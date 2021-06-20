Termon leave MacCumhaill's with fine away win

McDaid shines as Termon edge MacCumhaills

Termon had enough firepower to leave Ballybofey with the win on Sunday scoring three goals in the process against MacCumhaill’s.

MacCumhaill’s 1-10 Termon 3-10

Despite the final score, it was the hosts who were the livelier side in the opening exchanges but both teams were reduced to 14 men when Luke Gavigan and Jack Alcorn were given their marching orders by referee Val Murray with less than five minutes on the clock.

Jamie Bell was called into action early on with a fine save from Daire McDaid’s effort before points from Steven O’Reilly, Carl Dunnion and Darren O’Leary had MacCumhaills ticking nicely over on the scoreboard. Termon’s first score game after eight minutes from a McDaid free but the hosts rifled over another two points from Keegan and O’Leary before McDaid for Termon replied to have the hosts 0-5 to 0-2 up at the water break.

Steve McElwaine and Marty O’Reilly exchanged points and Termon had the chance to edge closer ahead but two shorts from placed balls ruled that opportunity out. Termon took the lead with a point from Ryan McFadden before confusion in the MacCumhaills back line resulted in McDaid getting a goal for the visitors to creep ahead by onr point.

Another O’Leary free levelled things again but points from Anthony Grant and McElwaine saw the visitors enter half-time with a two-point lead. MacCumhaills had a goal chance near half time but the Termon rearguard did enough to thwart the efforts.

Things turned tetchy at the stroke of half-time and MacCumhaill’s would play the second half with 13 men when a black card was issued. Termon led 1-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Termon started the second half with real drive and momentum and could have goaled early on only for the bravery of Chris Gallagher to get down and deny a goal bound shot. The exchanges were tight and it took six minutes for the first score to come from a free from McDaid and a point from play from Bobby McGettigan.

Things were looking up again for the home side when Gary Wilson played in Carl Dunnion who finished perfectly and this was followed up with a Chad McSorley score after fine work to drag his side level again.

Goal number three for Termon came after an Anthony Grant pin-point pass found Ryan McFadden who obliged with a fine finish to put three between the sides again. MacCumhaills replied from Keegan but another point from Barry McGeehin took the sides to the water break with a goal between them.

Scores were light in the final 14 minutes with just three in total as the game took on a real edge and MacCumhaills were dealt another blow when Grant won the kick-out and got the ball to McGettigan who rammed it into the net for goal number three.

Another point from McDaid and an O’Leary free closed out the game with the men from the Burn road taking the two league points home with them as six-point winners.

Seán MacCumhaill’s: Jamie Bell; Cian Mulligan, Marty Gallagher, Chris Gallagher; Chad McSorley (0-1), Gavin Gallagher, Adam Lynch; Luke Gavin, Ryan Duffy; Gary Wilson, Jamie Keegan (0-2), Steven O’Reilly (0-1); Martin O’Reilly (0-1), Darren O’Leary (0-4, 4f), Carl Dunnion (1-1).

Termon: Emmet Maguire; Evan Coleman, James Doherty, Nathan McElwaine; Marty Steele, Conor Cassidy, Barry McGeehin (0-1); Ricky Gallagher, Ryan McFadden (1-2); Jack Alcorn, Steve McElwaine (0-1), Aaron Reid; Daire McDaid (1-4, 2f), Bobby McGettigan (1-1), Anthony Grant (0-1).