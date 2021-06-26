Burt enjoy Inishowen derby win over Carndonagh in SHL

Cathal Doherty Carndonagh in action against Burt's Ciaran Bradley. Photo by Caroline McLaughlin
Carndoangh 0-11 Burt 5-22
Burt came to Carn and really flexed their muscles with a big win over the home side- after last week’s scare at home to Aodh Ruadh.
The winners had the benefit of a big breeze in the opening half and the points flowed from the accurate stick of the promising Conor Gartland, who finished with a tally of 1-10.
They were not flattered in the slightest by their half-time lead of 3-11 to 0-5.
The excellent Cathal Doherty, whose father John Joe, was a Donegal stalwart, got most of the Carn scores and he was well supported by Donal Doherty and James Monagle who battled hard for Carn, who were missing a few regulars.
Burt’s keeper Paul Burns landed 1-1 while Kevin Glenn hit two goals. Dara Grant and Ciaran Bradley were also on target for the rampant winners.
