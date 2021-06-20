Cian McEniff scrapes a point for Bundoran in Glenswilly

Cian McEniff squared it up late on as Bundoran pulled a point out of the bag against Glenswilly in Division 1.

Glenswilly 1-14 Bundoran 1-14

The visitors, who had Cathal Corey taking charge for the first time, had got off to a perfect start with Alan Russell the goalscorer on two minutes, although 15 minutes from time Caoimhinn Marley netted for Glenswilly - and that tipped the tide.

The home team pushed their lead out to three with Mark McAteer pointing five from time, only for Bundoran to claw it back.

At the break, Russell’s goal, which came after Philip O’Donnell in the Glenswilly goal saved initially from Peter McGonigle, was the difference, with Bundoran 1-6 to 0-8 up. Shane McDevitt was keeping Glenswilly in touch, though, with McEniff of Bundoran ending up with seven points in all.

Bundoran were edging ahead but Mark McAteer, who had a fine game, played in Marley to confirm the swinging of the pendulum but Bundoran and McEniff had other ideas.

Glenswilly: Phillip O’Donnell; Mark McAteer (0-2), Ruairi Crawford, Shane McDaid; Sean Collum (0-1), Caolan Kelly, Cormac Callaghan; Leigh Crerand, Leon Kelly (0-1); Sean Wogan (0-1), Caoimhinn Marley (1-3, 1f), Gerard Shiels; Shane McDevitt (0-6, 4f, 1m), Conor McGinty, Ryan Diver. Subs: Jake Kelly for Callaghan (half-time), Shaun Gallagher for Shiels (53).

Bundoran: Ashley Mulhern; Adam Gallagher, Jonathan Boyle (0-1), Brian McHenry; Matthew Duffy, Shane McGowan, Oisin Walsh; Ciaran McCaughey, Cian McEniff (0-7, 2f, 1m); Peter McGonigle (0-1), Timmy Govorov (0-1), Paul Murphy; Adam McGloin (0-2, 1f), Niall Carr, Alan Russell (1-2, 1f). Subs: Shane Carr for Murphy (45), Dara Hoey for McGonigle (48), Diarmuid McCaughey for Russell (51).

Referee: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)