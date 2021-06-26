Burt enjoy Inishowen derby win over Carndonagh in SHL

Burt enjoy Inishowen derby win over Carndonagh in SHL

Cathal Doherty Carndonagh in action against Burt's Ciaran Bradley. Photo by Caroline McLaughlin

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

 Carndoangh 0-11 Burt 5-22 

Burt came to Carn and really flexed their muscles with a big win over the home side- after last week’s scare at home to Aodh Ruadh. 

The winners had the benefit of a big breeze in the opening half and the points flowed from the accurate stick of the promising Conor Gartland, who finished with a tally of 1-10. 

They were not flattered in the slightest by their half-time lead of 3-11 to 0-5. 

The excellent Cathal Doherty, whose father John Joe, was a Donegal stalwart, got most of the Carn scores and he was well supported by Donal Doherty and James Monagle who battled hard for Carn, who were missing a few regulars. 

Burt’s keeper Paul Burns landed 1-1 while Kevin Glenn hit two goals. Dara Grant and Ciaran Bradley were also on target for the rampant winners. 

     

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie