carndonagh

Buncrana showed no mercy in this one-sided Inishowen derby.

Buncrana 6-28 Carndonagh 1-10

The losers started brightly and were inspired by Cathal Doherty, but had no answers to the superior power and panache of the Buncrana boys.

The winners led by 3-16 to 0-8 at the break, with Dylan Duffy, David Carey, David Doherty, Oisin Grant, Peter Grant and Stephen Nelson got the goals for the winners.

Sam Doherty and Aidan Stokes were also prominent for the winners.