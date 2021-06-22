Carndonagh GAA club hosts busy night of action

Action from Monday night's meeting of Carndonagh and St Eunan's U-16s
GAA clubs all around Donegal are enjoying the benefits of the recent easing of restrictions with activities and matches keeping club volunteers busy almost every day.
On Monday night in Carndonagh, the local club hosted a brilliant night of action.
Páirc Uí Dhochartaigh hosted underage football games for boys and girls across a range of age-groups with the visiting Naomh Colmcille club providing the opposition.
Carndonagh U-16s who played St. Eunan's on Monday evening
It was a great night of entertainment with parents, families and supporters enjoying the games in the evening summer sunshine.
On the main pitch, Carndonagh's U-16s welcomed St. Eunan's in the Donegal Camogie league.
A Carndonagh player in control against St Eunan's on Monday evening
The hosts made home advantage count with an impressive display which saw them victorious.
A big well done to the Carndonagh club for hosting a busy evening of action.
St Eunan's U-16 camogie team who played Carndonagh on Monday night
The Letterkenny girls and their supporters were treated to welcome refreshments outside after the game with everyone observing Covid-19 guidelines.
On a beautiful summer's evening, it was a great night of sport.
PICTURES: Caroline McLaughlin
